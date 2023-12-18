The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Xbox Series S has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price
Game into the new year with this sizeable saving on Microsoft’s latest console
It’s a Christmas miracle: Amazon has just dropped an unmissable deal on Microsoft’s Xbox series S, seeing the console plummet to its lowest-ever price this festive season.
The retailer has discounted the price of the all-digital console by a sizeable £64, making the entry-level console even cheaper. Microsoft already slashed the price of the series S to just £209 in November, and this Amazon reduction has taken it down by an extra £23.
While the Series S might not boast quite the same specs as the more powerful Xbox series X, which has a disc drive and 4K resolution, the more affordable console still packs a punch and is often a better buy for some gamers.
Even then, if you don’t mind splurging a little extra, the Xbox series X is also discounted to its lowest-ever price right now (was £479.99, now £342.42, Amazon.co.uk). If not, here’s how you can save on the cheaper Xbox Series S.
Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £186, Amazon.co.uk
Already good value, the Xbox series S is a more compact console than the beefier Xbox series X. They have the same CPU, but the Series X has a more powerful GPU. They can both play next-gen games, however.
In our review of the best gaming consoles, we said: “The Xbox Series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2023. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the console fall to, so there’s never been a better time to secure the series S.
