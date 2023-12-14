Sequins, sparkles and feathers galore are all synonymous with Christmas. But there’s one trend in particular that is dominating festivities for 2023: bows.

Coquettecore (yes, it’s a thing) is prevailing on TikTok, and the oh-so-delicate bow is being tied on just about anything – from ponytails, tree branches and cardigans to tablescapes (Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Christmas party featured bow-wrapped candelabras), slingback shoes and earrings.

But this isn’t just an investment for Christmas. According to Pinterest, search has been spiking for the ribbon style all year, and the humble bow is set to be a major trend for 2024.

Whether you choose to elevate your hairstyle with an oversized ribbon (let Sarah Jessica Parker be your guide), decorate your tree with red bows or add some coquette detailing to your attire, this is a trend to invest in not just for Christmas but the new year ahead.

To narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite bows for Christmas and beyond, from tree decorations to cardigans.

Christmas tree bows

Dunelm raspberry blossom resin bow baubles: £12, Dunelm.com

Dunelm’s bargain set of three baubles is bound to brighten up your festive fir. The resin design is cut into a bow shape, with each bauble sporting a different colourful handpainted finish, complete with a long length ribbon, for easy hanging.

Olive & Blush gingham linen Christmas bow: £10, Holly.co

This linen bow is designed to be placed at to the top of your tree but you could also use it as a centrepiece for a wreath, or pop it in your hair. However you use it, it’s sure to add some festive cheer.

Matilda Goad brass bow decoration: £35, Matildagoad.com

Matilda Goad’s brass bows are an investment that you’ll keep bringing out Christmas after Christmas. The pleated design is complete with a velvet pistachio green ribbon, adding depth and interest to your festive tree.

Bow hair accessories

Oliver Bonas Stefanie green velvet bow elastic hair tie: £16, Oliverbonas.com

Oliver Bonas’s Stefanie elastic tie will elevate your hairstyles for Christmas and beyond and offers an easy way to work the coquette trend into your look. The hairband is finished in plush green velvet with long ribbon strands for extra impact.

Bimba Y Lola black bow hair clip: £35, Bimbaylola.com

Go big or go home with Bimba’s black bow hair clip. The oversized style is finished in a fabric for a textured look, while the black finish will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe.

Sephora Soho Alma hair elastic: £14, Sephora.co.uk

Keeping your hair in place while adding elegant detailing, Soho’s bow is made from imitation silk material, with an extra-long ribbon length. Whether worn with a half-up half-down do or ponytail, the bow comes in myriad colourways for every taste.

Bow clothing

If you missed out on that viral dress with the back bow detailing from H&M, cop this rhinestone bow cardigan before it sells out. The style features a slightly cropped hem (which will sit nicely above high-waisted trousers), a flattering V-neckline, a soft rib finish and a decorative sparkly bow.

Arket bow detail jumper: £119, Arket.com

Arket’s jumper is business at the front and party at the back. The everyday style is crafted from a mohair and wool blend and cut into a relaxed fit with ribbed trims. Complete with a bow detail that ties at the back, dress the knit up for parties with a mini skirt or dress it down during the day with jeans.

& Other Stories big bow detailed mini dress: £120, Stories.com

The perfect twist on an LBD for party season, this frock is cut into a mini length with dramatic blue metallic bow detailing across the bust. The silhouette is sure to be flattering, thanks to the central V-cut opening, round neckline and flared hem skirt.

