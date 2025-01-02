13 best alcohol-free beers for Dry January 2025 (and beyond)

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

More of us than ever are looking to cut down on booze for good. Last year, almost 9 million people in the UK planned to take a month off drinking in January, but swerving alcohol is more than a New Year’s resolution for many.

Staying away from alcohol has all kinds of benefits, whether you want to just cut down your intake or stay off the booze for good. From helping sleep quality to boosting weight loss or even improving mental health, avoiding alcohol can be a game-changer for anyone wanting to feel better about their mind and body.

Luckily, that doesn’t mean a life of plain old water or too-sweet fizzy drinks any more. Brewers are now falling over themselves to provide alcohol-free options so we can still enjoy a drink at the end of the day without worrying about the impact on the next day. That’s no surprise when you consider that the market size of the non-alcoholic beer production industry in the UK was measured at a whopping £807.6m in 2023 and is only expected to grow.

It’s not always easy to get it right though. Non-alcoholic beers can be produced by removing the alcohol after brewing or by stopping the alcohol content from developing beyond a certain level during brewing. This can affect the flavour and mouthfeel of the final beer so is often compensated for with added sweetness or more hops which can taste bitter. However, with more brewers competing to create the most realistic-tasting beer on the market, there are now many options available that are barely distinguishable from the real thing.

Remember that UK government guidance says that drinks labelled as alcohol-free should have no more than 0.05 per cent ABV though this is voluntary, so some beers with 0.5 per cent may also be labelled non-alcoholic but are not suitable for anyone who wants or needs to avoid alcohol completely.

How we tested

We tested a range of non-alcoholic beers, all under 0.5 per cent ABV, to find our favourite, whether you’re looking for a lager, searching for a stout or pining for a pale ale. We judged each one on taste, aroma, appearance and mouthfeel. We also considered the packaging, cost and, most importantly, how close it seemed to the real thing to decide whether we’d be happy sipping it at the end of the day.

The best alcohol-free beers for 2025 are: