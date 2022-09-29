Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the latest generation of gaming consoles, Microsoft has two options available for gamers: The Xbox series X and the Xbox series S. While you may want to spend time understanding the different versions of Xbox one thing is clear: software is king, so what are the games worth playing?

Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite titles from Microsoft-exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, to multi-platform gems like It Takes Two and Hades.

Even better, if you happen to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass you’ll be able to play some of these titles at no extra cost. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.

New games are added to Xbox Game Pass every month, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for some old favourites, as well as some day one releases.

We’ll be keeping this list updated with some of our favourite Xbox titles to find out which ones you should download right now, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How we tested

When picking the best games on Xbox we considered how well suited they are to the platform and whether they can be played on console as well as PC. We also took into consideration which games have been best received and whether there are newer titles that would be a better fit.

Each entry is picked based on different genres, so even if you’re not a fan of first-person shooters (of which there are plenty) then there will still be different options available.

The best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are: