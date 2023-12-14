The best Boxing Day sale air fryer deals to expect this year

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown to Christmas is on but once the presents have been unwrapped, the turkey has been eaten and the bottles of booze have run dry, it will be time for yet another festive tradition to start – the Boxing Day sales. The perfect time to save big on everything from tech and fashion to dehumidifiers and even power tools, the post-Christmas event is renowned for serving up mega deals. Among the hottest offers to look out for, Boxing Day air fryer deals will be dropping left, right and centre.

The kitchen gadget has skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple of years, becoming a firm favourite for home cooks, due to the appliance’s ability to whip up healthy meals using little to no oil, with the added bonus of potentially lowering your household energy bills when compared with conventional ovens.

Whether you’re looking to start the New Year on a health kick or simply want to shorten your evening meal-prep time, we predict there will be some seriously good Boxing Day air fryer deals to take advantage of. Luckily, the IndyBest team has been rigorously testing these nifty appliances for many months, meaning we’re well-equipped to help you spot the best offers.

While the Boxing Day sales are still a couple of weeks away, we’re here to answer your questions about the upcoming sales, and to share our pick of early air fryer deals that can be snapped up now.

When will the best Boxing Day air fryer deals begin in 2023?

Boxing Day air fryer deals will start on Tuesday 26 December. Unlike other big annual sales, which can often begin earlier and earlier every year, brands and retailers tend to hold off on launching their sales until Boxing Day arrives.

When will the best Boxing Day air fryer deals end?

If you’ve got major plans for Boxing Day, don’t panic, as it’s likely many retailers will continue their sales right through to the end of January, meaning you can wade through the bargains at a leisurely pace.

What can we expect from the Boxing Day air fryer deals this year?

While we can’t guarantee which brands or models will be discounted during the Boxing Day sales, we can hazard a pretty good guess by looking at past sale events. Judging by last year’s Boxing Day deals and the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we’re hoping to see savings from big-name brands such as Ninja, Salter, Tower, Tefal and Russell Hobbs.

In the Boxing Day sales last year, you could save £50 off Ninja’s foodi health grill and air fryer, which was reduced to £199 at Very. Meanwhile, during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, you could snap up the Philips airfryer 5000 series XL (which was named best smart air fryer in our round-up of the best cookware companions) with 56 per cent off.

What are the best air fryer deals right now?

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £105, Currys.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, this Salter model received five stars out of five and a glowing review from our tester. Now, it’s £44 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases, with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Ninja air fryer max AF160UK: Was £169.99, now £129.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Save an impressive £40 on this air fryer from Ninja, which will help you rustle up tasty and healthy meals. Its 5.2l capacity can fit a 2kg chicken, while the six cooking functions mean you can use the device to cook a variety of foods (even from frozen). Said to have meals ready up to 50 per cent faster than fan ovens, the device should save you time and lower your energy bills.

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £254.99, now £129.49, Amazon.co.uk

Save a whopping 48 per cent on this extra-large Tefal air fryer, which is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. It has a free smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away, and return to a cooked meal.

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Discounted by 47 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A great option for larger households or those who like to host, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil, for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it rustles up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

