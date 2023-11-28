Jump to content

8 best Christmas baubles, from classic to novelty tree decorations

’Tis the season to deck the halls with these joyous festive buys from M&S, Liberty, Dunelm and more

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 28 November 2023 17:28
<p>The countdown to the big day is all about decking the halls</p>

The countdown to the big day is all about decking the halls

(iStock/The Independent)

The festive season is just around the corner, and this time of year is synonymous with cracking open advent calendars, writing letters to Santa and planning which tasty food and drink to devour during the Christmas period.

The countdown to 25 December is also all about decking the halls and adorning our homes with lights, wreaths and… baubles!

With many households having a set date each year that they decorate their Christmas tree, this can be as early as November or as late as Christmas Eve, meaning you’re either planning to put up your tree soon or have gone all out with the decorations already.

Should you need all-new baubles or fancy buying a few more this year, there are plenty of seasonal picks to choose from. Whether you love bright colours or favour simple metallic tones, we’re here to help with the best Christmas baubles to buy.

Keep scrolling for our top tried and tested buys, spanning across novelty decorations, classic baubles and fun festive themes.

How we tested

We spent a week sampling a selection of Christmas baubles and hanging decorations, looking at each one’s individual design. We considered the size, style and price point of each item.

A selection of the Christmas baubles we put to the test

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best Christmas baubles for 2023 are:

  • Best Christmas baubles overall – Habitat pack of 6 bright striped yarn baubles: £10, Argos.co.uk
  • Best budget Christmas bauble – Dunelm gold and white embossed bauble: £1.50, Dunelm.com
  • Best small Christmas baubles – M&S 9pk small silver baubles: £15, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best novelty Christmas bauble – H&M Home glass Christmas tree decoration, light pink car: £9.99, Hm.com
  • Best classic Christmas bauble – Liberty red post-box glass tree ornament: £8.95, Libertylondon.com

Habitat pack of 6 bright striped yarn baubles

  • Best: Christmas baubles overall
  • Number of decorations included: Six
  • Why we love it
    • Shatterproof

This multi-pack includes six brightly coloured striped baubles in pink, yellow, purple, green, blue and red. They’re all a decent size for making a statement, and we found the baubles work well on both a small and large Christmas tree. We particularly loved the vibrant effect they offer, and we think the candy coloured baubles bring joy to any festive decor.

The baubles are designed to be shatterproof, and we did drop them on the floor to test this, with no breakages whatsoever. Meanwhile, the outer thread coating is made from nylon and adds a soft tactile finish, and they shine in the light too.

Dunelm gold and white embossed bauble

  • Best: Budget Christmas bauble
  • Number of decorations included: One
  • Why we love it
    • Large size makes an impact

For an affordable buy that looks chic, we’re fans of this gold and white embossed bauble. The lightweight decoration is quite large, meaning you only need a few to make an impact.

Its white and gold colourway is neutral enough to suit any interior preference, while the raised metallic finish adds an elegant effect. It has an 8cm diameter and the same string length, so we found this bauble dangled beautifully from our tree’s outer and inner branches. Plus, the contrasting silver string adds subtle shimmer, too.

M&S 9pk small silver baubles

  • Best: Small Christmas baubles
  • Number of decorations included: Nine
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful bead detailing

This nine-pack includes a selection of small, glass baubles, each with a cracked marble effect and sequin-and-bead detailing. The decorations are antique silver, so we’d say they look more like chrome or even gold in some lighting. Because of this, they have shade versatility and will easily match any other metallic baubles you may already have.

The onion-shaped baubles are dainty, and the beads and sequins attached to the top add an extra-special finish too.

If you’re after larger M&S Christmas baubles, there’s a nine-pack of glass glitter baubles (£15, Marksandspencer.com), which are bigger, have a fluted shape and offer a similar metallic effect.

H&M Home glass Christmas tree decoration, light pink car

  • Best: Novelty Christmas bauble
  • Number of decorations included: One
  • Why we love it
    • Fun details

If you’re looking for a novelty Christmas bauble to set the festive scene, this fun pink car with a tree attached to its roof will add sparkly joy to any tree.

The car has a shimmery metallic finish and glitter is found on its wheels, windows and headlights. Meanwhile, the tree sitting on top has wiry branches sprinkled with a snow effect. The decoration is made of glass, so we were careful not to drop it, and we also noted how lightweight the car is.

For animal lovers seeking a novelty Christmas decoration, there’s also a purr-fect white cat (£4.99, hm.com) with a sweet face and sparkly thread.

Sass & Belle martini cocktail baubles, set of 3

  • Best: Christmas baubles for a festive toast
  • Number of decorations included: Three
  • Why we love it
    • Precise cocktail effects

Located within Amazon’s small business finder section are these sweet Sass & Belle martini cocktail baubles. The classic, espresso and passionfruit martini cocktail decorations come complete with precise elements, such as little fake olives and coffee beans attached to each drink. We also liked the layer of glitter lining each glass’s rim.

Plus, as this is a pack of three, you could separate the set and gift a couple of cocktail decorations to friends.

Liberty red post-box glass tree ornament

  • Best: Classic Christmas bauble
  • Number of decorations included: One
  • Why we love it
    • Sparkly finish and festive colour

This festive red letterbox is a classic Christmas decoration from much-loved department store Liberty.

The shiny post-box has a silver heart emblem and a sprinkling of sparkly white snow on its top and base. We liked its long, tall shape for dangling onto branches below, and the decoration added a luxurious yet timeless aesthetic to our tree. Plus, although it’s made from glass, the decoration has a robust feel.

Other more unusual options that we love from the iconic London shop include the chic glass pearl heart ornament (£16.95, Libertylondon.com) and shimmery starfish ornament (£9.95, Libertylondon.com).

Oliver Bonas recycled glass mini Christmas baubles, set of six

  • Best: Brightly coloured Christmas baubles
  • Number of decorations included: Six
  • Why we love it
    • Opulent finish

These brightly coloured baubles come complete with matching velvet string, and we love the metallic finish they have too. The small 4cm x 4cm x 4cm decorations are made from glass and they brought a chic opulence to our tree.

Whether you favour muted Christmas decorations or bold baubles, these pretty picks would work well for either preference. They offer a timeless appeal, and colourful festive joy without being garish.

Gisela Graham resin daxie dachshund

  • Best: Animal Christmas bauble
  • Number of decorations included: One
  • Why we love it
    • Compact size suits small and large trees

A four-legged friend to add to your tree, this dachshund comes complete with its own gold crown and festive red bell-adorned collar. This Christmas decoration is a cute keepsake, whether you have a similar-looking pet or not.

It’s a compact 7cm x 6cm x 2cm size, so ideal for a smaller tree, but despite its dinky size, it stood out well on our standard-size tree, too. Plus, we think you could display the sweet dog as a year-round trinket after the festive season, too.

The verdict: Best Christmas baubles

For joyous, candy coloured baubles with ribbon details, which come in a multi-pack and are shatterproof, we’ve named the Habitat bright striped yarn baubles best overall. Meanwhile, Liberty’s red post-box glass tree ornament adds a classic festive aesthetic and sparkly details. Finally, for a budget Christmas bauble, Dunelm’s gold and white embossed bauble has a neutral colourway and its raised effect adds elegance.

