The PS5 Slim is finally here, and it’s ready for pre-order. Sony unveiled the new, more compact version of the PS5 in October, and while the company stopped short of calling the console the PS5 Slim in its announcement, it’s essentially the PS5 Slim in all but name.

While Sony didn’t provide an exact release date at the time, simply stating the console will launch in November, it’s now available to pre-order through Sony’s PlayStation Direct website. The console is priced from £389.99 and will be released on 29 November.

The recently announced model looks largely the same as the current PS5, but it weighs 24 per cent less, isn’t as chunky (with a 30 per cent overall footprint reduction, Sony says), and comes with a detachable disc drive that bulges out from the side. If you opt for the digital edition console, you’ll be able to buy the disc drive at a later date.

It features four panels, a departure from the two side panels found on the original model. The upper pair boasts a glossy appearance, while the lower pair retains the matte finish found on the PS5. Sony has confirmed the current face plates won’t fit on the new model, but it will be selling new ones for the slimmer console.

On top of all that, Sony has swapped the USB-C and USB-A ports on the front for two USB-C ports, and the new PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of storage instead of the 825GB found inside.the original.

As with previous mid-generation PlayStation console releases, the PS5 Slim will eventually replace the bulky PS5 once stock of the latter has sold out. It will, to much dismay, come with a new horizontal stand instead of a dual-orientation one, but gamers will be able to buy a vertical stand at a later date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UK price, release date and how to pre-order the new console.

PS5 Slim UK release date: When can you pre-order the new PlayStation?

(Sony)

Sony announced the PS5 Slim on 10 October, but it didn’t reveal a firm release date. In its blog post, the company said the new PS5 model would be released in the US on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers in November.

On 9 November, US retailer Walmart began listing the console on its website with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It cost $499 (£407). It sold out immediately, but was re-listed on 10 November ($499, Walmart.com). You can also pick the bundle up at Best Buy ($499.99, Bestbuy.com).

But what about the UK? Initially, Sony didn’t offer a pre-order or release date for the PS5 Slim, instead saying the new console will “continue to roll out globally in the following months”. Now though, we have an answer.

The new PS5 can be pre-ordered in the UK right now and has a release date of 29 November. Amusingly, while Sony isn’t officially calling this console the PS5 Slim, the PlayStation Direct online store lists it as “PlayStation 5 Console (model group-slim)”.

PS5 Slim UK price: How much will it cost?

(Sony )

The new PS5 Slim costs the same as the current PS5 and PS5 digital edition. That’s £479.99 for the PS5 Slim with the disc drive, and £389.99 for the digital edition. If you want to add on the disc drive at a later date, it’ll cost you £99.99.

In terms of accessories, the vertical stand will cost £29.99, while the upcoming face plates, which will be available in all-matte black, volcanic red, cobalt blue and sterling silver, will cost £44.99.

Pre-order now:

PS5 Slim vs PS5 specs: What’s changed?

(Sony)

The PS5 Slim is pretty much the same machine on the inside (except with 1TB of storage), but it’s just had a bit of a glow-up on the outside.

The PS5 Slim weighs 3.2kg, significantly less than the current PS5’s 4.2kg, while the PS5 Slim digital edition weighs 2.6kg vs the PS5 digital edition’s 3.9kg. It’s also volumetrically quite different.

The dimensions of the PS5 Slim are 358mm × 96mm × 216mm, and the PS5 Slim digital edition’s dimensions are 358mm × 80mm × 216mm. To put that into context, the current PS5’s dimensions are 390mm x 104mm x 260mm, and the PS5 digital edition’s dimensions are 390mm x 92mm x 260mm. That means the PS5 Slim is slightly shorter, narrower and more compact.

PlayStation Portal remote player: £199.99, Game.co.uk

(PlayStation)

Announced in May, the PlayStation Portal is an upcoming Nintendo Switch-style device that is effectively a second screen for your PS5, letting you play your existing library of PS5 games on a portable display anywhere on your home wifi network, freeing up your television for other people at home. It resembles a really long DualSense pad with an 8in LCD screen plonked in the middle. It will stream your PS5 games at resolutions of up to 1,080px and up to 60fps.

The remote player launched on 15 November. Retailers in the UK have been struggling to keep the remote player stocked, with it most recently selling out at Game. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated when it’s available to purchase.

Buy now from Game (out of stock)

Buy now from Amazon (out of stock)

Buy now from Argos (out of stock)

Buy now from Currys (out of stock)

