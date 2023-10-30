Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The best tech gifts for gadget fans in 2023

We’ve rounded up the best gear we’ve reviewed in 2023 to suit all budgets and tastes

Alex Lee,Steve Hogarty
Monday 30 October 2023 14:35
<p>Whether you’re looking for fitness wearables or headphones, we’ve got the best tech gifts in 2023 </p>

Whether you’re looking for fitness wearables or headphones, we’ve got the best tech gifts in 2023

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Apple AirPods Pro second generation noise cancelling headphones
    AirPods Pro, 2nd gen
    Best wireless earbuds for iPhone users

    The AirPods Pro have just received a huge update for 2023, making them an even better choice for someone in search of top-notch wireless earbuds. Not only do they sound as good as they’ve always done and pair with iPhones in a snap, but they’re also smarter. The AirPods Pro now come with a cool Adaptive Audio feature, which listens to the sound in your environment to blend active noise cancellation and transparency modes together, boosting when you pass some road works and lowering when it’s quieter.

    audio technica LP3xBT.jpg
    Audio-Technica LP3xBT turntable
    Best turntable for beginners

    That music lover in your life been eyeing up record collections with envy but needs something to play them on if they want to join the party? Audio-Technica’s LP3xBT is an affordable automatic turntable that is a doddle to set up and ideal for beginners. It can connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth speaker, so you won’t have to invest in any extra audio gear if you have one lying around. It features Audio-Technica’s reliable AT-VM95C stylus cartridge, and you’ve also got a built-in phono/line pre-amp for wired listening if you prefer. This had us playing our records in no time, with toggles for both 33RPM and 45RPM speeds. It even returns to the start of the record once it’s played through.

  • meta-quest-3-review-indybest.png
    Meta Quest 3
    Best virtual reality headset

    For those hoping to dive into immersive gaming, the Meta Quest 3 offers the best entry point into virtual reality. The latest VR headset has been upgraded in all the best ways over the Meta Quest 2. It features full-colour passthrough, so you can see the world around you through the headset and play mixed reality games. The controllers have been improved and the lenses have a higher resolution, so everything looks all that much sharper. The best part? It’s completely wire-free, so you can shoot down zombies and dance in your living room without being tethered to any power outlet. It is a lot more expensive than the previous model, so if you want something more affordable, the Meta Quest 2 (£299, Amazon.co.uk) is still a great choice.

    Fitbit Charge 6
    Fitbit Charge 6
    Best fitness tracker all-round

    Help giftee’s smash post-Christmas resolutions with Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 6 is smarter than ever thanks to a more accurate heart rate sensor and deeper Google integration. You can now see turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps right from your wrist while out on runs, pay for your coffee with Google Wallet, and control music playback through YouTube Music. There’s also an EDA sensor, so you can track your stress levels, and there are even more exercise modes to choose from. It’s a streamlined fitness tracker that lasted days and days on a single charge, and kept us motivated with its free six-months membership to Fitbit Premium.

  • insta360 go
    Insta360 Go 3
    Best action camera

    Claiming to be the world’s smallest action camera, the Insta360 Go 3 is essentially two action cameras rolled into one. You get a tidy little waterproof pop-out camera that’s about the size of your thumb, which is light enough to clip to your clothing or attach to the brim of a hat. While it’s not as good at high-res slow-motion as bigger rivals, it produces great looking 3K footage, has a decent 120fps slow-mo mode in 1080p, and a hyperlapse feature.

    logitech casa pop-up desk
    Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk
    Best laptop stand

    When Khia sang about her neck and her back, she was very likely talking about the strain induced by using her laptop without a proper laptop stand. But you don’t need a Floridian rapper to tell you that hunching over like a horrible great prawn for eight hours a day isn’t healthy.

  • tile pro bluetooth january sales
    Tile bluetooth trackers
    Best bluetooth tracker

    We’re perennially recommending these helpful little Tile bluetooth trackers. Attach one to your keys, slip one into your wallet, or stick one to something you’re always misplacing, and you’ll be able to make them ring out so long as your phone is in range. If your stuff is out of range (say you left your keys at the office or dropped them in the park) the Tile app will show you the item’s last known location. If your stuff is really lost, you can have other Tile users actively scan for your tracker.

    Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021
    Kindle Paperwhite
    Best kindle ereader

    The Kindle Paperwhite is a more premium version of the basic Kindle (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), and as such it’s got a few more useful features included. It has a larger 6.8in screen and a higher-resolution display. That means letters appear sharper and more detailed, so you can read more comfortably at your usual text size or with the Kindle held further away, or reduce the text size to fit more words on each page.

  • Steam Deck
    Steam Deck
    Best portable gaming PC

    Valve’s handheld is a marvel of engineering, cramming mid-range PC gaming performance into a portable package. The Steam Deck works as a standalone handheld, connecting to the Steam storefront to buy, download and play most PC games. It also lets you play your desktop PC games remotely over a wi-fi connection, so you can continue playing on the sofa.

It’s faint, but we can hear it. Christmas is coming, and no one wants to be stuck scrambling around wildly on Christmas Eve, hunting down a gift that the special someone in your life will love.

