The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.

It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.

Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list.

Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD.

As even more exclusive titles make their way on to the PS5, such as the upcoming Forspoken or God of War: Ragnarok, then they will be added to this list if they are a worthwhile experience.

The best PS5 games in 2022 are:

Best free game – Astro’s Playroom: Free, Playstation.com

Best action RPG – Elden Ring: £49.99, Currys.co.uk

Best open world game – Horizon Forbidden West: £54, Amazon.co.uk

Best game for children – Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £59, Ao.com

Best co-op multiplayer game –It Takes Two: £29.99, Argos.co.uk

Best platformer – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: £39.97, Amazon.co.uk

Best roguelike – Returnal: £59.99, Currys.co.uk

Best first-person game – Deathloop: £26.99, Argos.co.uk

Best horror game – Resident Evil Village: £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best driving game – Gran Turismo 7: £59.99, Currys.co.uk

Best simulator game – Planet Coaster: Console Edition: £22.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best roleplaying game – Yakuza: Like A Dragon: £19.85, Amazon.co.uk

Best third-person shooter – Control: Ultimate Edition: £22.99, Argos.co.uk

Best stealth game – Hitman 3: £51.99, Argos.co.uk

Best action game – Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £44.99, Currys.co.uk

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £44.99, Currys.co.uk Best mystery – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: £32.99, Playstation.com