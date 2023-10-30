The best tech gifts for gadget fans in 2023

The AirPods Pro have just received a huge update for 2023, making them an even better choice for someone in search of top-notch wireless earbuds. Not only do they sound as good as they’ve always done and pair with iPhones in a snap, but they’re also smarter. The AirPods Pro now come with a cool Adaptive Audio feature, which listens to the sound in your environment to blend active noise cancellation and transparency modes together, boosting when you pass some road works and lowering when it’s quieter.
It’s faint, but we can hear it. Christmas is coming, and no one wants to be stuck scrambling around wildly on Christmas Eve, hunting down a gift that the special someone in your life will love.
There’s really nothing worse than a hastily wrapped bit of tech tat bought from a store at closing time that will just end up stuffed in a cupboard somewhere. Fortunately, we’ve been testing gadgets all year long, so we know which products are worth spending on.
From the newest smartphones, the best-sounding headphones and earbuds, and the most innovative smartwatches and fitness trackers to the latest games consoles, the sharpest action cameras and instant models, and the most advanced smart home gadgets, we’ve tested them all. Tablets, electric bikes, laptops, speakers, pet gadgets, you name it. There’s something for everyone.
Plus, there are affordable options you can choose so nobody is left out. Below, we’ve hand-picked the very best bits of tech that anyone will love to unwrap on Christmas Day, with every budget catered for.
How we tested
Every techie gift here has been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; snapped pics with them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, for hours, playing FC 24 on them; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out for a ride in the park; cooked with them; cleaned with them; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.