Split Fiction review: Multiplayer couch co-op for sci-fi and fantasy fans

From the makers of 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two - Hazelight Studios latest is a multiplayer hit

Jake Brigstock
Tuesday 04 March 2025 16:53 GMT
There are loads of multiplayer games out there, but few require players to actually meaningfully communicate and properly work together as a team. They can usually be completed by players carrying out individual roles to achieve objectives with at best a few words or messages exchanged between team members. Split Fiction is a little different.

The game’s developer, Hazelight Studios, has a track record of breaking this mould by delivering multiplayer co-op games with brilliant stories, where players actually have to rely on and talk to each other to get through challenges, with superb level design and fantastically varied styles and gameplay backing everything up.

Split Fiction tells the story of two unpublished writers, Mio and Zoe, who have been allured by the potential of finally having the opportunity to share their stories with the world. They’re different in pretty much every way. Mio is into sci-fi and Zoe is into fantasy, but both have been invited to try out an early test of a machine where their stories can be simulated and lived within. As it turns out, the company is actually using the writers to steal their brilliant ideas.

As Zoe and a handful of other characters start up their simulations, Mio starts to get an idea of what’s really going on and she wants to back out. James Rader, the founder of Rader Publishing, insists it’s too late for her to do this and she needs to participate. The two then scuffle with Mio ending up in Zoe’s simulation. This is how their two very different worlds and preferred genres of sci-fi and fantasy become intertwined. It’s also why the game is called Split Fiction.

It’s a very clever and meaningful way to keep the switch happening between levels as the hours go on, with great twists and turns along the way, especially as more is learned about each character. Their own personal lives are reflected through some of their work and this is done in a relatable way that’s comedic at times. Menial grievances such as unpaid parking tickets also deal with struggles and trauma faced in the real world. Inevitably, they have to escape back to reality through these worlds they created.

How we tested

Split Fiction gameplay is mostly vertical split-screen
Split Fiction gameplay is mostly vertical split-screen (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Our review of Split Fiction is based on the PS5 version of the game, but it’ll also be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC from 6 March. Having played for around 15 hours, the main story and side missions were completed. When playing, we considered the graphics and performance.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction review indybest
  • Release date: 6 March 2025
  • Why we love it
    • Great story with fantastic writing and acting
    • Superb character depth
    • Fantastic level design
    • So many fresh gameplay styles
    • Brilliant multiplayer co-op experience
  • Take note
    • Sometimes tricky to follow who is controlling which character
    • Some texture clipping

As with It Takes Two, Split Fiction is more about the journey two very different characters go on who end up sharing the same goal, along with a bond that strengthens, their own incredibly well-realised backstories being told, and their motivations and struggles. Because it’s so well written and voice acted throughout, it is done here again with aplomb.

The graphics in Split Fiction look great and both the frame rate and resolution never missed a beat throughout. The art style of both the fantasy and sci-fi settings is brilliant.

Sci-fi levels have more of a neon look to them with a much bigger contrast between lighter and darker colours whereas the palette for the fantasy settings is a lot softer and more like what players would typically see in these kinds of games. Inspiration from successful titles has clearly been taken too, including one early fantasy level that feels like it’s a cross between Prince of Persia and Dune with a nod to Assassin’s Creed in there for good measure.

Further levels each take inspiration from other successful titles in games, movies and TV series in some way but they never feel like they’re ripping them off. Character models are the most detailed they’ve been in a Hazelight game to date but there are some examples of textures clipping. The most obvious one is that both Mio and Zoe can just run through each other and appear through each other at any point. It was an interesting sight seeing an eight-limbed two-headed single character form.

The game is played in a vertical split screen, and while the levels are designed to be viewed this way it sometimes falls short. At times it can be tricky to see who’s who and can be easy to get confused about who is doing what. There’s the odd level where it feels like the player following is at a disadvantage because of just how quickly players need to move through certain sections; it’s not a case where players can realistically go through the level together at the same time, but there is only a handful of cases this happens.

A screenshot of gameplay from Split Fiction
Gameplay styles remain incredibly varied throughout the whole game (Hazelight Studios / EA)

There’s little in the way of hand holding past the tutorial. Players have to navigate and explore the world organically in order to progress. New, brilliant moves and abilities are introduced throughout the game with a quick how-to guide. After that, players figure it out on their own.

This is refreshing and delivers those moments where both players are trying to work something out before one manages to do so, with the other asking “How did you know that” before progressing – this never stopped feeling satisfying when on the right end of it.

If players are ever stuck, this is usually because players have not waited for each other and are not working well together – teamwork and communication are both vital in this game. Playing with a friend or partner also gives those beautiful unscripted moments where players can just mess around and do cool stuff together. There are so many options to indulge in playfulness throughout the game – it’s one of the standout highlights of the game.

In a world where so many games have very serious and tense atmospheres, having a game that actively encourages just goofing around and having fun is a breath of fresh air.

Those who have played previous Hazelight games, specifically It Takes Two, will know what to expect to a degree on the gameplay front.

A screenshot of Mio and Zoe in Split Fiction
Mio and Zoe are great characters and their stories are brilliantly developed throughout (Hazelight Studios / EA)

The base controls are largely similar with level and character-specific abilities introduced as the game goes on across a number of different styles. They’re never overly complex though, meaning this is an accessible game to all abilities. A lot of people can have fun with this. Combat plays a role outside of bigger boss battles though, which are great in their own right.

Although sci-fi and fantasy are the themes of the two worlds, the gameplay is much more tailored to fast-paced multiplayer action. There are so many different gameplay styles on offer here that never outstay their welcome, even when they repeat, and some of the levels are hilariously absurd. There’s one where players play as pigs that are eventually turned into hot dogs and have to sizzle on a grill, with one then having to jump on ketchup and mustard bottles to get sauce on the other. Because, why not?

There aren’t just different abilities players can enjoy as humans either, there are levels where players can shapeshift into fantastical beasts. Who doesn’t want to play as a monkey, fairy or dragon? That’s the level of variation on offer here, but to be clear, there is no single-player option here, players cannot play through this game on their own.

The verdict: Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a brilliantly fun and innovative game that blends two completely different genres very well and delivers a superb multiplayer co-op experience.

Although Hazelight has delivered brilliant games in this sphere before, and some elements of the base gameplay are similar to previous titles, the fact there are few that offer what this studio does means it still feels amazingly fresh every time, especially when the story is strong, the game looks great and the gameplay is fun, fluid and varied as the hours go on.

