51 best baby shower gifts: Top present ideas new mums and dads will love

From luxury mum-to-be hampers to essential nursery and practical baby tech gifts, celebrate new parents with these best baby-shower present ideas

Leeanna Lock
Tuesday 11 April 2023 15:23
We tested a wide range of gift ideas for cute factor, quality, practicality, price and thoughtfulness

We tested a wide range of gift ideas for cute factor, quality, practicality, price and thoughtfulness

(iStock/The Independent)

Celebrating expectant parents by showering them with practical gifts and newborn baby essentials (including items they probably hadn’t have even thought of) is sure to put a smile on their faces and win you brownie points as the “fun aunt” or “cool grandad”. We all know growing a baby isn’t easy, so spoiling a mum-to-be with some well-deserved little luxuries is also a guaranteed winner.

But knowing what to actually buy for expectant parents can be tricky, especially if you haven’t been to a baby shower before or don’t have a little one of your own. That’s why we’re here to help guide you through the ultimate baby-shower gift guide.

While many mums- and dads-to-be have different tastes and budgets, luckily they all have the same newborn essentials checklist that they’ll be gradually ticking off ahead of baby’s arrival. Help them transition into parenthood more easily with practical must-haves – such as prams, baby nests and slings – to take the stress out of newborn tasks such as bathing and changing.

That being said, it doesn’t mean adorable gifts are off the cards, because is it even a baby shower without teeny tiny outfits and cute baby toys to coo over? We don’t think so.

When it comes to a baby shower, we know that friends and family often like to chip in together and co-ordinate their gifts to work in harmony with each other. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of gifts with popular themes in mind, such as hospital-bag essentials, bath time, changing must-haves and sleep aids.

How we tested

To help you pick the perfect baby-shower present, we reached out to expectant parents and used helpful insights from retailers to compile the ultimate wish list of practical gifts, essential newborn items and little luxuries for mum and baby. Our expectant mum tested a wide range of gift ideas for cute factor, quality, practicality, price and thoughtfulness.

This gift guide includes items across a range of budgets, with many being picked specifically to make mum and dad’s lives easier. From adorable hampers and personalised gifts to nursery essentials, we’ve rounded up the best baby-shower gifts that any new parent in your life will truly appreciate.

The best baby shower gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall gift – Mamas & Papas play mat and gym: £89, Mamasandpapas.com
  • Best practical gift –Bluebell 9-in-1 baby monitor: £349.90, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best personalised gift – My 1st Years personalised ivory hooded fleece robe: £20.10, My1styears.com
  • Best gift for mum – JoJo Maman Bébé mama hug breastfeeding hamper: £95, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best nursery gift – Mamas & Papas Harwell dresser changer: £499, Mamasandpapas.com
  • Best budget gift – The White Company baby socks: £6, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

Mamas & Papas welcome to the world playmat and gym

  • Best: Overall gift

It’s not a baby shower without someone gifting an adorable playmat so make sure it’s a good one. We love the cosy, soft faux-fur cushioned mat which is comforting for baby (and parents) to lie on. The safari animals, which rattle and squeek, are easily detachable for baby to play with on and off the mat to stimulate their senses.

An added bonus is that you get two gifts in one as it comes with a luxuriously soft elephant pillow for little one to enjoy some tummy time and admire themselves in the mirror. The neutral grey and white colour scheme is perfect for style-conscious parents and the crinkle sounding ears encourages baby interaction.

Read more: Best baby playmats

Continue reading...

Bluebell baby monitor ultimate 9-in-1

  • Best: Tech gift

You definitely get more bang for your buck with this 9-in-1 baby monitor. We liked the automatic night vision mode for clearer video footage and the fact that everything could be watched, heard and tracked on our mobile phones. We tested the Bluebell app on both android and iphone devices and paired both under one family. We were impressed that you could watch video footage and talk via our phones through to baby’s room cam at the same time.

The parent band is fantastic for receiving alerts through wrist vibration of baby’s rolling movements and crying. The baby sensor cleverly tracks their sleep duration, breathing habits and temperature so you can spot patterns and changes in daily routines via the app’s analytics.

We loved the ability to use the hub to play a night time playlist of up to 13 songs or sounds to help send baby off to sleep. You can play lullabies like Twinkle, Twinkle, Rock-a-bye Baby, pink or white noise, and even the sound of the ‘womb’ can be played on loop.

Continue reading...

