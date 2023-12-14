Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For some, Boxing Day is the best day of the festive period – think turkey leftovers, sofa sessions in your pyjamas, frosty walks with family and, of course, scrolling through the Amazon Boxing Day sale deals.

Of course, the online giant isn’t alone in offering mega savings at this time of year. From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Zara, Lookfantastic and Net-A-Porter, all our favourite retailers take part.

However, known for its huge sales (including not one but three Prime Day events this year), Amazon discounts everything from mattresses, tablets and vacuum cleaners to gaming consoles and its own devices (such as Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Ring doorbells).

With brands such as Shark, Ninja, Lego, Simba and more all typically included in the retailer’s event, Amazon’s Boxing Day sale is not to be missed.

’Tis the season for sales – Black Friday feels like only yesterday, while Boxing Day deals will be followed shortly by the January sales – so, our team of shopping experts will be with you the whole way, and you can find everything you need to know about Amazon’s Boxing Day sale right here.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Does Amazon have a Boxing Day sale?

While we don’t have the official green light on Amazon’s Boxing Day sale this year, we can safely predict the retailer will host a 2023 sale.

When does Amazon’s Boxing Day sale start?

Unlike Black Friday deals, which often drop weeks before the big day itself, Amazon tends to launch its Boxing Day sale on 26 December, with some offers extending into January.

Is it worth waiting for the Amazon Boxing Day sale?

The short answer is yes. Amazon sells just about anything and everything, meaning the Boxing Day sales is a great opportunity to stock up for less. Whether you’re after a Shark vacuum or Echo Dot, some prices can be as a low as Black Friday’s, so it’s well worth a browse. Plus, it’s your final chance to bag a bargain before 2024.

What were the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale last year?

Last year, Amazon discounted everything including Samsung TVs (by £50) and Simba mattresses (by up to 50 per cent).

(Amazon)

You could also pick up a Ninja smart cooker (£299, Amazon.co.uk) with 30 per cent off, a ghd curve wand (£149, Amazon.co.uk) for just over £100, and a Lumie alarm clock (£85.99, Amazon.co.uk) with £30 off.

(Amazon)

Gamers were pleased with a rare saving on the Nintendo Switch OLED (£285, Amazon.co.uk), while the Ring doorbell (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by £30.

What to expect from Amazon’s Boxing Day sale in 2023

If Amazon’s biggest Black Friday yet was anything to go by, its Boxing Day sale will likely be stellar. Whether you’re after new cookware, household essentials or beauty bargains, Amazon is set to discount many of its bestselling brands, from Ring and Shark to CeraVe and Lego.

Some of the best discounts are set to be on Amazon’s own devices – last year, the Fire 10 tablet was on sale with £60 off, while the Echo Dot 5th-gen smart speaker (was £54.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to less than £30.

The best deals at Amazon right now

Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 56 per cent off Amazon’s Echo Pop, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker, complete with Alexa, can be used to stream music, set timers and more. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo Pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker-front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL: Was £254.99, now £129.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Currently reduced by 48 per cent, this extra-large Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to eight meals’ worth of food at once. It has a free smartphone app with more than 300 recipes to pick from, which should be handy if you’re new to air frying. Plus, there are nine automatic cooking modes, so you can press a button, walk away, and return to a cooked meal. The lid, pan, paddle and spoon are all dishwasher safe, and the power cable is 90cm long.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can binge-watch all your favourite shows with Amazon’s bestselling Fire TV stick. Plus, Amazon has sliced the price of its streaming device by 33 per cent, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more for less (as long as you have a subscription to each service). It should also work to enhance your viewing and audio experience, with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, and more. There’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have a rare saving of £10 right now. “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech and appliance discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for a bargain? We’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals to buy this week