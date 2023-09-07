Jump to content

13 best Christmas gifts for babies and newborns 2023: Top toys, comforting and educational present ideas

Help stimulate baby’s development with these gifts this Christmas

Rebecca Moore
Thursday 07 September 2023 14:02
<p>The best Christmas gifts for babies 2023 come in different shapes, sizes and colours </p>

The best Christmas gifts for babies 2023 come in different shapes, sizes and colours

(The Independent )

Our Top Picks

When they can’t ask you or write a wish list, buying Christmas gifts for the youngest member of the family can be troublesome. So much happens during a baby’s first year and no doubt you’ll want to buy a gift which will not only see them past New Year’s Day, but will also be something they’ll enjoy instantly.

In a bid to find the best Christmas gifts for your bundle of joy, we’ve been testing numerous gifts to bring you a curated list of the best.

During our search, we found the most useful gifts for this age group are things that celebrate stimulation and help little ones to develop both physically and mentally. That doesn’t mean toys are off menu, as nowadays baby toys champion development from hand-eye-coordination to sound recognition.

We suggest looking for gifts that stimulate the senses (sight, hearing and feel) as babies learn so much through touch, as well as through noise and pictures. By opting for a gift that ignites and engages their growing brains and bodies, you’ll be aiding them as they advance through the milestone of crawling, walking and talking.

That’s not to say that practical presents such as babygrows and bathtime essentials have been overlooked as they certainly have a place under the Christmas tree. Whether you go down the practical, the pretty or the play route, we’ve rounded up a fine selection of baby gifts that’ll get almost as much attention as your beautiful baby will this Christmas.

How we tested

We gathered a group of babies ranging from 12 weeks to nine months to put a selection of gifts to the test. Withstanding a baby’s somewhat heavy-handed nature gained durability points, but we mainly focused on the reaction and continued attention a product received over the testing period. A product with longevity garnered plenty of points as it would get continued used, but we also praised gifts that were well made and felt that little bit special.

(Rebecca Moore)

The best Christmas gifts for babies for 2023 are:

  • Best gift overall – Vtech snuggly sounds whale: £32.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Best personalised gift – Cuddlepenguin bamboo soft hooded towel: £31.99, Cuddledry.com
  • Best long-term gift – Mamas & Papas bug 3-in-1 floor and booster seat with activity tray: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best stocking filler – Kaloo stimuli my soft maraca: £7.75, Toystreet.co.uk

VTech snuggly sounds whale

  • Best: Overall

There’s a lot to love about VTech’s new wonder whale toy and not just that it has instant baby appeal. Given its size and price, there’s a whole lot for baby to discover from the five rainbow piano keys playing sound effects, which introduce numbers and ocean animals, to the two tail buttons which play calming nature sounds. There’s also a whopping nine songs and 15 melodies, in fact there are 75 different sounds in total. Parents may not thank us, but your little one is sure to love it.

There’s various textures for little hands to explore, a light-up heart, plus crinkly sounding fins and a fabric fish. It’s recommended for use from three months, but we’d recommend once baby is sitting for the best interaction. We were also thrilled to learn that 87 per cent of this toy is made from recycled materials.

Continue reading...

Lovevery play gym

  • Best: For tummy-time

After something that will provide baby with a whole year of purposeful play this Christmas? Lovevery’s play gym could be just the ticket. The home-friendly design stimulates baby with five sensory zones but doesn’t jar with adult spaces thanks to the natural materials, including sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood. You can also hide all the coloured zones away by flipping the flap, leaving just the stylish grey colourway on display.

But the best bit has to be how much baby can engage with these different sensory zones, without a battery or flashing light in sight. The soft padding keeps baby comfortable, and seemingly on the mat for longer, as they try to work out the different sounds, colours and textures that surround them. We also highly commend the included play guide which runs through ways to utilise the play gym through play activities up to age 12 months. We found this a brilliant bonding experience and helped educate us as parents while baby develops as she plays.

Continue reading...