My 1st Years personalised ivory hooded fleece robe

  • Best: Personalised gift

We adored this gift from the moment it arrived. Coming in a mint cardboard box addressed with the same personalisation that we’d ordered for the dressing gown, the packaging doubled up as a sweet memory box. The delicate wrapping added to the wow factor and the cuteness level went through the roof when we modelled it on baby.

We ordered a gender neutral ivory shade with personalisation in the Ollie font and adored the design but there are four different fonts and six colours you can choose from. The dressing gown is available in sizes from 0-6 months to 6-7 years and can be purchased in grey, sage, blue and pink.

Continue reading...

JoJo Maman Bébé mama hug the bosom buddy breastfeeding gift box

  • Best: For mums

While growing a baby can be tough, postpartum recovery can be even harder – not to mentioned how your body might take to breastfeeding. Showering a mum-to-be with thoughtful-but-essential items will be gratefully appreciated.

The washable nursing pads, breastfeeding tea, lactation hot chocolate (a real treat with frothy milk and marshmallows), reusable hot or cold boob soothing gels, will support mums through the tough fourth trimester.

We loved the inclusion of biodegradable maternity pads, washable c-section friendly pants and nipple SOS balm (that also works wonders for soothing nappy rash) as these can be instantly added to mum’s hospital bag. We were so impressed with muslin blanket as it was big enough to use as a nursing cover, a pram blanket or for swaddling baby.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas harwell dresser changer

  • Best: Nursery gift

This dresser changer is an essential addition to any nursery and with six storage compartments (including deep drawers) it’s a god-send for any disorganised parents. We were impressed with the soft close doors to save new parents having to add another task to their baby-proofing to-do list. We love that the changing top is removable so it can last through childhood years as a chest of drawers and handy mantlepiece (when they start to pile up their own junk). It is available in white and grey.

Read more: Best baby changing bags

Continue reading...

Personalised sleepsuit and jellycat

  • Best: Baby outfit

We adore this sweet gift set which comes complete with the oh so popular jellycat bunny (much loved by parents and little ones) and the special touch of free personalisation on the sleepsuit. The super soft outfit is so gentle on baby’s skin and has foldable mittens to prevent night time scratches. The sleepsuit is available in a variety of colours and patterns including grey, blush stripe, blue stripe and pink with polka dots. You can order the sleepsuit from newborn size up to 18-12 months.

Continue reading...

Seraphine organic cotton mama and mini tees

  • Best: Mini-me outfit

Spoil a mummy-to-be with the most adroable gift of all – matching T-shirts for her and her new bestie. The matching baby tee is size 0-3 months – perfect for showing off mum and baby’s special bond on their first outings. We love the handy poppers on each side of mum’s top for easy nursing and soft cotton for all-day comfort.

Continue reading...

Ickle Bubba cosmic aura bubba pod

  • Best: For baby naps

While parents-to-be will no doubt be expecting to embrace their newborn in endless cuddles, there will be many moments when they need to pop their baby down to rest those new mummy and daddy muscles.

The Ickle Bubba pod offers the perfect spot for a newborn to nest (all the way up to eight-months-old), keeping them safe and snug, whilst also giving them room to wriggle around. The firm mattress base has a breathable 3D mesh to regulate temperature and keep your baby comfortable. Plus, the jersey covers (yes, you get a spare one!) are machine washable, so you don’t need to worry about spills.

We were glad we kept the plastic cover to easily transport the pod on visits to family and leaving little one with grandparents.

Read more: Best baby nests

Continue reading...

Next retro floral family sleepsuit

  • Best: Baby girl outfit

This gorgeous outfit is impossible to resist buying for a mum-to-be, but be warned, you are likely to start the waterworks when an already-emotional expectant mum reads the adorable message. We love the retro design – perfect for baby girls that are obviously going to be just as stylish as their mumma. The sleeves double up as scratch mittens for sleeping and poppers unfasten all the way to the foot for easy changing.

Continue reading...

Mama Shack anti roll changing mat

  • Best: Baby changing mat

The quality of this changing mat is superb and so easy to wipe the waterproof material clean. The curved edges help keep baby centrally positioned and thick padding offers comfort while changing or doubling up as a soft base for tummy time.

We love the modern sage colour and polka dot pattern for a stylish, gender neutral nursery. The size fits perfectly on top of the Mamas & Papas changing dresser we reviewed, along with most changing tables.

