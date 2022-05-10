EA Sports has announced that its partnership with FIFA is coming to an end, with the next entry in the series titled EA Sports FC.

While the name will be changed, EA Sports has assured fans that content will remain the same and that players and clubs featured in the game will remain, as separate media agreements exist between the publisher and the various media partners featured in the game.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts made a statement, saying: “The introduction of EA Sports FC will not impact any current EA Sports global football games, and EA and FIFA are excited to deliver the greatest, most expansive game ever later this fall.

“Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players, and competitions than any previous edition. Fans will be able to experience these innovations across the full EA Sports FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile, FIFA Online 4, and eSports.”

More information on the future of the franchise will be made available in Summer 2022 but here’s everything we know so far.

EA Sports FC

In a post titled “Welcome to the Club”, Cam Weber, Executive Vice President of sports and racing says: “Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA Sports. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.

“Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there.”

The post also confirms that game modes Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be returning to the next installment, as well as unique players, teams, stadiums and 30 football leagues from around the world.

The announcement concluded by saying: “We exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football. Thank you for your continued support”.

Voucher codes

Want to play another game on your phone for free? Read our guide on how to access Fortnite on iOS devices