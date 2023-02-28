PS VR2 vs Meta Quest 2: Which virtual reality headset is best?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The PlayStation VR2 launched in the UK on 22 February, and kicks off a new generation of virtual reality gaming on PlayStation 5.

Our PS VR2 review called it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today.” While the vertigo-inducing game Horizon Call of the Mountain is an instant highlight, we noted that the limited line-up of new launch games might fail to convince many people to drop £530 on the accessory on day one.

No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot to spend on a VR headset – particularly when you also need a PS5 console to plug it into – but the PS VR2 is a reasonably priced gadget. You’re getting PC-grade visuals and a premium VR experience for a fraction of the cost of, for example, the more advanced Meta Quest Pro (£1,499.99, Meta.com).

But let’s look at a similarly priced offering: how does the PS VR2 compare with the popular Meta Quest 2 (£399, Argos.co.uk)? The cheap and accessible VR headset from Facebook parent corp Meta is designed to be as simple to use as possible and doesn’t require a PC or games console to work, making it considerably cheaper overall.

So, what are the main differences between the Meta Quest 2 and the PS VR2? Let’s take a closer look.

(PlayStation)

PS VR2 vs Meta Quest 2: Specs

Both headsets are similar in some ways. They both use “inside out” tracking, meaning cameras embedded in the headset can determine your position in 3D space without the need for external sensors, which are fiddly to set up and calibrate.

But in almost every other regard, Sony’s VR headset is the more technically advanced of the two. It uses a pair of higher-quality OLED displays running at a higher resolution, and has a wider field of view, for a more immersive experience.

Here’s a rundown of the basic display specs.

PS VR 2

Type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 2,000 x 2,004px per eye

2,000 x 2,004px per eye Field of view: 110 degrees

Meta Quest 2

Type: LCD

LCD Resolution: 1,832 x 1,920px per eye

1,832 x 1,920px per eye Field of view: 90 degrees

The PS VR2 also adds haptic feedback in the sense controllers and inside the headset itself, plus eye-tracking, which lets you do things such as navigate menu screens just by looking at the option you want to pick.

One major advantage of the Quest 2 is that it’s truly wireless, whereas the PS VR2 must stay connected to your PS5 with a long USB-C cable, which could get tangled around your feet if you get a little too carried away.

The Quest 2’s lack of a tethering cable means it’s easier to fully throw yourself into games such as Superhot VR, in which you’re regularly spinning around, ducking and dodging bullets.

(Oculus)

PS VR2 vs Meta Quest 2: Games

While Sony’s headset is the more technically advanced of the two, the Meta Quest 2 has been around longer and has built up a larger library of games.

Many of the PS VR2’s launch games are already available on the Meta Quest 2, with the notable exception of the Sony-published Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Because it draws on the processing power of the PlayStation 5 to produce more-realistic-looking graphics, the PS VR2 is capable of far more sophisticated and visually impressive games and VR experiences than the Meta Quest 2.

The Meta Quest 2 is an entirely self-contained and battery-powered device, giving it about as much processing power as your smartphone. That means more simplistic and cartoonish graphics. However, just as the PS VR2 connects to a PS5, the Meta Quest 2 can be connected to a sufficiently powerful gaming PC to unlock an even wider range of games and experiences, including VR games, such as Half-Life: Alyx,from other platforms.

The PS VR2 is limited to the games Sony makes available to buy on the PlayStation Store, with no plans to make the headset compatible with PCs or other storefronts.

PS VR2 vs Meta Quest 2: Price

The Meta Quest 2 costs £399.99 and comes with everything you need to start playing. The PS VR2 costs £529.99 and requires a PlayStation 5 (from £389, Argos.co.uk) to work.

That’s obviously a much bigger setup cost, if you’re starting from scratch, but if you’re already a PS5 owner, you could ceraintly be swayed by the PS VR2’s more advanced specs, its seamless connectivity with the console, and the promise of more exclusive first-party games to come.