Unfortunately this is sold out at the moment, but you can sign up with email to be notified when it’s back.

Read more: Best baby changing mats

Continue reading...

Kit & Kin nappy bundle

  • Best: Essential gift

Introducing the most practical baby shower gift of all: baby changing bundles! The hypoallergenic nappies’ animal designs keep things cute when things get ugly and the dermatologist-approved materials work wonders to distribute liquid evenly for sag-free dryness and prevent nappy rash.

We love Kit & Kin’s super easy process to build your own bundles, plus the option to subscribe to deliveries as often as you like at times that suit you. Trust us mums when we say having a regular delivery of nappies and baby wipes will seriously keep your life in order. There is nothing worse than realising you’ve ran out mid-poonami.

For £41.96, we created a bundle including 152 newborn nappies, 240 babywipes and 120 biodegradable nappy sacks. You can also get £10 off and free delivery if you sign up to their mailing list.

Continue reading...

Matalan baby grey koala dungarees and top set

  • Best: Baby boy outfit

Koala prints are taking the baby fashion world by storm at the moment, and we are here for it. You can always nail the cute factor with a pair of dungarees, especially when they are made from soft jersey fabric and printed with those adorable exotic faces. Both trouser legs fasten all the way down to the feet making changing a breeze for parents and we love that you can mix and match the top and bottoms with other outfits too.

Continue reading...

Larisa & Pumpkin mint ball pit

  • Best: Fun gift

Without a doubt you’ll be known as the guest who brought the coolest gift to the baby shower. While this ball pit is hardly a practical gift for a newborn, nor is it the easiest thing for parents to store at home, it sure does bring hours of entertainment for baby.

Helping them to learn to sit upright and to develop their hand-eye coordination by playing with the balls it’s fun and practical. There is also plenty of room for twins and siblings to have fun together too (a win win for busy parents who struggle to keep multiple children entertained).

Continue reading...

The White Company face baby socks, set of 2

  • Best: Budget gift

These dinky socks are the perfect example of a practical, sweet and affordable present idea. We love the breathable lining and soft padding throughout the socks to gently support baby’s first kicks and exploration with their feet.

Continue reading...

Scandiborn little Dutch activity spiral

  • Best: Pram toy

We love this adorable spiral toy because it’s so easy to attach to a car seat or pram when you’re on the go. The sweet frog, goose and butterfly attachments offer visual and sound stimulation with a mirror and crinkly textures to encourgae interaction on journeys. Parents will also be pleased to know that it is machine washable.

Continue reading...

Angelcare soft touch baby bath support

  • Best: For bath times

Suitable for use from birth to six months, the soft-touch design cradles baby to make bath time comfortably hands-free. Unlike other supports, this one doesn’t take up too much space and allows baby to kick their hands and feet out to make a splash and get a feel of an adult-size bathtub, all while sitting securely thanks to the non-slip base.

We love how easy it is to clean and dry quickly and the backrest quickly warms up to the water temperature to prevent baby from having a cold back.

Continue reading...

Babyono baby safe floating bath thermometer

  • Best: Cheap practical gift

You really can’t go wrong with gifting this bath thermometer – it’s both budget and baby-friendly. There is nothing fancy to this gift but it does exactly what it says on the tin – it clearly tells parents how hot or cold the temperature is to keep their baby safe and comfortable. It’s light and small to easily pack for family holidays too.

Continue reading...

The White Company kai koala rattle

  • Best: Rattle toy

We think this is an ideal on-the-go toy for little ones and particularly helpful for soothing babies on car journeys. The soft koala and rattle noises help with baby’s sensory development and we’re pleased that it’s also been consciously crafted with recycled materials.

Continue reading...

Lara & Ollie silicone teething bangle

  • Best: For stylish mums

We are so grateful that this stylish bangle makes remembering to carry a soothing teether easier than ever before as it doubles up as a stylish bracelet. You can’t really go wrong with gifting this to a new mum at a bargain price of £11.

Read more: Best teething toys for babies

Continue reading...

Sleepytroll baby rocker

  • Best: For soothing baby

Wow. We can only describe this as a miracle gadget which can genuinely turn a baby from a crying demon into an angel in just a few minutes. We’ve tested this on the pram after tantrums, during a nap, as part of bedtime routines and even at the end of a long wedding day.