There’s really nothing worse than a hastily wrapped bit of tech tat bought from a store at closing time that will just end up stuffed in a cupboard somewhere. Fortunately, we’ve been testing gadgets all year long, so we know which products are worth spending on.

From the newest smartphones, the best-sounding headphones and earbuds, and the most innovative smartwatches and fitness trackers to the latest games consoles, the sharpest action cameras and instant models, and the most advanced smart home gadgets, we’ve tested them all. Tablets, electric bikes, laptops, speakers, pet gadgets, you name it. There’s something for everyone.    

Plus, there are affordable options you can choose so nobody is left out. Below, we’ve hand-picked the very best bits of tech that anyone will love to unwrap on Christmas Day, with every budget catered for.

Related stories

The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Lookfantastic to Bobbi Brown
43 best gifts for her that she will love, from jewellery to skincare
Best gifts for dads who are (almost) impossible to buy for
33 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

How we tested

Every techie gift here has been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; snapped pics with them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, for hours, playing FC 24 on them; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out for a ride in the park; cooked with them; cleaned with them; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.

AirPods Pro, 2nd gen

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for iPhone users
  • Why we love it
    • Great active noise cancellation
    • Excellent sound quality
  • Take note
    • Works best with iPhones

The AirPods Pro have just received a huge update for 2023, making them an even better choice for someone in search of top-notch wireless earbuds. Not only do they sound as good as they’ve always done and pair with iPhones in a snap, but they’re also smarter. The AirPods Pro now come with a cool Adaptive Audio feature, which listens to the sound in your environment to blend active noise cancellation and transparency modes together, boosting when you pass some road works and lowering when it’s quieter.

There’s also a new conversation awareness mode, which lowers the volume of your AirPods and turns on transparency mode whenever you start talking. Lastly, there’s a new personalised volume feature, which learns your volume habits over time, so you don’t have to keep adjusting it. For those who’ve upgraded to a shiny new iPhone 15, the AirPods Pro also come with a USB-C port, so you can charge your earbuds directly from your iPhone.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Audio-Technica LP3xBT turntable

  • Best: Turntable for beginners
  • Why we love it
    • Great sound
    • Easy to set up and use
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Slightly plasticky build quality
    • You need to buy your own speakers if you don’t have some alread

That music lover in your life been eyeing up record collections with envy but needs something to play them on if they want to join the party? Audio-Technica’s LP3xBT is an affordable automatic turntable that is a doddle to set up and ideal for beginners. It can connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth speaker, so you won’t have to invest in any extra audio gear if you have one lying around. It features Audio-Technica’s reliable AT-VM95C stylus cartridge, and you’ve also got a built-in phono/line pre-amp for wired listening if you prefer. This had us playing our records in no time, with toggles for both 33RPM and 45RPM speeds. It even returns to the start of the record once it’s played through.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Meta Quest 3

  • Best: Virtual reality headset
  • Why we love it
    • Full-colour passthrough is epic
    • Much faster than the previous model
  • Take note
    • A lot pricier than the Quest

For those hoping to dive into immersive gaming, the Meta Quest 3 offers the best entry point into virtual reality. The latest VR headset has been upgraded in all the best ways over the Meta Quest 2. It features full-colour passthrough, so you can see the world around you through the headset and play mixed reality games. The controllers have been improved and the lenses have a higher resolution, so everything looks all that much sharper. The best part? It’s completely wire-free, so you can shoot down zombies and dance in your living room without being tethered to any power outlet. It is a lot more expensive than the previous model, so if you want something more affordable, the Meta Quest 2 (£299, Amazon.co.uk) is still a great choice.

Read our full Meta Quest 3 review

Continue reading...

Loading...

Fitbit Charge 6

  • Best: Fitness tracker all-round
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting battery life
    • Google integration
    • Lots of exercise modes
  • Take note
    • Display isn’t very big

Help giftee’s smash post-Christmas resolutions with Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 6 is smarter than ever thanks to a more accurate heart rate sensor and deeper Google integration. You can now see turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps right from your wrist while out on runs, pay for your coffee with Google Wallet, and control music playback through YouTube Music. There’s also an EDA sensor, so you can track your stress levels, and there are even more exercise modes to choose from. It’s a streamlined fitness tracker that lasted days and days on a single charge, and kept us motivated with its free six-months membership to Fitbit Premium.

The only downside is its fairly small vertical display. Fitbit’s range of smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Sense 2 (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Versa 4 (£161, Amazon.co.uk), have bigger, more readable screens, so could be a better option.

Read our round-up of the best Fitbits

Continue reading...

Loading...

Insta360 Go 3

  • Best: Action camera
  • Why we love it
    • Impressively small
    • Good range of mounts included
    • Footage looks great
  • Take note
    • Not quite as good as a GoPro for hslow-motion shots

Claiming to be the world’s smallest action camera, the Insta360 Go 3 is essentially two action cameras rolled into one. You get a tidy little waterproof pop-out camera that’s about the size of your thumb, which is light enough to clip to your clothing or attach to the brim of a hat. While it’s not as good at high-res slow-motion as bigger rivals, it produces great looking 3K footage, has a decent 120fps slow-mo mode in 1080p, and a hyperlapse feature.

