Best Boxing Day headphones and earbuds deals to expect in 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s almost Christmas. Time for gifts, crackers and panettone. But once all the presents have been unwrapped and the treats have been eaten, the Boxing Day sales will commence, meaning it’ll soon be time to save big on tech, home appliances and fashion. Among the hottest bits of gadgetry to look out for during the Boxing Day sales are wireless headphones and wireless earbuds.

Every year, noise-cancelling cans and in-ear models from Apple, Sony, Beats, Bose, JBL, Audio-Technica and more receive huge price cuts, and we’re expecting Boxing Day 2023 to be no different. Headphones aren’t the only bit of tech set to receive a price cut in the Boxing Day sales. Air fryers, power tools and dehumidifiers are also included.

We’ve been covering the post-Christmas sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know when a deal is a good one and when it’s a dud. Throughout the Boxing Day sales and in the lead-up to Christmas, we’ll be rounding up the best deals available. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2023?

Unlike Black Friday, which has morphed from a one-day shopping extravaganza into a full-on month of sales that start weeks in advance of the day itself, the Boxing Day sales don’t tend to start until, well, Boxing Day, which is on 26 December. The sales then carry on throughout January.

Boxing Day headphones and earbuds deals to expect in 2023

If you’re looking for a pair of AirPods Pro (£219, Amazon.co.uk), the flagship earbuds from Apple always see a discount in the Boxing Day sales. On Black Friday, the noise-cancelling buds were discounted to just £199 – that’s the first time they’ve ever fallen below £200. We’ll be looking out for similar (or hopefully even better) reductions on the AirPods this Boxing Day.

Headphones from Sony also get reduced during big-ticket sales events. The flagship WH-1000XM5 (was £316.67, now £219, Amazon.co.uk) were discounted to their lowest ever price during Black Friday, and we also saw the company’s more budget-friendly WH-C520 and WF-C500 reduced. All of Bose’s headphones are expected to be discounted as well – think the QuietComfort earbuds range and the more premium Bose NC 700s (was £349.95, now £249, Amazon.co.uk) and QuietComfort Ultra (£449, Amazon.co.uk).

The best wireless headphones and earbuds deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save a modest £10 on the Apple AirPods Pro ahead of the Boxing Day sales, thanks to this discount at Amazon. In his review, our tech critic David Phelan said these AirPods offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £316.67, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released earlier this year and comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’ve been discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £199 ahead of the Boxing Day sales – the same lowest price we saw on Black Friday. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech discounts and offers, try the links below:

Read up on all things Boxing Day, with our cheat sheet to the sale, including the best early deals