We loved that the pack comes with universal adaptors to make travelling aboard with your little one more blissful. This little beauty can also be attached to a cot with a handy adaptor to give baby a gentle rocking sensation and encourage a longer snooze. Bed rocker feet are also available for an extra helping hand during those restless newborn nights.

Continue reading...

Jojo Maman Bébé born in 2023 towel and wash mitt set

  • Best: Cute gift

Is there anything cuter than a baby wrapped up in a hooded towel? We think not. The soft towelling fabric is gentle on baby’s skin and it’s an added bonus that you can also personalise the towel with up to 11 characters to really make expectant parents’ hearts melt.

We recently reviewed JoJo’s born in 2023 unisex sleepsuit (£21, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk) and matching hat (£5, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk) in our best Mother’s Day gift guide and think it would also make a lovely gift for new parents.

Continue reading...

Little Butterfly London journey of discovery gift set

  • Best: Baby toiletries

We adored the luxury feel to this baby pampering gift set and the inclusion of newborn daily essentials like nappy cream. The handy travel-size testers let parents trial some of Little Butterfly London’s bestselling products before buying bigger versions of their faves.

The beautifully packaged organic collection includes five products specially designed to calm, heal and protect babies’ precious skin, making bath time that little bit more relaxing. The delicate top to toe bath wash and relaxing massage oil is gentle on their skin to soothe and encourage peaceful sleep.

Continue reading...

Mamas & Papas dream upon a cloud luxury changing mat

  • Best: For dressing baby

We love the soft padding and towelling insert for changing baby after bath time. This changing mattress isn’t as thick or as curved as the wipe-clean mat from Mama Shack (£30, Mamashack.co.uk) but we loved this one for dressing baby in fresh clothes. The soft fabric was a nicer feel for baby compared to the colder, waterproof surface on their skin. All of the inserts and covers are machine washable so you can feel reassured the mat is always safe and clean for baby.

Continue reading...

Matalan cream muslin star foil baby blanket

  • Best: Baby blanket

Every newborn checklist includes a muslin and cellular blanket so we have found some options any parent would be chuffed with. The reversible foil blanket gives baby a soft breathable muslin fabric on one side and a cosy fleece lining to keep them snug in the pram on colder days out. You can opt for cream, pink or blue and the pretty ribbon detail makes it gift-ready for a baby shower.

Continue reading...

SnuzCloud baby sleep aid

  • Best: Baby sleep aid

This gift is sure to go down a treat with tired parents, and its Velcro strap means you can take it everywhere you go. It can be easily attached to a cot, pram or car seat. The calming cloud is a delight for the whole family, with volume-adjusting soothing sounds of a waterfall, lullaby, heartbeat and pink noise (a deeper, more gentle alternative to white noise that promotes longer sleep). We thought the heartbeat sound was genius, as it specifically mimics what a newborn would have been used to hearing in the womb.

Continue reading...

Chelsea Peers maternity pink stripe button-up

  • Best: Maternity pyjamas

Looking stylish at the hospital is borderline impossible post-delivery but these gorgeous pyjamas definitely head in the right direction. Any mum-to-be will be grateful to have this short PJ set packed in their hospital bag.

The super-soft jersey fabric is lightweight and gentle against your skin, and will keep you cool, comfortable and relaxed. The V-neck T-shirt has buttons you can easily unpop for nursing – meaning these PJs will see you through the postpartum stages too – and the shorts’ tie string waist helpfully accommodates your bump throughout the trimesters.

Continue reading...

Drowsy sleep SOS pillow spray

  • Best: Adult sleep aid

What all parents want more than anything is a good night’s sleep, so consider gifting them exactly that, in the form of Drowsy’s pillow spray.

We were pleasantly surprised by how long-lasting the spray was, as we could still smell the botanical aroma when we woke up in the morning (after a long, deep sleep). The scent is a lot stronger that other brands, so, even though the instructions advise to spritz two to five times on your pillow, two sprays was plenty for us, meaning you get more bang for your buck. The brand also sells a zen candle (£21, Drowsysleepco.com), which gives off a relaxing smell, even unlit, and would also make a lovely gift.

Continue reading...

Priya & Peanut sensory activity cloth book

  • Best: Sensory gift

Cleverly designed with scientific research in mind to develop babies’ sight, hearing, fine motor skills and self-awareness, the reversible padded activity cloth book is suitable from birth to 1+ years with black and white colours for newborns and colourful patterns more suited to age five- to six-month-olds.

