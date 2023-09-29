Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The successor to the long-running Fifa series, EA Sports FC 24 is finally here. After three decades of Fifa games across multiple generations of consoles, EA has severed ties with the football governing body and axed the organisation from its name, making Fifa 23 the last video game in the bestselling franchise.

EA Sports FC 24 is basically ‘Fifa 24’, but packaged in a shiny new outfit. Where it stands apart from Fifa is that, for the first time, both women’s and men’s players are selectable and able to play alongside each other in Ultimate Team.

While the game’s developer has slowly added women’s football leagues into the series over the past few Fifa titles, this is the first time you can add the much-loved Women’s World Cup finalists Lucy Bronze and Alessia Russo to the franchise’s most popular mode.

Plus, Nintendo Switch gamers aren’t forced to play a legacy version of the game this time around – Switch fans can play the full-fat game, just without cross-play and HyperMotion V.

There are two different editions of the game and both are available to buy now. Here’s everything you need to know, from features to cross-platform details.

Where to buy ‘EA Sports FC 24’

‘EA Sports FC 24 standard edition’: From £50.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

EA Sports FC 24 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch. Switch fans will be pleased to hear that their version is also much more like the deluxe version of the game, with Ultimate Team mode enabled. One of the cheapest places to buy the game is at Amazon, with Prime customers getting same-day delivery.

Amazon

PC: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

£59.99, Amazon.co.uk PS5: Was £69.99, now £60.59, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £60.59, Amazon.co.uk PS4: Was £69.99, now £60.59, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £60.59, Amazon.co.uk Xbox Series X/S: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

£69.99, Amazon.co.uk Xbox One: Was £69.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £50.65, Amazon.co.uk

‘EA Sports FC 24, ultimate edition’: From £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you part with a little more cash and buy the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24, you’ll gain access to FC 24’s ultimate team campaign mode. Currently, Amazon is the only retailer with the ultimate edition of FC 24 available to buy for Xbox and PC. PS5 gamers will have to buy the game from the PlayStation Store.

While EA hasn’t released an ultimate edition version on the Nintendo Switch, you can play the ultimate team mode from the base game, so you don’t need to cough up extra.

Ultimate edition

What’s new in ‘EA Sports FC 24’?

It might have a new name, but the Fifa you know and love is still here with some polish, shine and new features. As mentioned above, women’s players can be selected alongside the men’s players on the same pitch, and the ultimate team evolution feature will let you level up players by completing objectives. As well as access to 30 different leagues, including the Premier League, Europa League and Women’s Super League,

EA has added two new women’s leagues – the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F. You’ll still get access to 19,000 licensed players and over 100 stadiums, too.

There’s a huge focus on realism in FC 24. EA has added something called playstyles, which the publisher says will make gameplay look even more realistic. Using real-world player data from Opta and other sources, playstyles will give players unique capabilities that make their way of playing look and feel more authentic. “Playstyles+ enhance those signature abilities to world-class standard,” the developer wrote. “Think Haaland’s power shot, reflecting elite players’ abilities to play at a level that few others can reach.”

HyperMotion has also been upgraded to HyperMotion V, which continues to develop the fluidity and rhythm of how players move on the pitch, utilising real-world volumetric data, though again, this is only available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. There’s also an enhanced frostbite engine, which will help play look even more realistic, with EA saying that you’ll be able to see the ripple in players’ shirts.

Lastly, to celebrate EA forging its own path, the company is launching something called founder status. If you make an EA FC 24 Ultimate Team before 1 November, you’ll get a founder badge and kit to represent, as well as extra bonuses through every subsequent EA FC game.

Platforms and cross play: What platforms can you play ‘EA Sports FC 24’ on?

EA Sports FC 24 is playable on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. For the first time, it is available on Nintendo Switch in a full non-legacy format, with the same Frostbite engine, the same rosters, the same PlayStyles and modes, and yes, even Volta. You’ll only miss out on HyperMotion V and cross-platform play. Win!

FC 24 is playable cross-platform between Xbox gamers, PS5 gamers and PC gamers, but Switch gamers will only be able to play against their mates, who are also using a Nintendo Switch.

‘EA Sports FC 24’ release date

FC 24 was released on 29 September. Those who pre-ordered the game early were able to start playing a whole week earlier than everyone else. The EA FC 24 companion app launched on Thursday 21 September. A mobile version of the web app.

