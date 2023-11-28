This multi-pack includes six brightly coloured striped baubles in pink, yellow, purple, green, blue and red. They’re all a decent size for making a statement, and we found the baubles work well on both a small and large Christmas tree. We particularly loved the vibrant effect they offer, and we think the candy coloured baubles bring joy to any festive decor.
The festive season is just around the corner, and this time of year is synonymous with cracking open advent calendars, writing letters to Santa and planning which tasty food and drink to devour during the Christmas period.
The countdown to 25 December is also all about decking the halls and adorning our homes with lights, wreaths and… baubles!
With many households having a set date each year that they decorate their Christmas tree, this can be as early as November or as late as Christmas Eve, meaning you’re either planning to put up your tree soon or have gone all out with the decorations already.
Should you need all-new baubles or fancy buying a few more this year, there are plenty of seasonal picks to choose from. Whether you love bright colours or favour simple metallic tones, we’re here to help with the best Christmas baubles to buy.
Keep scrolling for our top tried and tested buys, spanning across novelty decorations, classic baubles and fun festive themes.
How we tested
We spent a week sampling a selection of Christmas baubles and hanging decorations, looking at each one’s individual design. We considered the size, style and price point of each item.
The best Christmas baubles for 2023 are:
- Best Christmas baubles overall – Habitat pack of 6 bright striped yarn baubles: £10, Argos.co.uk
- Best budget Christmas bauble – Dunelm gold and white embossed bauble: £1.50, Dunelm.com
- Best small Christmas baubles – M&S 9pk small silver baubles: £15, Marksandspencer.com
- Best novelty Christmas bauble – H&M Home glass Christmas tree decoration, light pink car: £9.99, Hm.com
- Best classic Christmas bauble – Liberty red post-box glass tree ornament: £8.95, Libertylondon.com