We love the book’s interactive details that encourage babies to feel new textures and admire themselves in the mirror. The added bonus being that it is machine-washable and easy to attach to a pram.

Priya and Peanut’s baby sensory flashcards (£12.99, Priyaandpeanut.com) are also a great buy for a newborn gift. As babies don’t see colour in the very early stages, the black and white flash cards work to stimulate and develop newborns’ eyes and brain.

You can currently save 10 per cent at Priya and Peanut, using the code LUCKY.

Read more: Best baby sensory toys

Continue reading...

Happy Mama maternity nursing nightwear set

  • Best: For hospital bags

Who says nursing attire can’t be stylish? With a classic polka-dot print, this lightweight, loose-fitting nightie has handy front buttons to allow baby to snuggle in.

We just wish the material felt more luxurious and soft on our skin but it definitely ticks all the boxes for hospital-bag practicality.

Continue reading...

Priya & Peanut wooden baby milestone disc set

  • Best: Sentimental gift

Sentimental parents and Instagram enthusiasts will love these milestone cards to help them cherish special moments forever.

We love this gender-neutral set, which comes with 12 reversible wooden discs that mark weekly and monthly age milestones, as well as momentous stages, such as “Today, I rolled over”, “I took my first steps today” and “Today, I said my first word”.

Shop now and use the code LUCKY for an extra 10 per cent off.

Continue reading...

Converse Chuck Taylor all star pram shoes

  • Best: Adorable gift

Is it even a baby shower if there aren’t teeny tiny shoes to coo over? You can’t get much cuter than these Converse pram shoes, ready to support baby’s first steps with comfort and style. Our hearts melted when we tested these on little one’s feet, so don’t be surprised if they spark a tear or two at the baby shower.

Luckily the laces are just for effect and these tiny trainers actually have helpful Velcro, making them easy to slip on and off.

Continue reading...

Ryloobaby baby sling wrap

  • Best: For on-the-go parents

We couldn’t wait to get our hands on one of these sling wraps from British independent brand Ryloobaby – especially after watching Stacey Solomon’s Instagram video that showed her using one for the first time.

While the box does come with handy step-by-step instructions, we definitely found video tutorials more helpful to follow, as it took a few attempts to feel confident and comfortable enough to secure baby inside the wrap. Once tied up correctly, though, we loved the soft fabric and the ability to have hands-free skin-to-skin bonding with baby while on the move.

Continue reading...

Polarn O. Pyret Newborn Gift Set

  • Best: Gender-neutral gift

We adored this unisex newborn gift set, which arrived baby-shower-ready in beautiful packaging. The set is tailored to all seasons with matching leggings, socks and an adorable hat, all made from the same soft, organic cotton.

Cleverly designed with parents in mind, the babygrow couldn’t be any more practical when it comes to changing nappies, as you can unpop both legs all the way to the top. The fold-down arm and leg cuffs extend the longevity of the outfit as baby grows.

Continue reading...

Sweet Dreamers misty the smart cloud four-in-one night light

  • Best: Night light

We were pleasantly surprised with the extra features included with this night light, as there aren’t many around that offer four-in-one benefits.

Our favourite features were the nursery room thermometer, to help us decide how many layers baby needed to keep them comfortable; the mobile phone app, for tracking notes on night feeds and sleeping patterns; and its Alexa pairing ability, for turning on soothing light shows, hands-free.

Continue reading...

Dunelm hot air balloon rattan easy-fit pendant

  • Best: Decor gift

We loved the unique child-friendly look and its sustainable rattan material, which is bang on trend for any parent opting for boho nursery decor this year. We were pleasantly surprised by the size of the light shade – and how easy it was to fit – as one photo online made it look a like it could be on the smaller side.

To really impress at the baby shower, we placed a miniature teddy in the hot air balloon basket, which instantly made mum and dad ‘aww’ in harmony. This added cute factor increased the ratings from practical to downright adorable.

Continue reading...

Lovevery play kits subscription

  • Best: Subscription gift

What’s better than a hamper of baby toys? A hamper of fun and educational toys that arrives every two months!

The looker play kit (0-12 weeks) boasts a variety of interactive sensory objects to help babies right from birth, including baby’s first wooden book, monochrome mittens, sensory links that attach easily to a pram, and a silicone rattle that works to develop baby’s vision, body awareness and fine motor skills.

We were most grateful for the handy guide with step-by-step instructions on how to get the best use out of each of the objects included, plus the sweet addition of a mug to support parents with much-needed coffee fixes.

