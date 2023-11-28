Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The festive season is just around the corner, and this time of year is synonymous with cracking open advent calendars, writing letters to Santa and planning which tasty food and drink to devour during the Christmas period.

The countdown to 25 December is also all about decking the halls and adorning our homes with lights, wreaths and… baubles!

With many households having a set date each year that they decorate their Christmas tree, this can be as early as November or as late as Christmas Eve, meaning you’re either planning to put up your tree soon or have gone all out with the decorations already.

Should you need all-new baubles or fancy buying a few more this year, there are plenty of seasonal picks to choose from. Whether you love bright colours or favour simple metallic tones, we’re here to help with the best Christmas baubles to buy.

Keep scrolling for our top tried and tested buys, spanning across novelty decorations, classic baubles and fun festive themes.

How we tested

We spent a week sampling a selection of Christmas baubles and hanging decorations, looking at each one’s individual design. We considered the size, style and price point of each item.

A selection of the Christmas baubles we put to the test (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best Christmas baubles for 2023 are: