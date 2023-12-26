Retailers are looking to offload old and newer stock before the end of the year (The Independent)

With forkfuls of Christmas leftovers in one hand and a mug of mulled wine in the other, it’s finally time to start saving in the Boxing Day sales. The end-of-year reductions are here throughout the rest of December and well into the new year, when they’ll transform into the January sales.

Everything from fashion, air fryers and dehumidifiers to tech from Apple, Sony, Nintendo and more are seeing reductions. There are even discounts to be found on power tools and mattresses. Almost every retailer is taking part in the Boxing Day sales, including John Lewis & Partners, Amazon and Argos.

Whatever it is you’re after, the IndyBest team is busy searching for the best savings in the Boxing Day sales, so you won’t have to go looking yourself. Sit tight and enjoy scrolling. We’ve got you covered.