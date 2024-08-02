Jump to content
10 best VR games to dive into this year

Immerse yourself in new and exciting worlds from the comfort of your own home

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Friday 02 August 2024 18:35 BST
Over the years, we’ve tested VR games on a wide range of headsets, from the original Oculus Rift to the Pico 4 and Meta Quest 3
Our Top Picks

If you’ve never experienced virtual reality, it can be hard to appreciate just how convincing the best VR games have become in recent years. VR headsets such as the Meta Quest 3 are now wireless and lightweight, with crisp resolutions, full body tracking, and zippy, lifelike refresh rates creating unnervingly realistic environments before your very eyes.

The best VR games take advantage of the hardware in fun and interesting ways. While the technology has come a long way, bounding around in virtual reality is physically exhausting, so, the games with most appeal tend to be playable in short bursts – think Superhot VR and Beat Saber.

Getting into VR gaming has also become cheaper in recent years. The Meta Quest 3 leads the charge with its budget-friendly headset but, if you’ve got the resources, many of the best and most graphically impressive VR games require you to connect your VR headset to a reasonably powerful – and therefore expensive – gaming PC.

Depending on the headset you choose, you might also experience VR games in a slightly different way. Room-scale VR has been the biggest recent advancement. By scanning your surroundings, games can now designate safe play areas in the real world, which appear inside the headset as virtual environments around which you can physically walk.

We’ve rounded up the best VR games in 2024 for both standalone headsets and those that require extra hardware, such as the PSVR2, which needs a PS5 to plug into, and Half-Life: Alyx, which runs on most headsets but needs tethering to a gaming PC.

How we tested

A selection of the VR headsets
A selection of the VR headsets (Steve Hogarty)

At IndyBest, we’ve been testing VR games on a wide range of headsets for years, from as far back as the original Oculus Rift all the way up to newer headsets such as the Pico 4 and Meta Quest 3.

Testing takes place in our reviewers’ homes, so we have a more realistic understanding of the space requirements for playing. Most VR games can be played while seated, but some are best when you’ve got a 2m x 2m playing area free from obstacles, which, in a small flat, can be difficult to find without moving furniture.

On PC, we mostly test games through SteamVR, which is the leading platform for virtual reality gaming. This testing is carried out on a gaming PC with a 12th-generation Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

The best VR games for 2024 are:

  • Best VR game overall Half-Life: Alyx: £49.99, Steampowered.com
  • Best budget gameElite Dangerous: £5.79, Cdkeys.com
  • Best for workoutsBeat Saber: £22.99, Meta.com
  • Best multiplayer gameKeep Talking and Nobody Explodes: £9.99, Apple.com
  • Best action-adventure gameHorizon Call of the Mountain: £59.99, Playstation.com

‘Half-Life: Alyx'

half-life alyx indybest review vr games.png
  • Best: VR game overall
  • Developer: Valve
  • Publisher: Valve
  • Release date: March 2020
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly detailed world
    • Engaging plot and characters
    • One of the few VR experiences that feels like a full game
  • Take note
    • Requires a gaming PC
  1.  £49 from Steampowered.com
‘Elite Dangerous'

elite dangerous-indybest
  • Best: Budget game
  • Developer: Frontier
  • Publisher: Frontier
  • Release date: December 2014
  • Why we love it
    • Sound design is truly transportive
    • Head tracking gives you the edge in combat
  • Take note
    • Needs a high-resolution headset to comfortably read menu text
  1.  £5 from Cdkeys.com
‘Beat Saber'

beat saber-indybest
  • Best: For workouts
  • Developer: Ján Ilavský, Vladimír Hrinčár, Peter Hrinčár
  • Publisher: Beat Games
  • Release date: May 2018
  • Why we love it
    • Easy for anyone to pick up and play
    • It’s a genuine workout
  • Take note
    • Too fast-paced for VR novices
  1.  £22 from Meta.com
‘Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes'

keep talking and nobody explodes-indybest
  • Best: Multiplayer game
  • Developer: Steel Crate Games
  • Publisher: Steel Crate Games
  • Release date: July 2015
  • Why we love it
    • Brilliant fun with a friend or partner
    • Genuinely original game concept
  • Take note
    • Potential to cause a falling out
  1.  £9 from Apple.com
‘Horizon Call of the Mountain'

horizon call of the mountain-indybest
  • Best: Action-adventure game
  • Developer: Guerilla Games, Firesprite
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Release date: February 2023
  • Why we love it
    • Consistently inventive
    • Virtual climbing gives your arms a workout
  • Take note
    • Challenging for VR novices
    • Requires a PS5
  1.  £59 from Playstation.com
‘Microsoft Flight Simulator'

microsoft flight simulator-indybest
  • Best: Flight simulator
  • Developer: Asobo Studio
  • Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
  • Release date: July 2021
  • Why we love it
    • Meditative VR experience
    • Unlocks a real sense of in-game scale
  • Take note
    • Requires a gaming PC
  1.  £59 from Steampowered.com
‘Tetris Effect: Connected'

tetris effect connected-indybest
  • Best: Puzzle game
  • Developer: Resonair, Monstars, Stage Games
  • Publisher: Enhance Games
  • Release date: November 2018
  • Why we love it
    • A trippy and addictive lightshow
    • Infinitely replayable
  • Take note
    • No multiplayer in this version
  1.  £22 from Meta.com
‘Job Simulator'

job simulator-indybest
  • Best: Comedy game
  • Developer: Owlchemy Labs
  • Publisher: Owlchemy Labs
  • Release date: March 2016
  • Why we love it
    • Genuinely funny
    • Lots of fun details to discover
  • Take note
    • Not much replay value
  1.  £14 from Meta.com
‘Superhot VR'

superhot vr-indybest
  • Best: Shooting game
  • Developer: Superhot Team
  • Publisher: Superhot Team
  • Release date: December 2016
  • Why we love it
    • Makes you feel like an action hero
    • Challenging scenarios to solve
    • Minimalist style looks great
  • Take note
    • Relatively short
  1.  £19 from Steampowered.com
‘No Man’s Sky'

no mans sky-indybest
  • Best: Open-world game
  • Developer: Hello Games
  • Publisher: Hello Games
  • Release date: August 2016
  • Why we love it
    • Looks incredible
    • VR mode is specially designed to make use of controllers
  • Take note
    • Running around on foot can cause motion sickness
  1.  £15 from Playstation.com
The verdict: Best VR games

If you’ve got access to a decently powerful gaming PC, Half-Life: Alyx is the best VR game you’ll find. Valve’s first proper, full-length virtual reality game not only marks a long-awaited return to the beloved Half-Life universe, it also showcases the technology beautifully.

However, not everyone will be able to tether their VR headset to a gaming PC. If you’re playing on a standalone headset such as the Meta Quest 3, we recommend the action-shooter Superhot VR or the classic block-dropper Tetris Effect: Connected. Younger players will enjoy the slower-paced and very silly Job Simulator.

