Celebrating expectant parents by showering them with practical gifts and newborn baby essentials (including items they probably hadn’t have even thought of) is sure to put a smile on their faces and win you brownie points as the “fun aunt” or “cool grandad”. We all know growing a baby isn’t easy, so spoiling a mum-to-be with some well-deserved little luxuries is also a guaranteed winner.

But knowing what to actually buy for expectant parents can be tricky, especially if you haven’t been to a baby shower before or don’t have a little one of your own. That’s why we’re here to help guide you through the ultimate baby-shower gift guide.

While many mums- and dads-to-be have different tastes and budgets, luckily they all have the same newborn essentials checklist that they’ll be gradually ticking off ahead of baby’s arrival. Help them transition into parenthood more easily with practical must-haves – such as prams, baby nests and slings – to take the stress out of newborn tasks such as bathing and changing.

That being said, it doesn’t mean adorable gifts are off the cards, because is it even a baby shower without teeny tiny outfits and cute baby toys to coo over? We don’t think so.

When it comes to a baby shower, we know that friends and family often like to chip in together and co-ordinate their gifts to work in harmony with each other. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of gifts with popular themes in mind, such as hospital-bag essentials, bath time, changing must-haves and sleep aids.

How we tested

To help you pick the perfect baby-shower present, we reached out to expectant parents and used helpful insights from retailers to compile the ultimate wish list of practical gifts, essential newborn items and little luxuries for mum and baby. Our expectant mum tested a wide range of gift ideas for cute factor, quality, practicality, price and thoughtfulness.

This gift guide includes items across a range of budgets, with many being picked specifically to make mum and dad’s lives easier. From adorable hampers and personalised gifts to nursery essentials, we’ve rounded up the best baby-shower gifts that any new parent in your life will truly appreciate.

The best baby shower gifts for 2023 are: