Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed the first official gameplay of the upcoming action-RPG Gotham Knights.

According to the games website, the story will feature four familiar heroes contending with the death of Batman and the rise of criminal activity on the streets of Gotham City. In this online co-op, players will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Bat Girl in an efffort to clean up the city.

The new gameplay trailer shows Nightwing and Red Hood – both of which have open-world traversal abilities – patrolling the streets of Gotham and implementing their different fighting styles to take down enemies. And while Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, the open world elements will immediately be familiar to anyone who has played any of the Arkham series before.

Narrated by the game’s director, Geoff Ellenor, the new video shows an extended look at both playable characters as they bring justice to Gotham City’s criminal element, while also investigating clues around the mysterious Court of Owls.

To find out more about new Gotham Knights gameplay keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Gotham Knights’ gameplay trailer

The trailer opens with establishing shots over Gotham City, with various criminal gangs patrolling the streets at night. In classic superhero-style, Nightwing is first introduced perched atop one of the city’s many skyscrapers before leaping off using a handheld glider.

As Nightwing engages with a group of hackers on a nearby rooftop, he switches to an acrobatic fighting style. As the game’s director reveals, the game will be playable in online co-op, as another of the playable characters, Red Hood, joins the fray.

Using mystical powers, Red Hood is able to leap across the skyline using his his “soul energy” as a springboard. Unlike Nightwing, his combat style is focused primarily on ranged weaponry capable of piercing damage.

Later on in the trailer, Red Hood can then be seen patrolling the streets of Gotham on a motorcycle as he chases a truck filled with criminals. He is able to leap onto the truck to stop it in its tracks before traversing the skyline using a grappling hook.

The trailer then reveals the main antagonists for the Gotham Knights to contend with: the Court of Owls – an organized crime group and secret society comprising anonymous and affluent individuals.

‘Gotham Knights’ release date

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch worldwide on 25 October 2022.

According to Warner Bros Games, the game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC for the “best possible gameplay experience”, meaning that it will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.

