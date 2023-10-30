The best tech gifts for gadget fans in 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s faint, but we can hear it. Christmas is coming, and no one wants to be stuck scrambling around wildly on Christmas Eve, hunting down a gift that the special someone in your life will love.

There’s really nothing worse than a hastily wrapped bit of tech tat bought from a store at closing time that will just end up stuffed in a cupboard somewhere. Fortunately, we’ve been testing gadgets all year long, so we know which products are worth spending on.

From the newest smartphones, the best-sounding headphones and earbuds, and the most innovative smartwatches and fitness trackers to the latest games consoles, the sharpest action cameras and instant models, and the most advanced smart home gadgets, we’ve tested them all. Tablets, electric bikes, laptops, speakers, pet gadgets, you name it. There’s something for everyone.

Plus, there are affordable options you can choose so nobody is left out. Below, we’ve hand-picked the very best bits of tech that anyone will love to unwrap on Christmas Day, with every budget catered for.

How we tested

Every techie gift here has been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; snapped pics with them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, for hours, playing FC 24 on them; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out for a ride in the park; cooked with them; cleaned with them; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.