Kaloo stimuli my soft maraca

  • Best: Stocking filler

Want to encourage baby’s musical side but without too much noise? Kaloo have got you, with its new stimuli collection. We love this soft kitten maraca which has been developed in collaboration with psychomotor therapists. The maraca stimulates baby’s hearing with the gentle rattle noise and features cool contrasting colours and dotted patterns designed to develop baby’s sight, while attracting attention and developing their dexterity. And for the price and size it makes a perfect stocking filler.

Continue reading...

ErgoPouch cocoon swaddle bag

  • Best: For helping baby sleep

While sleep can’t be gifted this Christmas, you can help point baby in the right direction by creating a dreamy sleep environment for them. Enter the cocoon swaddle bag from Australian baby sleep brand ErgoPouch which is an award-winning product for good reason.

A practical yet adorable gift, the cocoon is made from breathable natural fibres and is designed to mimic the womb. For winter use, the 2.5 tog is recommended and it also comes in a gorgeous selection of colours. Simply lay the cocoon on a flat, low surface, open the zip and choose to keep the arm studs closed or open – we suggest closed for snugness if your baby isn’t rolling yet. You tuck baby’s legs into the swaddle, and zip up with their hands in the desired position by the sides or across the chest, and they should be in the land of nod before you know it.

Continue reading...

Little Butterfly London journey of discovery skincare collection

  • Best: Luxury gift

For many, Christmas time is a moment for little luxuries and this should include baby too. And now they can enjoy their very own spa day with this organic-certified skincare set from premium brand Little Butterfly London. It’ll only take one bath time to appreciate the luxury of these skincare heroes, which are beyond gentle on baby’s precious skin. The collection combines the brand’s best-selling head-to-toe essentials needed to calm, heal and protect baby’s skin, including a 100ml bubbles in the breeze bath wash, a 100ml dewdrops at dawn body lotion, a 12.5ml baby face cream, and a 10ml baby massage oil, all beautifully presented in a stunning gift set. We should warn you though, your run-of-the-mill baby skincare products simply won’t cut it after using this set.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas bug 3-in-1 floor and booster seat with activity tray

  • Best: Long-term gift

Essentially giving parents their hands back, the design of the bug is nothing short of genius. As such, it’s hard to determine whether this is a gift for baby or for parents...

Firstly, this wonder product allows showers to be achieved, countless baby clothes to be tidied away and, in general, short daily tasks to be carried out once again. For baby, while the practical credentials might not score many points, the activity tray certainly will. It comes equipped with eight interactive and colourful sensory toys that are designed to keep little hands busy. And in later years, the 3-in-1 bug becomes a high chair and a booster seat. With recommended use up to three years old, it also alleviates the need to fill the house up with more baby paraphernalia.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bebe elephant activity spiral

  • Best: For babies on the go

Stimulate baby’s senses this Christmas with this adorable elephant activity spiral from parents’ best friend JoJo Maman Bebe. It’s perfect for those averse to trips in the car or pushchair strolls in their carrycot as there are exciting textures, shapes and sounds for babies to explore. Simply wrap the spiral shape around the handlebar and dangle above baby. They’ll love reaching and pulling at the cute but noisy elephants, crinkly star and moon and seeing themselves in the little mirror with sensory tabs.

Continue reading...

‘That’s not my...’ Christmas box collection by Fiona Watt & Rachel Wells, published by Usborne

  • Best: Gift set

Usborne’s That’s not my collection, by Fiona Watt & Rachel Wells, is a raved about read for pre-schoolers. While baby may have other things on their mind, such as feeding and sleeping this Christmas, this set of five books will become a staple on their bookshelf making it a trusty buy.

The set consists of That’s not my Penguin, That’s not my Reindeer, That’s not my Polar Bear, That’s not my Santa and That’s not my Elf – all of which are wonderful in equal measure. We’re sure flicking through these child-friendly books will be a festive tradition every year for little bookworms.

Continue reading...

