When they can’t ask you or write a wish list, buying Christmas gifts for the youngest member of the family can be troublesome. So much happens during a baby’s first year and no doubt you’ll want to buy a gift which will not only see them past New Year’s Day, but will also be something they’ll enjoy instantly.

In a bid to find the best Christmas gifts for your bundle of joy, we’ve been testing numerous gifts to bring you a curated list of the best.

During our search, we found the most useful gifts for this age group are things that celebrate stimulation and help little ones to develop both physically and mentally. That doesn’t mean toys are off menu, as nowadays baby toys champion development from hand-eye-coordination to sound recognition.

We suggest looking for gifts that stimulate the senses (sight, hearing and feel) as babies learn so much through touch, as well as through noise and pictures. By opting for a gift that ignites and engages their growing brains and bodies, you’ll be aiding them as they advance through the milestone of crawling, walking and talking.

That’s not to say that practical presents such as babygrows and bathtime essentials have been overlooked as they certainly have a place under the Christmas tree. Whether you go down the practical, the pretty or the play route, we’ve rounded up a fine selection of baby gifts that’ll get almost as much attention as your beautiful baby will this Christmas.

How we tested

We gathered a group of babies ranging from 12 weeks to nine months to put a selection of gifts to the test. Withstanding a baby’s somewhat heavy-handed nature gained durability points, but we mainly focused on the reaction and continued attention a product received over the testing period. A product with longevity garnered plenty of points as it would get continued used, but we also praised gifts that were well made and felt that little bit special.

(Rebecca Moore)

The best Christmas gifts for babies for 2023 are: