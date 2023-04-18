9 best gaming chairs for total focus and comfort while you play

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gaming can be a painful business, and we’re not talking about the sniper who has got you in his crosshairs or the Orc about to separate your head from your neck with a battle axe.

The very nature of gaming means it’s easy to binge and end up sitting in the same position for hours at a time, which can result in pain and numbness throughout the body. However, unlike a desk job where you’re also sitting for long periods, there are very few opportunities to stand up and get moving – you can’t leave your chair and walk around when you’re in the middle of a raid.

That’s why most gamers now realise there’s a serious need for ergonomics, as well as comfort at the heart of their battle stations, which is why gaming chairs are as important a part of a gamer’s setup as their tech.

You’ll experience how comfortable a gaming chair is when you first sit in it but the ergonomics will become even more apparent after a long session in the saddle. A good chair will encourage and support good spine health as you play.

So, if you’re thinking about upgrading, these are the thrones we think have got your back (and your bum) and will give you all the support needed for your next session of God of War Ragnarök.

How we tested

We sat, bounced and generally behaved very excitably for up to three months on each chair, so we could really find out how it felt after prolonged use, and how we felt after a few hours in the hot seat itself. Our tester is 6ft 2in, although the household is also populated by a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old (both gamers), so we could see if each chair could fully support different height requirements.

The best gaming chairs for 2023 are: