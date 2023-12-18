Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Christmas continues to hog the limelight, savvy shoppers are getting equally excited about Boxing Day – not just for the inevitable leftovers and pyjama days but also for the bargains. Boxing Day deals at John Lewis will be here before you know it, with discounts across big-name brands.

Whether you’re searching for tech, beauty, fashion or even homeware deals, Boxing Day offers mean you can save on the items you’ve had your eye on all year. With huge discounts expected from the likes of Apple, Amazon, Argos and many more taking part, it is the ideal time to shop.

Expected to kick off on 26 December, the John Lewis sale will likely see discounts across all of the one-stop shop’s departments. To get you up to speed, we’ve got tips and tricks to make sure you’re prepared and ready for when the deals drop. Even better, we’ve even found some of the best deals at John Lewis that are available to shop right now. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

When will John Lewis Boxing Day deals start?

The Boxing Day sales will, unsurprisingly, get going on 26 December – think of it as a slightly belated Christmas present for deal hunters. Make sure you add a reminder to your already crammed festive to-do list, if there’s a particular item you’re hoping to secure for less.

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day deals end?

No need to rush or panic, Boxing Day sales usually run through to January, so you can fully enjoy the time off with your family before snatching up those precious deals.

What to expect from John Lewis’s Boxing Day sale

When looking back on last year’s deals, and the offers from the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we can get a good idea of what you can look forward to during the Boxing Day sale. For instance, during Cyber Monday, John Lewis was offering an Apple smartwatch with more than £100 off (now £369, Johnlewis.com). Plus, the quintessentially British Barbour Ashby waxed cotton field jacket had a generous 25 per cent off (now £183.20, Johnlewis.com)

What are the best John Lewis deals right now?

If you can’t wait to bag a bargain, take your pick from the deals available at John Lewis right now.

Tiffany & Co eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £165.67, now £49.70, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Usually synonymous with being the crème de la crème of jewellery brands Tiffany & Co is also making a name for itself in the perfume world. Case in point: this stunning bottle, which now comes with an unmissable £115 off at John Lewis. The perfume even made it onto IndyBest’s top 15 classic perfumes for women, with our tester saying: “Like Tiffany & Co. this scent has a refined timeless quality, but still retains the feel of a modern fragrance blend.”

Buy now

Levi’s 501 original straight jeans, one wash: Was £90, now £72, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You don’t get more classic and timeless than blue jeans, especially when they’re Levi’s. These bestseller 501s now have 20 per cent off at John Lewis, an example of one of the many deals the store is offering on a range of Levi products. Levi’s has been making this particular cut for over 150 years, and it shows. They made it into our list of the best men’s jeans, with our tester saying: “We’re big fans of the straight-leg cut and classic shape and found there was no casual outfit they wouldn’t gel with.”

Buy now

John Lewis draper armchair, light leg, brushed tweed grey: Was £1,124, now £545.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

The season for snuggling and binge-watching is well underway, so you may as well make sure to do it in style. John Lewis can help you do just that, and for less, as, ahead of the Boxing Day sales, the retailer is offering huge discounts across homeware and furniture, including this chic and inviting armchair. You can now save more than £500 on this new living room staple, which will surely have the whole family fighting for the best seat in the house.

Buy now

Panasonic TX-55MZ2000B smart TV: Was £2,699.99, now £1,999.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You can now save a jaw-dropping £700 on IndyBest-rated brand Panasonic’s TX-55MZ2000B (2023) ultra HD smart TV. Equipped with advanced panel technology, an array of speakers tuned by Technics, low-latency and 360-degree cinema experience, plus many more exciting features, this flagship TV is a perfect treat to get you and the family through the January blues, by keeping you endlessly entertained and out of the cold this winter.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8 GPS: Was £469, now £339, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

When The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, reviewed this smartwatch, he really liked how it assisted them with a huge range of daily tasks, saying: “The Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.” All those features can be yours for £130 less, thanks to this John Lewis deal.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Head into the new year with the bounciest blowout. The coveted holy grail of hair styling, the Dyson airwrap, is marked down by £80 right now at John Lewis. In our review, our tester said: “Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward. It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed.” They especially liked how it combines the power of both a hair dryer and a straighter all in one clever bit of kit.

Buy now

Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee pod machine by Magimix: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Put some pep in your step for 2024, with the always classy Nespresso Vertuo Pop. This model is easy to use, with a one-touch button, and its sleek and compact design will fit in perfectly to any kitchen. You can connect the device to your phone for all the goodies and services Nespresso has to offer, too. When we reviewed this model, our tester said that thanks to its “tiny size and quick and easy coffee-making capabilities, we only have good things to say about this cost-cutting coffee machine. For anyone looking for a quick and easy cup of coffee, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.” Now, at John Lewis, you can save £40 on this morning essential.

Buy now

