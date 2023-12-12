The best Boxing Day sale tech deals to expect this year

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is right around the corner, but don’t fret if you don’t find everything you were hoping for under the tree this year. The Boxing Day sales will be your chance to find the best headphones, smartphones, TVs and tech gifts at a big discount.

From Argos to Amazon, almost every UK retailer will kick off their Boxing Day sale on 26 December. Prices are expected to drop on everything from fashion and beauty products to mattresses, air fryers and dehumidifiers.

But just like the Black Friday sale, the wave of Boxing Day tech discounts often aren’t as generous as they seem. Some unscrupulous brands might try to take advantage of your turkey-induced stupor, with offers that are barely any cheaper than the usual pre-Christmas pricing.

Read more: When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

That’s why our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the duds and find the best Boxing Day tech deals. We’re veterans when it comes to navigating sales, and we only bring you offers on products we’ve tested and would recommend to our friends and family.

If you’re keen to grab some tech bargains, keep reading – we’ve got everything you need to know about the Boxing Day sale right here.

When will the tech Boxing Day deals begin in 2023?

Boxing Day tech deals will start on Tuesday 26 December. Unlike other big annual sales, which seem to start earlier and earlier every year, brands and retailers tend to hold off on launching their sales until Boxing Day arrives.

When will the best tech Boxing Day deals end?

Don’t panic if you end up spending Boxing Day watching Home Alone and eating mince pies in your bathrobe. The Boxing Day sale tends to keep going well beyond 26 December, before magically rebranding itself as the January sales. The deals are usually exactly the same, so you’ve plenty of time to shop.

What were the best tech Boxing Day deals in 2022?

Last year’s Boxing Day tech deals included savings on consoles and gaming accessories, such as the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) and Logitech G Pro X headset (was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Anyone who resolved to work out more in 2023 was in luck, too. We found discounts on the Fitbit Versa 3 (£144, Currys.co.uk) as well as the solar-powered Garmin Fenix 6S (was £649.99, now £403.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What can we expect from the Boxing Day tech sale this year?

Expect to see the return of some of the best tech discounts we found in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. We might see the PlayStation 5 slim (£479, Currys.co.uk) and Xbox Series X (£443.64, Amazon.co.uk) drop to their lowest ever price, while the new Pixel 8 Pro (£929.07, Amazon.co.uk) and iPhone 15 Pro (£999, Amazon.co.uk) could be cheaper than ever.

What are the best tech deals right now?

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds fell to their lowest ever price for Black Friday, and the price tag hasn’t changed since. The earbuds were awarded the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer praising the noise-cancellation and sound quality, saying they boast “a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass”.

Buy now

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB data and a free Fitbit Charge 6: £39 per month, £79 up front, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Google)

Buy the new Pixel 8 Pro at Affordable Mobiles, and you’ll get 400GB of data and a free Fitbit Charge 6 worth £139.99. The two-year contract costs £39 per month and has a £79 up-front fee, which was waived for Black Friday but returned after the sale ended. Even with that extra £79 to pay, this is still a great Pixel 8 Pro deal.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 3: Was £499, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Here’s a £150 saving on the Lenovo ideapad 3, a decent and affordable everyday laptop with excellent build quality, a 15in full HD screen, an HDMI port for an external monitor and a comfortable keyboard.

Buy now

Are things cheaper on Boxing Day?

Some tech products are cheaper on Boxing Day than they are on Black Friday, particularly as brands and retailers try to clear out old stock before the new year starts.

Fitness wearables are often discounted in anticipation of shoppers’ New Year’s resolutions, for example, but, just like during Black Friday, it pays to be vigilant. Here at IndyBest, we track prices year-round, so we can highlight the best Boxing Day tech deals as they appear and weed out the ones that aren’t worth your money.

Will TVs be cheaper on Boxing Day?

Yes, you’re bound to find a huge range of decent TV discounts this Boxing Day, from 4K OLED sets to QLED and LED screens from Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Amazon and more.

As well as covering tech discounts, we’ll be rounding up the best Boxing Day TV deals. So be sure to check back in with us on 26 December if you plan on upgrading for 2024.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section