Fifa 2K25 could launch this year, claims leaker   

When Fifa and EA decided to part ways after almost three decades of wildly successful football games, the future of Fifa-branded titles was left in doubt. While EA Sports FC 24 went on to be a huge success, Fifa was still plotting its next move.

After nearly two years without a Fifa-branded game, rumours suggest that the sport’s governing body has chosen Take-Two Interactive as its next partner, who will develop the next Fifa game and continue the franchise.

According to a rumour from retailer MohPlay, 2K has secured the official license from FIFA to create the next Fifa video game. Called Fifa 2K25, MohPlay claims that the game will launch later this year, with a Fifa World Cup 2K26 coming the following year.

Rumours about Take-Two’s involvement first surfaced in February this year, and while MohPlay doesn’t offer any source, it adds more fuel to the fire, though we’re a little sceptical about the leaker’s timeline. While 2K Games has experience developing sports games, as the publisher of the NBA 2K and WWE 2K titles, it’s never made a football game before.

Most Fifa games launch in September every year, so it would be a fairly quick turnaround if the supposed rumour is true. That’s four months to develop a complete football title that can compete with EA Sports. While EA churns out a new football game every year, the publisher has decades of Fifa games under its belt. The rumour sounds a little fishy to us, but we’ll never say never.

