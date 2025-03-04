As with It Takes Two, Split Fiction is more about the journey two very different characters go on who end up sharing the same goal, along with a bond that strengthens, their own incredibly well-realised backstories being told, and their motivations and struggles. Because it’s so well written and voice acted throughout, it is done here again with aplomb.

The graphics in Split Fiction look great and both the frame rate and resolution never missed a beat throughout. The art style of both the fantasy and sci-fi settings is brilliant.

Sci-fi levels have more of a neon look to them with a much bigger contrast between lighter and darker colours whereas the palette for the fantasy settings is a lot softer and more like what players would typically see in these kinds of games. Inspiration from successful titles has clearly been taken too, including one early fantasy level that feels like it’s a cross between Prince of Persia and Dune with a nod to Assassin’s Creed in there for good measure.

Further levels each take inspiration from other successful titles in games, movies and TV series in some way but they never feel like they’re ripping them off. Character models are the most detailed they’ve been in a Hazelight game to date but there are some examples of textures clipping. The most obvious one is that both Mio and Zoe can just run through each other and appear through each other at any point. It was an interesting sight seeing an eight-limbed two-headed single character form.

The game is played in a vertical split screen, and while the levels are designed to be viewed this way it sometimes falls short. At times it can be tricky to see who’s who and can be easy to get confused about who is doing what. There’s the odd level where it feels like the player following is at a disadvantage because of just how quickly players need to move through certain sections; it’s not a case where players can realistically go through the level together at the same time, but there is only a handful of cases this happens.

Gameplay styles remain incredibly varied throughout the whole game (Hazelight Studios / EA)

There’s little in the way of hand holding past the tutorial. Players have to navigate and explore the world organically in order to progress. New, brilliant moves and abilities are introduced throughout the game with a quick how-to guide. After that, players figure it out on their own.

This is refreshing and delivers those moments where both players are trying to work something out before one manages to do so, with the other asking “How did you know that” before progressing – this never stopped feeling satisfying when on the right end of it.

If players are ever stuck, this is usually because players have not waited for each other and are not working well together – teamwork and communication are both vital in this game. Playing with a friend or partner also gives those beautiful unscripted moments where players can just mess around and do cool stuff together. There are so many options to indulge in playfulness throughout the game – it’s one of the standout highlights of the game.

In a world where so many games have very serious and tense atmospheres, having a game that actively encourages just goofing around and having fun is a breath of fresh air.

Those who have played previous Hazelight games, specifically It Takes Two, will know what to expect to a degree on the gameplay front.

Mio and Zoe are great characters and their stories are brilliantly developed throughout (Hazelight Studios / EA)

The base controls are largely similar with level and character-specific abilities introduced as the game goes on across a number of different styles. They’re never overly complex though, meaning this is an accessible game to all abilities. A lot of people can have fun with this. Combat plays a role outside of bigger boss battles though, which are great in their own right.

Although sci-fi and fantasy are the themes of the two worlds, the gameplay is much more tailored to fast-paced multiplayer action. There are so many different gameplay styles on offer here that never outstay their welcome, even when they repeat, and some of the levels are hilariously absurd. There’s one where players play as pigs that are eventually turned into hot dogs and have to sizzle on a grill, with one then having to jump on ketchup and mustard bottles to get sauce on the other. Because, why not?

There aren’t just different abilities players can enjoy as humans either, there are levels where players can shapeshift into fantastical beasts. Who doesn’t want to play as a monkey, fairy or dragon? That’s the level of variation on offer here, but to be clear, there is no single-player option here, players cannot play through this game on their own.