Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Xbox Series S has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price

Game into the new year with this sizeable saving on Microsoft’s latest console

Alex Lee
Monday 18 December 2023 16:23
<p>The entry-level model is now even cheaper </p>

The entry-level model is now even cheaper

(The Independent)

It’s a Christmas miracle: Amazon has just dropped an unmissable deal on Microsoft’s Xbox series S, seeing the console plummet to its lowest-ever price this festive season.

The retailer has discounted the price of the all-digital console by a sizeable £64, making the entry-level console even cheaper. Microsoft already slashed the price of the series S to just £209 in November, and this Amazon reduction has taken it down by an extra £23.

While the Series S might not boast quite the same specs as the more powerful Xbox series X, which has a disc drive and 4K resolution, the more affordable console still packs a punch and is often a better buy for some gamers.

Even then, if you don’t mind splurging a little extra, the Xbox series X is also discounted to its lowest-ever price right now (was £479.99, now £342.42, Amazon.co.uk). If not, here’s how you can save on the cheaper Xbox Series S.

Read more: Xbox series X price plummeted to an all-time low

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £186, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Already good value, the Xbox series S is a more compact console than the beefier Xbox series X. They have the same CPU, but the Series X has a more powerful GPU. They can both play next-gen games, however.

In our review of the best gaming consoles, we said: “The Xbox Series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2023. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the console fall to, so there’s never been a better time to secure the series S.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Looking to shop the Boxing Day sales? Here’s our round-up of the best tech deals to expect

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in