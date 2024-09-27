Where to pre-order the PS5 30th-anniversary controller in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



When Sony revealed a 30th-anniversary edition collection of consoles and accessories last week, we knew they’d be popular, but not this popular. On 10 October, pre-orders for the PS5 Pro finally went live, and while it remained in stock for a couple of hours before selling out, the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition console was gone within minutes.

To our surprise, it wasn’t the only item from PlayStation’s 30th anniversary collection that sold out quickly. Within the hour, everything from the PS1-inspired PS5 Slim to the limited-edition PS5 DualSense controller had been snapped up.

Now, nostalgic gamers are looking for their next opportunity to snag a part of history and secure a 30th-anniversary edition DualSense controller. More stock is expected to land in the coming weeks. Here’s when and how you can pre-order the limited-edition DualSense controller in the UK.

Where to pre-order the PS5 DualSense 30th anniversary edition controller in the UK

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The limited-edition DualSense wireless controller is a greyscale beauty that costs £69.99. It features the original logo in the centre of the controller and the same colour palette as the PS1. You only get one DualSense controller in the box, so adding this nostalgic variant is pretty sweet. It features haptic feedback that immerses you in the game and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.

The controller sold out at PlayStation Direct within an hour, but if you’re hoping to snag one, retailers in the UK are slowly releasing stock of the special edition controller. Both Amazon and the EE Store went live with it on 10 October, but it sold out within minutes. We’ll update this page as soon as more become available and other retailers begin listing the controller.

Looking for the PS5 disc drive? Here’s where you can buy it in the UK now