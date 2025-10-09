Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Victoria Beckham, the three-part Netflix documentary that follows the journey of the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul, has hit our screens.

The series offers a never-before-seen look at the star’s life, tracing Victoria’s early career in one of the most famous girl bands to the launch of her eponymous designer label. The documentary includes archival footage as well as recent clips and interviews as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week.

But it’s not just the fashion that’s piqued our attention. After watching the docu-series closely, we’ve picked up on the reusable travel mug that both Victoria and David sip from – and it’s surprisingly affordable.

In the documentary, Victoria worries about spilling red wine over her ivory gown in the car on the way to date night. To this, David suggests: “Why don't you put it in a sippy cup with a straw?”. We see the power couple use the appliance multiple times throughout.

So if you want a slice of the Beckhams’ life that won’t break the bank, here’s all you need to know, including how to shop.

Yeti rambler 20 oz tumbler An unexpected failsafe for the Beckhams, the Yeti rambler is a sleek cup featuring the brand’s signature utilitarian look, finished with a matte coating. While David and Victoria opt for discrete black and white finishes, the cup also comes in bold, lively colourways, from bright orange to neon yellow, camo and pink. The Beckhams pair their rambler with a lid and straw (£10, Yeti.com) to keep any spills at bay. It’s not just David and Victoria who rate the brand’s mugs. Lois Borny reviewed the 8oz version for her guide to the best travel mugs and found it impressive. The insulation was great, keeping her drinks hot for a couple of hours. If the tumblers are good enough for the Beckham family, then they’re good enough for us. £30 from Yeti.com Prices may vary

After more travel essentials? We’ve rounded up the best flasks and travel mugs that will keep drinks hot and cold