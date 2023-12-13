Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sound the alarm: Christmas is now less than two weeks away. You’ve stocked up on crackers, finalised the feasting menu and decorated the tree, but have you found the perfect prezzie for friends and family yet?

Luckily if you’re stuck for inspiration, our gift guides have every front covered. From Secret Santa ideas for the workplace to stocking fillers for her and small gift ideas for him, there are even presents for the trickiest of giftees (your dad and mother-in-law).

Whether it’s gifts for gamers, tech or beauty lovers, you’ll find our pick of the best treats right here in this edit.

As always, everything in our extensive gift guide has been thoroughly reviewed by our shopping experts. Plus, we’ve considered all budgets, so even if you’re on the hunt for a gift that costs £20 or less, you’ll find it all here. So sit back, browse, and reap the praise that will come on Christmas morning.

Best Christmas gifts for her 2023

Astrid & Miyu rope chain bracelet: £60, Johnlewis.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

If the woman in your life has asked for jewellery, the options are endless. So when it comes to choosing something, we’d recommend opting for a simple piece that she will wear every day. Case in point: Astrid & Miyu’s rope bracelet. “It’s got a nice thickness to it, yet still feels dainty and looks lovely when worn alone, but equally as nice when stacked with other bracelets,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long: £399.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re searching for a blowout gift (quite literally), you can’t go wrong with Dyson’s cult airwrap. The hair tool can dry, smooth, curl and syle simultaneously, so our tester noted that “the airwrap will streamline their haircare regime by recreating the salon experience at home”.

Buy now

Read more: The best Christmas gifts for her

Best Christmas gifts for him 2023

Kindle 11th generation: £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The solution to every book lover’s problems: the Kindle. Our tester found “the 11th generation Kindle to be lighter than a book so it’s perfect for travelling or putting in his bag for commuting to the office and it actually encouraged him to read more than usual.” A foolproof gift.

Buy now

ProCook professional x50 chef knife set: £89, Procook.co.uk

ProCook X50 chef knife set (ProCook)

Perfect for budding chefs with an eye for design, ProCook’s five-piece set of knives comes in a convenient magnetic wooden block. “The knives are razor sharp and the different sizes can slice and dice anything you want to cook from vegetables to meat, bread and fruit with ease.”

Buy now

Read more: Best gifts for him that he’ll actually love

Best Secret Santa gifts for £20 or less for 2023

Patch Plants Robin the rubber plant: £10, Patchplants.com

(Patch Plants)

A failsafe gift, there are few things better than a plant pal for your giftee’s desk, bedside table or mantlepiece. “For just £10, I was expecting this to be a little diddy, but was pleasantly surprised – it measures 30cm tall and makes a lovely feature. Thanks to the fact it’s easy to care for, it’s the perfect introduction to plant parenthood, our tester said in our review of the best Secret Santa gifts.

Buy now

Neals Yard dreamy nights sleep duo, £15.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Made from certified vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, the lavender-scented duo from organic brand Neal’s Yard is intended for use before bed. “Organic, sustainably sourced lavender is the spotlighted ingredient in both, which our testers thoroughly enjoyed breathing in the scent of as they drifted off to sleep.”

Buy now

Read more: Best Secret Santa gifts under £20

Best kids Christmas stocking fillers for 2023

Orchard Toys penguin pairs game: £5.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Orchard Toys penguin pairs game)

Suitable – and fun – for all ages, our tester “found that children were happy to play it alone if nobody wanted to join in, challenging their memory skills and seeing how quickly they could find all the pairs”. They also recommend all adults give it a go, as it’s a great way to bond with your children.

Buy now

Nails.inc Percy Pigs scented nail polish duo: £15, Marksandspencer.com

(Nails.inc)

“Give the gift of pig-ture perfect nails with this unique nail polish duo set – your hard-to-impress teenager may even squeal with delight, or at least raise a smile, which is a lot coming from a teen,” our reviewer said. The pastel pink and fuschia duo are universally flattering.

