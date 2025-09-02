I’m a gaming writer and I’ve already decided this is my game of the year

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

So far, 2025 has been a truly outstanding year for game releases. January brought us Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, February saw the release of Monster Hunter Wilds, and March spoiled us with Split Fiction and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

It didn’t stop there, either, as April brought The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, while the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World launched globally in June, and Donkey Kong Bananza came out in July.

That’s just a whistle-stop tour of some of the great games and consoles that I’ve been fortunate enough to get my hands on so far this year, and there are still more games scheduled to be released before we head into 2026.

However, whatever the rest of the year may bring, I’m not convinced they’ll beat one game (released in June) that stands out above the rest: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

If you’re yet to discover the unforgettable storyline and jaw-dropping visuals for yourself, keep scrolling, as I reveal everything you need to know (but no spoilers), including what makes it my top pick for game of the year in 2025.

How I tested

I’ve put myriad games to the test so far this year but one really stands out ( Jake Brigstock/The Independent )

I’ve spent hours and hours playing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach as well as myriad other games released this year, for comparison. Although my hands-on piece for Indy100 on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was a review-in-progress when the review embargo lifted, I’ve since completed the game through to the end credits, so I can bring you my honest opinions on the entire game. I played through Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on a base PS5 console.

When reviewing games, there are three main things I always focus on:

