This alcohol-free spirit actually makes you feel tipsy – here’s how

There is a growing thirst for non-alcoholic beverages. Over the past few years, a wave of bars without booze have opened their doors around the world; more and more young people are zebra striping between drinks, and in a sign of changing tastes, last summer, Guinness tripled production of its zero-proof stout.

From non-alcoholic spirits and liquors to alcohol-free wines and beers, the sober curious movement shows no sign of slowing down, with Gen Z and millennials practising temperance. But while non-alcoholic blends offer a convincingly similar taste, what if they could also give you the same great buzz without the groggy head and debilitating hangover the morning after?

For years, David Nutt, a neuropsychopharmacologist at Imperial College London and co-founder of GABA Labs, has been toying with the idea of a synthetic alcoholic drink that mimics the same euphoric effects of alcohol, without any of the groggy weekend-ruining hangovers. Think Star Trek’s synthehol come to life.

Since 2016, the former drug tsar who was famously sacked after stating that cannabis, ecstasy and LSD were less harmful than alcohol, has been working on developing such a molecule. In 2021, GABA Labs launched Sentia Spirits, the world’s first plant-based, botanical-powered spirits that have 0% ABV but still make you tipsy. “It’s a drink that is based on the science of alcohol, particularly the low doses of alcohol that relax you and make you more sociable,” Nutt tells The Independent.

Sentia is what Nutt calls a “GABA spirit”. GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, to give it its full name, is an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that produces a calming effect. When you’re drinking an alcoholic beverage, those alcohol molecules bind to GABA receptors and cause the sedative, relaxing effects of GABA to be enhanced.

Scientists (including Nutt) have long since looked at herbs such as valerian root and their impact on GABA. “We’ve spent years researching the biochemistry of herbs to find ones which contain GABA molecules, and also those which have a track record of producing relaxation and calming effects,” Nutt explains.

By combining various GABA-enhancing and GABA-promoting herbs and botanicals into a concoction, Nutt says he and the team have been able to develop an “effective alternative to drinking low levels of alcohol”. Essentially, it’s an alcohol-free drink that’ll make you comfortable enough to spill secrets, smooth out a hard day’s wrinkles and ease yourself into the evening.

open image in gallery Sentia black contains magnolia officinalis, schisandra chinensis, salvia officinalis and other herbs ( Alex Lee )

Sentia currently produces two different spirits – Sentia red and Sentia black. Sentia red is the drink you turn to when you need to relax on a Wednesday night or are looking for a first date drink. Featuring different herbs as well as the core GABA ingredient, Sentia black is a more active drink for wider social occasions and parties.

Does it work for everyone? “It depends on people’s varying sensitivity,” Nutt says. “There is evidence that your GABA system becomes a bit less sensitive when you drink a lot of alcohol, and if you’re a heavy drinker, to be honest, you may not get much of an effect at all.”

But effective as it may or may not be, Sentia isn’t the ultimate goal, merely a stopgap on the way to finding a GABA-enhancing ingredient that mimics the positive effects of alcohol. A molecule Nutt calls alcarelle is what he hopes will, in the future, be something that can be licensed to drinks companies so they can add it to non-alcoholic beers, spirits and wines. “That’s a big challenge,” he says. “We’ve made molecules that perform that function but we haven’t yet optimised the one we want to take through to food and safety testing.”

CBD-infused soft drinks such as Trip and Oto have also been taking off in the past few years, though Sentia claims that, while CBD drinks and Sentia perform the same task (using neurotransmitters in the brain to relax you), the quantities available in CBD drinks aren’t enough to give you the same effects as Sentia or, in the future, alcarelle.

GABA Labs says it hopes to complete FDA testing of alcarelle in the US by 2026, with the ingredient available to purchase by 2027. Until then, for those trying to give up alcohol, Sentia’s blend of botanical spirits could be the solution. But does it really work? Did it make us tipsy? And how does it taste? We put it to the test to see if non-alcoholic GABA-powered drinks are the future.