Buy now

Read more: Best stocking fillers for kids and teenagers

Best Christmas gifts for dad for 2023

Creed green silver mountain water shower gel: £85, Harrods.com

(Creed)

An indulgent gift for your dad, this silver mountain water fragranced shower gel from Creed is richly scented and lathers quickly, leaving skin clean and smelling great. “With top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, galbanum and orange and base notes of sandalwood and musk, this refreshing shower gel comes in a shatterproof bottle”.

Buy now

Bellroy flip case: £85, Amazon.co.uk

(Bellroy)

A wallet with a difference, our tester said the Bellroy flip case “will give your dad ninja-like access to cards, and it helps that it looks super sleek, too.” The hard shell has been designed with security in mind (think magnetic trapdoors). Plus, it has bulk storage for stacked cards and notes and allows you to quickly slide out your most-used cards with a simple flick of your thumb.

Buy now

Read more: Best gifts for dads who are (almost) impossible to buy for

Best Christmas gifts for mum for 2023

The White Company hooded robe: £85, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

One of our favourite brands for fluffy robes, The White Company’s hooded robe feels particularly luxe. As you’d expect, “it’s super soft and generously sized so that your giftee can feel like they’re sitting in a cloud while snuggling up on the sofa or in bed [while] the hydro cotton fabric is quick-drying, too”. There are few better treats for your mum.

Buy now

Daisy London personalised name necklace: £75, Daisyjewellery.com

(Daisy London)

A piece of jewellery with a personal touch, Daisy London’s pendant necklace is a timeless gift. Our tester said: “The world is your oyster when it comes to deciding how to personalise the pendant; choose the recipient’s own name or that of their child, commemorate their favourite pet or even reference an inside joke.”

Buy now

Read more: Best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

Best Christmas beauty set gifts 2023

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk on the go set: £43, Charlottetilbury.com

(Cult Beauty)

Whether your giftee loves Charlotte Tilbury or is yet to discover the cult brand, this set is an ideal way to add some travel-sized make-up goodies into their stocking. Our tester’s favourite treat in the set is the lipstick – “it creates a unique shade that adapts to the wearer’s lips”. They praised the line-up as versatile enough for an entire look or as a standalone pick-me-up.

Buy now

Espa golden glow collection: £45, Espaskincare.com

(Espa )

Opening up to reveal four full-sized products and a drawer containing a cotton cleansing cloth, this Espa set is worth more than £150. As the name suggests, the products are designed to promote healthy-looking skin, and our tester thoroughly enjoyed trialling them all, from the radiance-boosting mask to the soothing moisturiser.

Buy now

Read more: Best Christmas beauty gift sets for skincare, make-up and fragrance fans

Best Christmas hampers for 2023

DukesHill It’s A Wonderful Life hamper: £195, Dukeshill.co.uk

(DukesHill)

The perfect all-rounder that includes a signature Wiltshire ham, pork rillettes and oak-smoked salmon (delicious and perfect for Christmas morning blinis), DukeHill’s hamper took the top spot in our round-up. Highlights for our tester included the blue cheese and light fruit cake, “the cherry on top is a lovely, bubbly cava brut to sip.”

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason Classic Christmas Hamper: £200, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

Epitomising British Christmas, Fortnum & Mason’s classic Christmas hamper arrives in a large wicker basket, full of festive wine and treats. “Find indulgent champagne truffles and biscuits in pretty tins, chutneys to pair with your Christmas cheeseboard, brandy butter, plus a caddy of the loose-leaf tea that was originally made for King Edward in 1902,” said our tester.

Buy now

Read more: Best Christmas food and drink hampers for a festive feast

Best tech Christmas gifts for 2023

AirPods Pro, 2nd gen: £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s much-loved AirPods Pro had a major upgrade. “Not only do they sound as good as they’ve always done and pair with iPhones in a snap, but they’re also smarter,” our tester said. The AirPods Pro now come with a cool Adaptive Audio feature, which listens to the sound in your environment to blend active noise cancellation and transparency modes together.

