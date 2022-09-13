Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.

It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to PlayStation consoles, with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “PlayStation Studios” umbrella.

Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list. There’s even a chance that some of these games may appear on the updated PS Plus subscription tiers as an included title, such as Returnal and Stray.

Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD.

As even more exclusive titles make their way onto the PS5, such as the upcoming Forspoken or God of War: Ragnarok, they will be added to this list, if they are a worthwhile experience.

The best PS5 games in 2022 are: