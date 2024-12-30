Best deals in the January sales 2025, chosen by shopping experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’ve taken down the Christmas tree or you’re waiting for the traditional 6th January dismantling, the time has come to browse the best deals in the 2025 January sales.

From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers get involved with the post-New Year’s reductions. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Charlotte Tilbury make-up or Ganni clothing, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.

What with the onslaught of food and wine over the festive period, you’ll be thrilled to find a plethora January deals online, so you can shop from the comfort of your sofa with a cup of tea in-hand.

And, for those hoping to kick off 2025 with fitness fervour and a house to rival Martha Stewart, fear not, as the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with a curated guide to the best deals in the January sales . Keep scrolling for everything from air fryers to Oura rings.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s January sales coverage

IndyBest’s shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered the January sales and other major shopping events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. Within our January sales guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best deals in the January sales 2025

Apple AirPods 4: Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk Dyson airwrap origin: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.82, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £7.82, Amazon.co.uk Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk

Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s brand new AirPods launched in September, bringing noise-cancelling tech to the entry-level earbuds. Right now they’re reduced down to £164, making the earbuds the best option for most shoppers. In their review of the AirPods 4, tech critic David described them as “amazingly small and light”, adding that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable.

Dyson airwrap origin: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If Santa didn’t leave a Dyson airwrap under the tree, fear not, as Boots is offering a stellar (and rare) saving on the cult tool for 2025. Available in a limited edition strawberry blush hue, the airwrap boasts six attachments, from two barrels to a coanda smoothing dryer, a round volumising bristle brush, a flat brush and a diffuser. Helping you create super sleek curly styles with the barrels and a voluminous bouncy look thanks to the brushes, there are endless styling options. It’s a non-negotiable in my own routine while beauty tester Louise thought the same, with the tool earning a spot in her round-up of the best hot brushes.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, who found that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Dunelm Dorma full forever 15 tog winter duvet, double: Was £85, now £68, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best winter duvets, this 15-tog design from Dunelm now has 20 per cent off. “Cosy and luxurious, this duvet guarantees winter-ready warmth,” said assistant eCommerce editor Sarah when she put the duvet to the test. “While it is synthetic, it is incredibly plush and soft with a down-like feel and has the classic rustle sound you’d expect from a natural filling. Plus, because it’s made with polyester, it’s suitable for anyone looking to avoid feathers.” You can also save on the design in single, king and super king sizes.

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole, 20cm: Was £239, now £143.40, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Want to upgrade your cookware? Save 40 per cent on the price of this chic Le Creuset casserole dish, which is reduced in both the navy and grey mist colourways at John Lewis. Whether you’re using it in the oven, on the hob or under the grill, this dish will help you serve up mouth-watering meals in style. Even better, the sturdy cast iron design comes with Le Creuset’s lifetime guarantee – what’s not to love?

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

If you’re looking for a new mattress, Simba’s end-of-year sale is truly stellar. The bestselling hybrid luxe is reduced by more than £500, so you can invest in your sleep for less. The mattress also comes IndyBest-approved, as it took the top spot in our round-up, where sleep expert Sarah Jones praised the hybrid luxe for providing “decent support”, being “breathable” and “naturally temperature-regulating”.

Glossier limited edition balm dotcom duo: Was £27, now £18, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

Treat yourself to a little pick me up with this duo of Glossier’s bestselling lip balms. The set features two limited edition flavours – biscotti and espresso, perfect for keeping your lips supple and hydrated throughout winter. One balm dotcom costs £16, so for just £2 more, you’ll get an extra to keep in your handbag. What more could you want?

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £53.46, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our resident IndyBest electric toothbrush tester Steve named this the best model in his review, the Oral-B pro 3 combines great cleaning performance with a budget-friendly price compared to rival brushes. The Oral-B pro 3 is discounted to around £50 fairly regularly, so this deal in the January sales might be your earliest chance to catch it reduced for a pearly white 2025.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £39.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm ( Elemis )

One of my favourite beauty cleansers, Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm has reached cult status for very good reason. It even landed a spot in beauty expert Louise’s review of the best cleansing balms, in which she noted, after she’d removed the product from her face, her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”. I’m restocking while the formula is on sale, to give my skin some TLC ahead of the new year.

Samsung Galaxy ring: Was £399, now £319, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s smart ring tracks your health metrics around the clock, offering you wellness tips and insights into your activity, stress levels and sleep quality without the need to wear a watch. When tech critic Alex reviewed the Galaxy Ring review, he said it has “one of the best design choices we’ve seen for a smart ring”. Now, I’ve spotted a major £80 discount at Currys for the January sales.

iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB: £39.99 per month, £99 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

The end-of-year sales are one of the best times to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse. The 100GB plan on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying just £99 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £959.76 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said it “is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come”.

EA Sports FC 25, standard edition, PS4 and PS5: Was £69.99, now £27.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( EA Sports )

One of the most-wanted gaming Christmas gifts this year, FC 25 was sure to be wrapped up under many a tree; however, if you did miss out, PlayStation has just the deal for you with more than 50 per cent off for the January sales. According to resident gaming wizz Alex, the latest iteration “isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits” and rather, includes everything “from a new game mode and a new FC IQ system to new player roles and better tactical options.” Wow, sign me up.