Each box thereafter adapts its activities to continue engaging senses, encouraging imagination and developing intelligence up to 48 months old.

Continue reading...

The Beeston Brownie Company assorted gift box

  • Best: For Foodies

The way to every pregnant woman’s heart is food, especially in the form of pretty, perfectly gooey brownies. We loved the extra special touch of the baby shower card included in the box, which allowed us to write a soppy, heartfelt message to the parents-to-be.

We opted for an assorted box featuring white choc chip, chocolate orange, salted-caramel and triple chocolate brownies, as well as Lotus biscoff, lemon meringue, raspberry ripple and salted-caramel blondies. Every one was moreish but our favourites were the Lotus blondie and salted-caramel chocolate brownie – absolute heaven.

Continue reading...

H&M storage basket with a lid

  • Best: For tidiness

Baby bear-themed nursery items are all the rage, and we love this basket’s soft, flexible seagrass material, which makes it comfortable to carry in one arm with baby in the other.

When used as a washing basket, it stores 10 babygrows comfortably, and could also double up as a storage bin for bottles, books or toys. Whatever it gets used for, there’s no doubt it will bring cuteness to a nursery.

Continue reading...

The White Company pull-along duck and chicks toy

  • Best: Pull-along toy

The White Company is often the first port of call for parents-to-be, and it’s obvious why. We love this super sweet pull-along toy with detachable ducklings for baby to have a closer play with. The family theme is lovely for helping with baby’s emotional development too.

The pull-along string is quite thin for baby’s first grips in the very early stages but helps to progress their fine motor skills as they get stronger.

Continue reading...

Drowsy silk sleep mask

  • Best: Luxury gift

Every new mum is told to “sleep when baby sleeps” but it’s not as easy as it sounds, with bright daylight to contend with. We tested Drowsy’s midnight blue mask and it’s revolutionary in providing blackout comfort with no elastic in sight (excuse the pun).

It’s the ultimate luxury item for any new mum’s hospital bag and helps new parents fight those restless nights

Continue reading...

Ginger Ray wooden baby hangers

  • Best: For organised parents

By no means does this qualify as an essential item but it perfectly pairs with a cute outfit as an all-rounder gift. From newborn to 18-24 months, we adore the aura of organisation these clothes dividers bring into an often chaotic and messy nursery.

It is a lovely touch for parents to be reminded of each milestone their baby reaches as they grow through the early years, too.

Continue reading...

Dovebrook the new parents plant-based meal bundle

  • Best: Thoughtful gift

Until you’re in the newborn bubble yourself, you don’t realise how reliant you are on takeaways or food deliveries (and just how unhealthy you eat during this stage).

Dovebrook’s new parents bundle relieves parents from food shopping, spending a fortune on JustEat and waiting for food to defrost, because everything is already fully prepared and can be cooked from frozen. We were pleased all of these plant-based meals were packed full of nutritious ingredients to help support new mums in their postpartum recovery, while tasting indulgent and comforting at the same time.

Our favourites dishes out of the bundle, which includes four mains and three desserts for two, were the mac and cheese (best vegan cheese we’ve ever tasted), creamy mushroom stew (the chunky, rich-flavoured mushrooms and crunchy hazlenuts took our tastebuds from our dining room to a fancy restaurant) and the ginger sticky toffee pudding was just divine, paired with plant-based ice cream we already had in the freezer.

We were impressed that all of the packaging was 100 per cent sustainable, and loved the free casserole dish, in which meals fitted perfectly for cooking in the microwave or oven.

Continue reading...

Munchkin 360 baby in-sight pivot car mirror

  • Best: Travel gift

This is one of those gifts that parents definitely wouldn’t have thought of buying pre-baby’s arrival but will be extremely grateful for, especially during their very first outings, to keep a close eye on their own little munchkin while driving.

We were impressed by how easy it was to adjust the mirror despite it being such a generous size for a clear, full view of baby. Plus, baby enjoyed admiring themselves, which helpfully kept them distracted for stress-free journeys.

Continue reading...

Lucy Darling memory book, little rainbow

  • Best: Keepsake gift

A photo album is on every parent’s shopping list, to document those special first moments, but this adorable book makes capturing those milestones even more sacred. Wrapped in the most baby-themed tissue paper, it comes baby-shower-ready.

The pages are designed to store photos and words covering birthdays, baby’s favourite things, family trees, first holidays, smiles and starting school.