For a fuller action cam experience you insert the mini-camera back into the main body, where it behaves much more like a regular GoPro, giving you a reversible viewfinder and touchscreen, added battery life and storage, and letting you adjust settings without using the app. Even without using the main body, you get up to 40 minutes of recording at 1440p on the teeny-tiny camera alone, which is incredibly impressive for a camera small enough to accidentally swallow.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk

  • Best: Laptop stand
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful design
    • Packs away neatly
    • Includes keyboard and trackpad
  • Take note
    • Laptop stand isn’t adjustable

When Khia sang about her neck and her back, she was very likely talking about the strain induced by using her laptop without a proper laptop stand. But you don’t need a Floridian rapper to tell you that hunching over like a horrible great prawn for eight hours a day isn’t healthy.

The Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk is an all-in-one solution: a laptop stand that disguises itself as a book when not in use, and contains a wireless keyboard and laptop-style trackpad. You could get the same setup more cheaply if you were to buy these bits separately, but what makes the Logitech Casa special is how neatly it all packs away. Perfect for anyone who regularly works from home and wants to banish all memories of the office come 5pm.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tile bluetooth trackers

  • Best: Bluetooth tracker
  • Why we love it
    • Replaceable battery (Pro only)
    • Comes in credit card size
    • Works with Android and iOS
  • Take note
    • Not as accurate as AirTag

We’re perennially recommending these helpful little Tile bluetooth trackers. Attach one to your keys, slip one into your wallet, or stick one to something you’re always misplacing, and you’ll be able to make them ring out so long as your phone is in range. If your stuff is out of range (say you left your keys at the office or dropped them in the park) the Tile app will show you the item’s last known location. If your stuff is really lost, you can have other Tile users actively scan for your tracker.

Apple’s AirTags work so well because they take advantage of iPhones being absolutely everywhere, giving Apple unbeatable coverage. Google is working on the same technology for Android, and is partnering with Tile and other bluetooth trackers to make finding your stuff even easier. The rival tech firms are working together to tackle abuse too, with safety apps that alert you to any trackers on your person that shouldn’t be there.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Kindle Paperwhite

  • Best: Kindle ereader
  • Why we love it
    • Adjustable warm light for reading in bed
    • Sharp display is easy to read
  • Take note
    • No automatic dimming

The Kindle Paperwhite is a more premium version of the basic Kindle (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), and as such it’s got a few more useful features included. It has a larger 6.8in screen and a higher-resolution display. That means letters appear sharper and more detailed, so you can read more comfortably at your usual text size or with the Kindle held further away, or reduce the text size to fit more words on each page.

The Kindle paperwhite uses more LED lights surrounding the display so that illumination is brighter and smoother across the page. It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour – like the night-mode feature on a smartphone – for more comfortable reading in low-light. This model is also waterproof, so if you’re a clumsy clown who likes to read by the swimming pool or at the beach, the Kindle Paperwhite is the way to go.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Steam Deck

  • Best: Portable gaming PC
  • Why we love it
    • Play your desktop PC games remotely
    • Doesn’t require a gaming PC to work
    • Can run emulators and other software
  • Take note
    • Hardware isn’t upgradeable
    • Battery life is poor

Valve’s handheld is a marvel of engineering, cramming mid-range PC gaming performance into a portable package. The Steam Deck works as a standalone handheld, connecting to the Steam storefront to buy, download and play most PC games. It also lets you play your desktop PC games remotely over a wi-fi connection, so you can continue playing on the sofa.

It’s essentially a Nintendo Switch for PC games, and the ideal solution for anyone who wants to play their Steam games anywhere they please, and without sequestering themselves away at a desk in another room like an anti-social gremlin.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds

  • Best: Noise-cancelling earbuds
  • Why we love it
    • Incredible noise-cancellation
    • Excellent sound quality
    • Charging chase is compact
  • Take note
    • Sony headphones app is a bit rough

The newest version of Sony’s best-in-class buds, the WF-1000XM5 comfortably held top spot in our list of the best wireless earphones.

Sound quality is excellent, and noise-cancellation is where these earbuds really pull away from the competition. Get the right fit with the interchangeable tips, crank up the ANC and even the noisiest situations become a peaceful, silent nirvana. Perfect for busy offices, trains and flights.

Other features help cement the WF-1000XM5 as our pick of the best wireless earbuds, like how your music will pause and the earbuds will tune into voice frequencies if they detect that you’re speaking to another person.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Best tech gifts for gadget fans

Technology is a broad category, so zeroing in on the perfect present for the tech fan in your life can take some careful consideration. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness fanatic or an audiophile, our round-up of the best tech gifts for gadget fans should hopefully help you make the right decision. We’re constantly updating our list with new products as we review them, so keep checking back as Christmas approaches for even more shopping inspiration.

Looking for a present for the man in your life? Read our review of the best gifts for him

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Extra £100 off holidays under 14 nights using a unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off all orders over £100 using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount - VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in