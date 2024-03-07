Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Xbox series X and S launched in November 2020, and since then its growing library of titles has exploded to include most of this generation’s best games.

Key to the success of the newest Xbox is Game Pass, the Netflix-style games-on-demand service that gives you instant access to a rolling catalogue of new and classic releases for a small monthly subscription fee. Many of the titles featured here are free once you sign up for a Game Pass subscription.

In either case, if you’ve just bought a new Xbox and you’re wondering what to play first, we’ve rounded up the best games on Xbox to help you get the most out of your console. From classics like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 to placid plane sim Microsoft Flight Simulator and folksy space puzzler The Outer Wilds, the Xbox is home to a breadth of genres that are sure to appeal to every player.

All of the games featured work on Xbox series X as well as the less powerful Xbox series S, so no matter which console you’ve got under your telly, you’ll be able to enjoy every title featured in our list.

How we tested the best Xbox games

Our tester tried out each and every game on this list firsthand (Steve Hogarty )

We’ve been playing games on the Xbox series X since the console launched in 2020. Before that, we’ve been testing Xbox games from as far back as the original Xbox in 2001 – yes, we’re decrepit old nerds at IndyBest.

You can read our full Xbox series X review for more information about the device. We’ve tested hundreds of games on Microsoft’s latest and most powerful console, from obscure indie titles to triple-A blockbuster compilations like Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The best games Xbox games of 2024 are: