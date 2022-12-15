Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You may have spent so long sorting the gifts under the tree that you’ve forgotten all about one of Christmas’s longstanding traditions… the stocking, of course.

Whether you have a classic large sock shape dangling above the fireplace, a sack at the end of your child’s bed, or a little hamper of gifts waiting for them by their bedroom door, there’s no better way to start the big day than wading through a bulging stocking.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to choosing the right stocking stuffers, but we believe a balanced mix is key, particularly when you have a younger audience to impress. However, we opted for fillers which are small in size and relatively low in price, with many costing less than £10 and taking next to no time to wrap, too.

Stocking fillers have an association with inexpensive yet “cheery” guff, but we wanted to avoid one-off gimmicks, steer clear of single-use plastic and give yet another meaningless toy a wide berth. We wanted to only recommend things that could be used again and again, were good quality, and in many cases have considered sustainability.

We suggest you tick off the classics such as socks and smellies, but also leave some space for festive-inspired gifts like the Christmas Jellycat (£36.99, Love-up.co.uk) which will add some yuletide spirit, and don’t forget to include something that’ll keep them occupied while they wait for the Christmas lunch feast. Our round-up has something to suit everyone, from football fanatics to burgeoning bakers.

How we tested

The world really is your oyster when it comes to stocking fillers, making it somewhat tricky to test in a pragmatic order. Other than size and price, we examined each product ourselves for quality and ease of use, before letting loose with our mini testers (aged four, six and 12). We were looking for fillers that piqued interest before using, whether wearing or playing with the gift in question.

The best stocking fillers for children for 2022 are: