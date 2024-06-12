Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Splitting from the football governing body was a risky move for EA, but despite the name change, EA Sports FC 24 still managed to become the second biggest game launch in 2023 in terms of sales after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

FC 24 is the most realistic-looking football game ever made, utilising Hypermotion V and an enhanced Frostbite Engine to replicate the way players move on the pitch, as well as neat PlayStyles and the addition of women’s players to Ultimate Team for the first time.

But it wasn’t a huge leap from what we’ve seen in a Fifa game before. Now, with Fifa reportedly working with Take-Two on the next Fifa 25 game, and a reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 25 likely on the horizon, will the next game in the re-launched series take more risks?

What will be different? When will it be announced? And when could it launch? We’re rounding up all the EA FC 25 rumours below.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ release date: When could the game come out?

Of all the things we can predict about the next EA Sports FC 25 game, the release date is by far and away the easiest. Since the mid-2000s and the launch of Fifa 06, EA has almost always launched the game on the last Friday in September,

If all goes to plan, EA should launch EA Sports FC 24 on Friday 27 September 2024. With FC 24, players who bought the ultimate edition of the game got early access and were able to start playing a week early. We don’t expect EA to deviate from its well-trodden timeline.

When could the ‘EA Sports FC 25’ trailer drop?

The FC 25 announcement date is a little trickier to pin down. EA typically announces its next Fifa games in June or July with a teaser trailer.

Fifa 20 and Fifa 21 were both announced in June, while Fifa 22 and Fifa 23 were announced in July. EA Sports FC 24 was announced on 13 July 2023. All of the game announcements were accompanied by a teaser trailer.

If EA sticks to July again, we could get a reveal trailer next month, though the Euros 2024 could mess with the timeline a little bit this year.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ features

There aren’t many rumours about new features coming to FC 25 just yet, but an EA executive has alluded to upcoming features in previous interviews.

In early 2023, Samuel Rivera, the executive producer of the Fifa games, hinted that VAR could be coming to an upcoming FC game. “Of course we would like to have VAR. This is simply what I say and it is a very direct answer: as a video game, we know from the beginning if it was a foul or if it was not a foul; whether it was out of place or not it was out of place. So, until now, we have had other features that we have preferred to invest in than VAR. But of course, it’s still there, and it’s something that you will definitely see at some point,” he told Latin America publication 3D Juegos Latam.

He added that the use of VAR is also dependent on the game mode you’re playing: “If you are in something more realistic, in Career mode, then it does make sense to be able to have some mechanics there, around the VAR.” He adds: “If you’re playing something competitive online, you just want to play, you want to continue, then you don’t necessarily want a VAR.”

While there isn’t a lot to go on just yet, we’ll be updating this page as more news and rumours come in. Stay tuned.

‘EA Sports FC 25’ platforms

We expect EA FC 25 to be available on all the same platforms as FC 24. That means you should be able to play it on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Xbox, PlayStation and PC gamers were also able to play cross-platform for the first time.

FC 24 was also EA’s first game that was available on the Nintendo Switch in a full non-legacy format, with the same Frostbite engine, the same rosters, the same PlayStyles and modes, and yes, even Volta. Switch gamers only missed out on HyperMotion V and cross-platform play. Hopefully, that should remain the same for FC 25.

