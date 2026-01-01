As a tech critic, I’ve handpicked the best PS5 deals in the January sales

New year, new console? The January sales have arrived, and there are PS5 deals to be found on Sony’s entire console line-up if you’re looking to upgrade from your dusty old PS4 without paying full price.

You can currently find discounts on the PlayStation 5 Slim – both the digital edition and disc edition – as well as the PS5 Pro, with several retailers also offering bundle deals with extra games or extra controllers and accessories.

The PlayStation Store is also running a new year sale on major AAA titles as part of its January promotions, so you can get cheap games as well as discounted hardware. I’m rounding up the best PlayStation offers you can shop right now in the January sales.

Read more: The best deals in Currys January sale, according to a tech expert

Best PS5 deals in the January sales 2026

PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk PS5 Pro with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Game.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £609.99, Game.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £689, now £579, Currys.co.uk

Was £689, now £579, Currys.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition 825GB with 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' and disc drive: Was £549, now £389, Very.co.uk

Was £549, now £389, Very.co.uk PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479, now £379, Very.co.uk

PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The completely digital PS5 Slim has been slashed in price to £290. You can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive (£69.99, Argos.co.uk) at a later date.

PS5 Pro with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Game.co.uk

open image in gallery

There’s a decent £90 saving on a bundle with Sony’s cutting-edge console and EA Sports FC 26, which I noted in my review is “the most realistic game yet, with smarter goalkeeping, sharper dribbling, new Archetypes for player roles and a Career Mode built around real-world challenges.” I've compared prices across retailers, and this deal is the cheapest way to get the game and the PS5 Pro at once.

PS5 Pro: Was £689, now £579, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. In my review of the PS5 Pro, I said: “Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.” Now, you can save £110 on the console at Currys.

PS5 Digital edition 825GB with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’ and disc drive: Was £549, now £389, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

I spotted a discount on this bundle for Black Friday at Very, so I’m pleased to see it’s sticking around, with a huge £160 saving, compared with buying the PS5 disc edition, separate disc drive and Black Ops 7 game individually at full price. Even with the standalone PS5 currently discounted (was £429.99, now £289, Johnlewis.com), this bundle deal still saves you about £10, compared with buying the three items individually.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479, now £379, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While the PS5 Slim digital edition costs less than the disc version, if you already own a sizeable library of games, collect Blu-ray films, or enjoy trading and borrowing games with friends, this deal on the PS5 disc edition could be for you. When reviewing the PS5, tech writer Steve Hogarty said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals.”

PS5 DualSense controller, white: Was £59.99, now £40.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery New controller focuses on 'sense of touch', says Sony

You can save 30 per cent on this controller at Very. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features, such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

‘God of War Ragnarok’: Was £59.99, now £20.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation Studios )

When Jake Brigstock, The Independent’s gaming correspondent, reviewed the best PS5 games, God of War Ragnarök stood out as a particular highlight. “The game is stunning, the action set pieces are spectacular, and the world is both beautiful and varied – a feast for the eyes on all fronts. The audio is equally impressive, with a superb soundtrack and satisfyingly crunchy combat,” he explained. This deal sees the price of the game drop lower than during the Black Friday sales this year, so I’d recommend snapping it up while it's on offer.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Was £49.99, now £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CD Projekt Red )

Dubbed the best first-person PS5 game in gaming writer Jake Brigstock’s review of the best PS5 games, 'Cyberpunk 2077' is now reduced by 40 per cent at Amazon. “Set in the world of Night City, players take on the role of a cyberpunk mercenary caught up in a fight for survival. The game focuses on the reputation you want to build for yourself, and the choices you make shape the story and world around you”, Brigstock explained. “There’s so much to do that it never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer”, he added.

PlayStation Portal: Was £199, now £179, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

This remote player lets you stream games from your PS5 directly to the handheld device, which saw improvements earlier this year. Sony added support for cloud streaming, meaning you can now play your PS5 library even when you’re not physically at home, as long as you’ve got a strong internet connection. While this deal only gets you £20 off the full price, the PlayStation Portal hardly ever gets discounted, so it’s worth snapping up this saving if you've been considering investing in the handheld device.

PlayStation 5 Pulse elite wireless headset: Was £129.99, now £104.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Discounted to cheaper than the Black Friday price, Sony’s Pulse elite over-ear headset is built with a light headband, a retractable mic and is aimed at players who want more immersive game audio.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of PS5 deals in the January sales

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered January sales discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but are genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off price tags – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Want more bargains? Check out IndyBest’s guide to the best deals in the January sales