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99, now £54, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, you can invest for nearly half price thanks to John Lewis. Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added. I love the colours available, too, with the blue and yellow brightening up your kitchen surfaces.

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £29, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

This cult brand’s hoodies were rated highly in my review of the best blanket hoodies, where I found the oversized hoodie to be cocooning and warming. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie is a saviour when temperatures plummet. Right now, you can pick one up for less than £30.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package,” Kat said in her review of the fitness device. With six different coloured rings available (from silver to gold), it’s a more stylish choice than a Fitbit or Garmin. When Kat tested the device out, she was impressed with its battery life and sleep insights, as well as fertility and period tracking. Right now, the Oura gen3 ring is the cheapest I’ve ever seen at Amazon. Run, don’t walk.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s nifty AirTag trackers haven’t been this cheap in years. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” tech wizard Alex wrote in his review of the best key finders. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus.” A must-have for travel in 2025, add these to your basket pronto.

Missoma medium molten hoop earrings: Was £115, now £57, Missoma.com

open image in gallery ( Missoma )

Right now, there’s up to 50 per cent off a range of jewellery at Missoma, including these molten hoop earrings. Providing a subtle twist on the classic hoop style, this pair is made with 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver and comes complete with butterfly closures. Whether you’re looking to refresh your everyday ear stack or want something to complete your New Year’s Eve look, this goes-with-everything pair is now less than £60.

Delonghi magnifica evo coffee machine: Was £529.99, now £375, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Delonghi )

One of the top names in coffee makers, Delonghi features in home appliance tester Zoe’s review of the best coffee machines. Here’s a deal on a more compact model at Currys, which offers a simple bean-to-cup extraction thanks to its 13-setting burr grinder and one-touch operation. I’ve just moved house, so this is the perfect choice for my smaller kitchen – it’s gone straight in my basket.

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

IndyBest writer Lois loved Our Place’s always pan when she tested it, owing to its non-stick abilities and how it’s made from “post-consumer recycled aluminium”. She also liked the “satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface”. I’ve got the spice colourway in the always pan and can confirm it’s just as enjoyable to display as it is to cook with. With five hues to choose from, you can tailor it to your kitchen interiors.

Apple MacBook Air (13in, M1, 2020): Was £925, now £649.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Here’s a £275 saving on the MacBook Air from 2020, which is still a powerful, versatile and lightweight laptop with an impressive all-day battery life. This festive deal at Laptops Direct sees Apple’s best-selling laptop reduced to just £650 for the January sales.

Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

The post-Christmas sales are prime time to give your interiors a refresh. Case in point, the mega Dusk sale, where you can save an extra 15 per cent right now with the code “FLASH15”. This Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can save more than £400 – and I’m sold.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.65, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of my favourite budget make-up buys, Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara is even more affordable thanks to this Amazon deal. Boasting a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles, it’s ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre with minimal mess. When assistant eCommerce editor Sarah reviewed the mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for just £7 right now.

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently just 99p per month for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). Whether walking the dog or doing the washing up, you can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks (personal favourites include Miriam Margolyes’s This Much is True and Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead). Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after the post-New Year’s hangover fades.

Theragun Pro: Was £499, now £349, Therabody.com

open image in gallery ( Therabody )

Touted as the world’s best massage device, the Theragun Pro is the brand’s most advanced massage gun – and it’s now discounted in the January sales. With a second-generation proprietary EQ-150 motor, it’s 20 per cent quieter than its predecessors, easy to hold and looks incredibly sleek. Use it to release tension and knots, speed up your post-workout recovery and improve your mobility. Here’s to a healthier 2025.

Ugg classic mini platform boots: Was £175, now £125, Flannels.com

open image in gallery ( Flannels )

Ugg’s mini boots are now reduced in the January sales. Made from soft sheepskin, the stacked sole style is favoured by the likes of our fashion writers, Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters. Perfect for cosy days indoors or out, save £50 on the classic boots while the discount lasts.

Skims long tank dress: Was £80, now £40, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Crafted from Skims’ signature modal ribbed fabric, this is the dress that goes with everything. Soft and comfortable in a minimalist full-length silhouette, it’s perfect for any occasion – whether you plan to be lounging at home, heading out for lunch or throwing a party. With a classic crew neck and slight racer back and front, it’s now 50 per cent off in the January sales.

How long do the January sales last?

For many brands the January sales combine with last year’s Boxing Day sales, bringing you more than a month of deals to snap up. Oftentimes, the January sales are a good opportunity for brands to shift excess Christmas stock and, as such, the sales commonly last until said stock is depleted. Though I’ve seen the ‘January’ sales eek into February in my time, the lion’s share of good deals will be done and dusted by the middle of the month – so don’t hang about.

Are the January sales better than the Boxing Day sales?

Don’t be fooled by marketeer’s creation of two distinct sales events, the January sales are not really much different to the Boxing Day deals that preceeded them. The name may have changed on 1 January, but the deals continue. Though, while 26 December to 31 January saw the initial reductions, often prices continue to drop even lower as we move through January. If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount as sale items are not always replenished.

