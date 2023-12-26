Jump to content

Boxing Day sales 2023 – live: Best deals on Nintendo Switch, North Face and more

The post-Christmas sales have arrived, and we’re finding the best discounts on clothes, tech and more

Alex Lee
Tuesday 26 December 2023 09:33
<p>Retailers are looking to offload old and newer stock before the end of the year </p>

Retailers are looking to offload old and newer stock before the end of the year

With forkfuls of Christmas leftovers in one hand and a mug of mulled wine in the other, it’s finally time to start saving in the Boxing Day sales. The end-of-year reductions are here throughout the rest of December and well into the new year, when they’ll transform into the January sales.

Everything from fashionair fryers and dehumidifiers to tech from AppleSony, Nintendo and more are seeing reductions. There are even discounts to be found on power tools and mattresses. Almost every retailer is taking part in the Boxing Day sales, including John Lewis & PartnersAmazon and Argos.        

Whatever it is you’re after, the IndyBest team is busy searching for the best savings in the Boxing Day sales, so you won’t have to go looking yourself. Sit tight and enjoy scrolling. We’ve got you covered.   

The best Boxing Day sales deals 2023

Grab a mince pie and some hot chocolate, the Boxing Day sales have arrived, and the IndyBest team will be here all week long, rounding up the best discounts on the most coveted products. I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be here today and tomorrow. Whether it’s a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, clothes to see you through the winter or the hottest appliance, I’ve got you covered.

A live feed of deals is coming right up, and, if you want something more curated, check out our main Boxing Day sales article below.

When do the Boxing Day 2023 sales start? Best deals to expect

Consider this your cheat sheet to the Boxing Day sales

Alex Lee26 December 2023 09:33

