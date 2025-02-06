Tom Holland’s new alcohol-free beer Bero is back in stock – here’s where to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s 2025, and Tom Holland has the Midas touch. So when he released his own alcohol-free beer – the golden-canned Bero – in January, it was no surprise that high demand saw UK reserves run dry almost immediately.

Now stocks have been replenished, and Spiderman’s brand is ready to go again, with the cool canned drink available to buy online and at Soho House venues.

The beer was created off the back of Holland’s own journey to sobriety, with the actor having first ditched drinking three years ago. The launch comes at a time in which many of us are cutting back on booze or giving up on drinking entirely in order to prioritise healthier habits, improved mental health and longevity.

These days, it’s considered cool to be sober and with so many alcohol-free drink options available and celebrities openly discussing their journeys to sobriety, it’s much easier to swap beer for something better for you, swerving a hangover in the process.

The idea for Bero began in 2022, when Holland decided to do Dry January, but found that all he could think about was having a drink. “I was definitely addicted to alcohol. [I’m] not shying away from that at all,” he previously admitted on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

The actor decided to extend the Dry January challenge until his birthday on 1 June, and after six months discovered he was “the happiest I’d ever been in my life”.

Bero was created to provide those in a similar position – looking to cut out, or cut down on alcohol – with an appealing alternative they could be “excited to enjoy”. Because let’s be honest, drinking a pint of diet coke isn’t quite the same as a cold beer.

“A lot of low and non-alcoholic beers just don’t quite hit the mark, and that’s where Bero comes in,” Holland says. “We want people to feel good about drinking in moderation without missing out on anything fun. We focused on using top-notch ingredients and our brew master and his team have worked so hard at crafting beer that I am so proud of and love.”

open image in gallery Bero's product range ( Bero )

Bero has launched in three flavours and is each is “a direct reflection of its founder’s lived experience and outlook on life”, according to the team of beer experts that created them. This is because, along with tasting like the real beers that Holland has always enjoyed drinking, each is named after a significant part of the actor’s life.

The Kingston Golden Pils takes its moniker from Holland’s hometown of Kingston Upon Thames. The brewers say it promises, “a fresh take on the bright and timeless, crisp European Pils”.

The Edge Hill Hazy IPA makes reference to the school that introduced Holland to ballet – Edge Hill. The creators say, “this juicy New-England style brew is tropical, refreshing, and hop-forward”.

And finally the Noon Wheat is named after Tom’s schnauzer Noon. The brewing team describe this wheat beer as being, “cloudy and classic with a perfect citrus finish”

open image in gallery Founders of Bero Tom Holland and John Herman ( Bero )

“Bero has been tailored to the discerning drinkers of the world – people who are focused on the things that enrich their lives,” says Bero chief executive John Herman.

“The UK is fast becoming one of the biggest advocates for low and non-alcoholic beer, with consumers increasingly aware that it offers a way of enjoying everything you love about your favourite beverage but without the next day regret. Bero has been a huge passion project for both Tom and I, so we can’t wait to hear people’s response.”

Bero can be bought online in packs of six, 12, 18 or 24 direct from berobrewing.com. But be advised these beers are likely to sell out quickly again, so get yours while you can.

