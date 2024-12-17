Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fashion lovers, listen up — we’re less than two weeks away from one of Zara’s hottest events of the year, the Boxing Day sale. If you're a fan of the high street giant, and can't resist a saving on their affordable staples or just can't wait to get your hands on one of the brand's viral dupes, make sure to mark December 26 in your diary.

Many retailers will be taking part in the discount bonanza, so you can make use of savings on tech at Currys, bag a new mattress or stock up on your favourite skincare. For those seeking out fashion discounts, Zara is the place to be (or, the site to be on).

If you’re hoping to shop the brand’s popular sale event and don’t want to miss out on the best deals, I’ve pulled together all the information you need to know — thank me later.

When does Zara’s Boxing Day sale start?

Judging by last year’s event, Zara will kick off its Boxing Day sale on Christmas Day — a few hours head of most retailers. In 2023, the sale began at 9pm on the app, and 10pm online, just in time for your annual Christmas telly binge with a glass of fizz. The official in store sale begins on Boxing Day itself, 26 December.

What discounts will be included in Zara’s Boxing Day sale?

We can’t know for sure what Zara’s Boxing Day sale will bring, but last year, there were discounts of up to 40 per cent across staples and seasonal pieces. I’m hoping for savings on plenty of sparkly pieces to wear throughout the end of party season, cosy knits to see me through to spring, and some staple straight leg jeans.

When does the Zara Boxing Day sale finish?

The timeline of the sale event seems to change year on year, but typically, the Zara Boxing Day sale will run until 31 December, and then the January sales will take over — discounting items until they reach clearance, throughout January. If you’re looking to buy a particular piece, or see something you love in your size, my advice would be to snap it up quickly, as the sales tend to sell out of all the best bits.

My tips for shopping the Zara Boxing Day sale

If you’ve got any big ticket items on your list like cashmere jumpers and coats, or sparkly numbers for a New Years Eve party, you should be ready to shop online on Christmas Day or early on Boxing Day morning. These pieces tend to sell out pretty quickly, followed by essentials like jeans, t-shirts and loungewear.

Right now, Zara will be busy deciding what pieces are going to be discounted, but for those of us outside of the inner circle, knowing what will drop in price come Christmas Day is anyone’s guess. So if there’s something you’ve fell head over heels for, don’t wait until the sale starts to order. If you’re ordering pre-Christmas but don’t need the item until the new year, you could keep an eye on the website, and if your selects make their way into the sale, return your original purchase.

I’d also recommend creating an account and then a wish list on the Zara app, so that when the sale goes live, you can check their prices straight away, and move them over to your basket.

Best Zara deals to shop now

While the fashion retailer isn’t starting its Boxing Day sale until Christmas Day, there are some great deals to shop now — perfect for Christmas present shopping.

Zara oversized padded water-repellent jacket: Was £49.99, now £25.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This water-repellent padded jacket features a V-neck and long sleeves for a super chic look, that could quite easily be a double of a much higher priced, designer piece. Right now, the jacket is just shy of 50 per cent off, making it just £25.99. If you’ve left it late to buy a Christmas present, make a beeline for this timeless number.

Zara embellished shoulder bag: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

With 44 per cent off, this embellished, emerald green shoulder bag is a perfect buy for accessory lovers. The metal studded bag trend is huge at the moment, and while many designers are touting pricey options, Zara’s version is currently at an affordable £19.99.

Zara ZW collection barrel mid-rise jeans: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A pair of barrel jeans are a must-have in any denim lover’s wardrobe. The design comes in three colour options — light and dark blue, and a true black. Thanks to Zara’s special prices discounts, all colours of the jeans are less than £20, and come in sizes XS to XXL. I’d dress a pair down with a pair of chunky black boots and an oversized knit for my Boxing Day walk, or glam them up with strappy heels and a glitzy blouse.

Zara animal print tulle halter dress: Was £45.99, now £22.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Half price in Zara's special prices deals, this animal print halterneck dress is currently just £22.99. Sizes are selling out quickly, so act sharpish if you fancy this slinky number for your end of year nights out.

Zara poplin shirt: Was £27.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A striped poplin shirt is a must-have, and I can't get enough of this bubblegum pink. With baby blue stripes, this may be more of a summer piece than a winter staple, but for just £17.99, now is the time to buy yours before they sell out.

Zara leather loafers: Was £55.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Leather loafers are on many Christmas lists this year, and really are fantastic staples to have on your shoe rack. With gold hardware and a buttery soft leather look, you'll reach for these loafers for years to come, and right now, they’ve got 35 per cent off.