Janod sweet cocoon pull along wooden rainbow turtle

  • Best: Wooden toy

You’ll get two toys in one with the sweet cocoon rainbow turtle from top toymaker Janod. Made from hard wearing beech and cherry wood to withstand baby manhandling, it’s been finished using gorgeous pastel water-based paints, which looks adorable in the rainbow formation. This isn’t just a fantastic pull-along toy, there’s also a wonderful stacking element too, which is great for baby’s development.

Suitable to use from 12-months-old, babies seem fascinated by the turtle’s wobbling head, while parents will appreciate the noise-reducing rubberised wheels. For those not walking yet they’ll enjoy familiarising themselves with the rainbow stacker, and before you know it the pull-along toy will be a cute walking companion.

Continue reading...

Polarn O. Pyret sheep print baby wraparound romper

  • Best: For baby’s wardrobe

Any parent to a baby will be all too familiar with the number of sleepsuits, babygrows, bodysuits and rompers a baby gets through. Often parents will opt for multipacks and head to supermarkets to get the best value for money, so why not indulge baby’s wardrobe this Christmas with a sartorial treat or two?

Swedish brand Polarn O.Pyret have a gorgeous selection of babywear, and this romper is a fine example. Made from organic cotton, the wraparound design not only looks adorable but is easy to dress baby in, while the hidden popper keeps the romper in place while maintaining a cool kimono style.

Continue reading...

Meri Meri banana baby rattle

  • Best: For sound

Babies will go bananas for this sensory toy from French children’s brand Meri Meri. Handmade using organic cotton, the detailing is top-notch with embroidery stitching and shiny gold knitted fabric at the tip, plus a super sweet smiley face. Babies will love fiddling with the “loose” banana peel while tired ears will appreciate the soft noise rattle and bell inside. It will make a lovely addition for sleep time in cots or keep them occupied during playtime. Fruity fun and a perfect new baby gift!

Continue reading...

Cuddledry cuddlepenguin bamboo soft hooded towel

  • Best: Personalised gift

Just when you think baby’s bathtime can’t get any cuter, introduce this hooded towel from Cuddledry and post-tub cuddles are snugglier than ever. Made with the brand’s signature blend of incredibly soft bamboo and cotton towelling, it has to be touched to be believed. We love that this is a nod to Christmas time with sweet penguin detailing – the beak and penguin face looked adorable atop our baby tester’s face – but coming in size 1-3 years it’s also the gift that keeps on giving, with all-year-round use. Plus, there’s the option to upgrade this gift by personalising with baby’s name.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas maxi-cosi cassia swing

  • Best: For newborn baby

If there were ever a baby product that parents want in their house just as much as their offspring, this must be it. In our opinion, the maxi-cosi cassia is the best-looking baby swing on the market thanks to its high-quality neutral fabrics and Scandi style wood-effect outer ring.

As much as parents will appreciate its good looks, it’s also full of nifty features which baby will drink up. Mains-operated (or batteries if you’d rather), this swing can do plenty to comfort those aged up to approximately six-months-old. There are five swing speeds, which offer a smooth gliding motion either front to back or side to side, plus a whopping 15 melodies and five nature sounds.

Parents can set swing timers and adjust the volume, which is a considerate touch, and you can also adjust the recline position to suit your baby. Given the considerable price tag, and usefulness, you’ll want to use this product from birth, not only to get the most out of it but it’s brilliant for soothing restless newborns.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Christmas gifts for baby

We couldn’t deny the instant attraction the VTech Baby snuggly sounds whale toy gained from curious babies, and it would receive repeat business thanks to the variety of sounds and textures on offer. A sensory toy which will educate and see babies through the first few years of life makes this a worthy winner, plus the price point is more than reasonable.

If lights and noise brings you out in hives, we also highly commend Janod’s sweet cocoon rainbow turtle for its double pronged approach to play, and gorgeous wooden finish.

Looking for ways to help your little one nod off? Check out our line up of the best baby mobiles