Buy now

Insta360 Go 3: £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Insta360)

Claiming to be the world’s smallest action camera, the Insta360 Go 3 is essentially two action cameras rolled into one. A fun gift for tech lovers, our tester said: “You get a tidy little waterproof pop-out camera that’s about the size of your thumb, which is light enough to clip to your clothing or attach to the brim of a hat.”

Buy now

Read more: The 20 best tech gifts for gadget fans in 2023

Best Christmas gifts for grandma for 2023

Bettys chocolate lovers gift bag: £50, Bettys.co.uk

(Bettys)

Tearoom and shop Betty’s is a Yorkshire institution. But there’s no need to join the throng of queuers, as many of the tempting baked goods on offer are also available to order directly to your door. “This chocolate-lovers option arrives in a smart gift bag and the set includes a small box of chocolates, a box of melt-in-the-mouth chocolate shortbread biscuits, a box of fruit clusters and a hot chocolate caddy,” our tester said. Your grandma will love it.

Buy now

Words With Wine subscription box: £27.99, Wordswithwine.co.uk

(Words with Wine )

If your grandma loves books and wine, the Words With Wine subscription box is a no-brainer gift. Each box contains a new book (usually fiction) and a full-sized bottle of vino that’s specially chosen to complement it. Our reviewer thought the packaging was lovely and there’s a nice amount of information about the book and the author, as well as tasting notes and food pairing suggestions for your wine.

Buy now

Read more: Best gifts for grandma that are almost as lovely as she is

Best Christmas gifts for mother-in-law for 2023

Tartan Blanket Co lambswool oversized scarf in camel houndstooth: £72, Tartanblanketco.com

(Tartan Blanket Co)

Make sure your mother-in-law is bundled up in style in this Tartan Blanket Co scarf, which is made from incredibly soft lambswool. There are plenty of different designs to choose from depending on her style, but for one that is both classic and fashion-led, we recommend this houndstooth design. “Ideal for adding that extra bit of warmth to any outfit, we particularly love that it’s oversized, meaning you can wear it a number of ways”, our tester said.

Buy now

Diptyque figuier candle, medium: £77, Diptyqueparis.com

(Diptyque)

Diptyque’s fig tree scent is a classic case of a candle being too pretty to light, making it the ideal gift. Packaged in a deliciously wintery-hued jar complete with matching green wax, it’s crafted to be reminiscent of a fig tree. “The scent gives off bark, leafy freshness and a subtle fruity fragrance. Warming and indulgent, it easily fills a medium to large space.”

Buy now

Read more: Best gifts for your mother-in-law that are bound to wow

Best Christmas gifts and toys for six-year-olds 2023

Katamino classic puzzle and game: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Katamino)

The premise of Katamino’s puzzle is simple but hugely satisfying. What made this buy the best overall gift is that six-year-olds will never outgrow the game – only enjoy it more as they mature. “The brilliant bonus is that parents won’t be bored playing it, either. In fact, we’d wager it’s played even after children are in bed,” our tester said.

Buy now

MyFirst camera insta wi: £129, Myfirst.tech

(MyFirst)

This lightweight, dual-lens digital camera that prints inkless labels in 10 seconds, designed especially for children – and it’s a completely brilliant gift idea for six-year-olds. Praised as easy to hold with plenty of frames and filters, our tester said that “the camera is an investment which is built to last and will be of interest to its recipient all the way up to adulthood.”

Buy now

Read more: Best Christmas gifts and toys for six-year-olds

Best Christmas gifts and toys for four-year-olds 2023

(Spirograph)

An overwhelming hit with our four-year-old testers, the Spirograph junior lets kids get happily on with creating their own patterned masterpieces without any need for help. “This gift is such a great all-rounder; it lets your four-year-old get creative, helps promote those fine motor skills, encourages a good pen grip and is genuinely a lot of fun”.

Buy now

(Boots)

An extra-special Christmas gift that will be used on repeat, Toniebox is a versatile audio player that has been designed firmly with kids in mind. Our writer prasied it as soft and padded (with no pointy corners), durable and completely intuitive to use. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your four-year-old can really take ownership of,” they added.

Buy now

Read more: Best Christmas gifts and toys for four-year-olds

Read our round up of the best beauty advent calendars of 2023