Continue reading...

Baby Nails the thumble

  • Best: For baby nail care

We thought this gift was a mini pack of genius, allowing parents to file their baby’s nails safely and comfortably while nursing or just cuddling. You simply choose one of the adhesive nail files labelled either ‘0 months’ or ‘6 months plus’ from the pack and attach to the thumble, which you can wear on one of your fingers or thumbs, making it easier to file baby’s nails.

You might also recognise the brand’s Mini First Aid Kit, which featured on Dragon’s Den in 2021.

Continue reading...

Marks and Spencer pure cotton muslins, pack of two

  • Best: Muslin swaddles

We love these large muslin blankets for almost everything, from swaddles and pram blankets to dribble cloths and nursing covers. The blankets are clearly made with baby in mind, and are light and breathable for comfortable snoozing.

Continue reading...

Mylee London personalised cosmetics bag

  • Best: Mama gift

Matching mini-me attire and ‘mama’-stamped accessories are the new must-haves, and independent brand Mylee London is bang on trend.

We were impressed with the lush quality of this bag’s white corduroy fabric – it looked so stylish with ‘mama’ in white outlined in gold glitter. The inside is easy to wipe clean and it’s the perfect hospital wash bag size to store essential skincare and make-up products.

Continue reading...

Tommee Tippee letsgo portable baby bottle warmer

  • Best: For on-the-go feeds

We were surprised by how portable this really was – it fitted easily into our handbags, it wasn’t too heavy and could be charged in the car via a USB port. When out and about, heating milk is completely wireless and you just tap the ‘on’ button to adjust warming temperatures to either 37C, 40C or 45C.

We gifted the Closer to Nature newborn starter set as a helpful bundle but plastic bottles from MAM or Philips Avent also fit the machine. Parents will be grateful for the cleaning brush and two soothers included, too.

Continue reading...

Janod tropik multi-activity trolley

  • Best: Walker

A walker is always the gift every ‘cool auntie’ wants to bring to the baby shower – purely to show off how ready they are to start the fun with their niece or nephew (even if they have to wait a while to see baby walking with the trolley).

We loved the range of colourful playthings and musical sounds to keep babies entertained until they are ready to walk, while also encouraging them to reach cognitive and physical milestones.

To really treat the parents-to-be, we recommend gifting this walker pre-made, as it takes quite a while to set up and has lots of fiddly screws and bolts that you wouldn’t want around little ones.

Continue reading...

Etta Loves natural rubber bath toys, pack of three

  • Best: Bath toys

We love these sensory bath toys because they give babies the same fun of classic rubber squishy toys, while remaining sealed to prevent any nasties getting inside.

The hand-painted and 100 per cent natural toys have clearly been crafted with babies’ visual and cognitive development in mind, offering a variety of textures for baby to touch and chew on. The clever colours and engaging patterns encourage visual stimulation to make those first bath times not only adorable but productive too.

The three-pack arrived already gorgeously gift-wrapped with stylish monochrome wrapping paper and a satin ribbon, instantly standing out as a luxury gift in the baby-shower mix.

Continue reading...

Ikea stacking rings

  • Best: Stacking toy

Ikea’s multicoloured stacking set proves wooden toys don’t have to look bland and boring. We love the educational and playful element to this bargain gift – helping encourage baby’s development without spending a fortune. The plastic fox on top is also fun to use in a paddling pool or bath, so babies can satisfyingly scoop and drain water through the air holes.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Baby shower gifts

To really win at a baby shower, practical gifts are forever appreciated by parents so a nappy bundle, changing essentials or feeding aids will always go down a storm. You also can’t go wrong with a gift that will make the whole baby shower echo in ‘awws’, so we also recommend the personalised dressing gown, matching mini-me tees or dinky converse pram shoes to get the cooing started.

For a gift that keeps on giving, we have to give a big shout out to the nine-in-one Bluebell baby monitor, which will become any parent’s reliable best friend – not just for watching and listening to baby via the camera but for alerts, routine reminders and tracking of baby’s breathing, temperature and sleep patterns.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more affordable that still has the cute factor and will please even the most style-conscious parents, Mylee London’s bag or Selfridge’s teething bangle are great choices.

However, combining a practical gift with an abundance of cuteness, our top pick goes to Mamas & Papas playmat and gym.

For little one’s first bedroom, have a browse of our best nursery furniture round-up

