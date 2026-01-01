Best deals in Amazon’s January sale 2026, from beauty to tech

Amazon sales are the gift that keeps on giving. From Prime Day to Black Friday, there’s always a chance to grab a bargain. And while the first month of the year always feels a little blue, Amazon’s January sale is here to brighten things up. As ever, the online giant has some of the best deals on everything from kitchen appliances to luxury skincare.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new coffee machine or want to finally take the plunge and invest in a Dyson hair tool, Amazon has something for everyone this January.

And if you have retail fatigue at this point, not to worry, because the IndyBest team of consumer experts and I will be tracking the best deals in Amazon’s January sale (as well as at John Lewis, Currys, and more), using price trackers to pick out the great deals from the ones you can skip.

Read more: Best deals in the Boots January sale

Best deals in the Amazon January sale

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“The best stick-style streaming device Amazon makes, the catchily named Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra high-definition,” noted our review of the streaming device. The device has “an improved processor and more efficient software. The interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced.” It’s currently reduced to its Black Friday price.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £498, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Alex’s very own Eufy vacuum in its charging port ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

The Eufy X10 pro omni is a top-rated robot vacuum for one simple reason: it delivers a truly hands-off cleaning experience without cutting corners on performance. The powerful suction handles dust and pet hair with ease, while the dual spinning mop pads don’t just wipe the floor, they actively scrub it to attack dry stains. As senior tech critic Alex Lee noted in his Eufy X10 pro omni review: “It doesn’t just swish a mop pad around on the floor, it actually scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains.” It’s currently reduced to its lowest ever price.

Suri electric toothbrush: Was £75, now £52.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Suri’s toothbrush, made from plant-based and recyclable materials (as opposed to plastic), was dubbed the best for sustainability in tech critic Steve Hogarty’s review of the best electric toothbrushes. With its “unfussy” one button operation, the brush “cleans thoroughly” and is “quieter than most brushes”, he noted. Even more reason to smile, you can add it to your basket with a 30 per cent discount.

Garmin vivoactive 5: Was £259.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In sports and fitness writer Zoe Griffin’s review of the best fitness trackers, she dubbed the Garmin vivoactive 5 the best for running. It displays not only “step count, calorie burn and heart rate data but also training plans and insights through the Garmin Connect app”, she noted. Praising the design of the wearable, Zoe also said: “Lightweight and ultra-comfortable to wear, I barely noticed the vivoactive when it was on my wrist”. Now, it’s more than 30 per cent off – your cue to sprint to the online checkout sooner rather than later.

Tan Luxe the face self-tan drops: Was £36, now £28.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester/Amazon )

If you need a summer glow this January, Tan Luxe’s facial tanning drops earned a five-star rating in my guide to the best face tanners. The formula boasts both bronzing and skincare benefits, which work to strengthen the skin barrier, improve elasticity and firmness, and hydrate and soothe. I also appreciated the formula’s caramel guide colour, which makes the drops incredibly easy to apply.

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

This air fryer “might just be the brand’s best value air fryer yet”, according to senior tech critic Alex Lee’s review of the Ninja crispi. Now with 34 per cent off, it cooked Alex’s food “fast, well and with a delightful crisp”. He praised the controls for being “an absolute doddle” and the glass bowl that allowed him to watch his food cook. Clearly, there’s a lot to love about the crispi, and it’s a steal at less than £100 in the winter sales.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.53, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The viral Maybelline lash senstational sky high mascara is nearly half off at Amazon, which is the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Already affordable, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones praised the formula in her Maybelline sky high review for its ability to “lengthen even the most stubborn of lashes and provide instant volume”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

This coveted wellness wearable is rarely on offer, but you can currently save a whopping £100 on the device at Amazon. In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Ring battery video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Ring's entry-level video doorbell is a strong budget option ( Alistair Charlton/The Independent )

Amazon has discounted the Ring battery video doorbell. The design was dubbed the best budget Ring doorbell by tech writer Alistair Charlton in his review of the best video doorbells. Noting that it “records at 1440p, which is a resolution slightly above Full HD, and has colour night vision”, he added that “it also has a lens wide enough to see visitors’ faces and parcels on the doorstep at the same time.”

Shark powerpro cordless stick vacuum: Was £249, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Shark vacuums regularly make it into our expert reviews, so you know you’re in safe hands with the appliance brand. Originally reduced by nearly 40 per cent, it’s gone back up by £20, but is still on sale. This model has anti-allergen and anti-hair-wrap technology, making it perfect for anyone with pets or allergies. The nifty design can transform into a handheld vacuum, while the crevice and upholstery tools can tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home.

Russell Hobbs steam genie two-in-one handheld clothes steamer: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Russell Hobbs’s steam genie earned the top spot in my review of the best clothes steamers. After putting it to the test, I praised the steam-trigger function, which “releases an extra-powerful jet of steam to smooth stubborn creases”. I also noted the impressive power output, which “meant each section could be smoothed in just one or two rounds”. Plus, this model doubles as a standard iron for tackling tougher creases.

Color Wow color security shampoo: Was £21.50, now £11.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

The best for coloured hair in our best shampoo review, Color Wow color security shampoo has nearly 50 per cent off. “I’ve yet to find a shampoo that perfectly preserves the blonde in my hair, but this option from Color Wow does a pretty great job, said The Independent’s executive editor Annabel Grossman. “Almost 12 weeks since my last colour treatment and the blonde is still bright, with very little sign of brassiness”, she said, adding that her hair “felt clean and fresh rather than weighed down”, too.

Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Although we saw the price of this appliance drop to £224 during the Black Friday sales last month, you can still save £100 on the Ninja slushi right now. The frozen-drinks maker can create slushies, cocktails, frappés, milkshakes and more, with “impressive” results, according to our reviewer. “The machine made a perfect Coca-Cola slushie. You have to mix it a little when it comes out of the machine, but it tasted incredible, particularly on a hot day,” they said in their Ninja slushi review.

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £469, now £416.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Virtual reality gaming has come a long way in recent years, with better graphics and more comfortable designs. VR consoles still come at a steep price, however, so utilising the sales is a must. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Meta Quest 3, but with more than £50 off it’s not a bad deal. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual reality (now mixed reality) headset,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his review of the VR headset. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent )

Beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon hailed the Dyson airstrait as the best alternative to hot plates, in her best hair straighteners review, and thanks to this deal, it’s almost £150 off. “The two-in-one hair tool features a hyperdymium motor, powered by a 13-blade impeller, to provide a powerful airflow, to dry and style the hair with minimal heat damage”, Maisie explained, and the results were “more of a soft-straight blow dry than a poker-straight do”. Considering the hair tool is usually just shy of £450, I’d nab it with this deal while you can, if it’s been on your wishlist for some time.

Amazon Echo Show 8, 3rd gen smart display: Was £149.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

If you're looking for a smart speaker with a screen, our tech critic Alex Lee recommends the Echo Show 8. In his review of the best Amazon Echo smart speakers, he noted its “slick” edge-to-edge display and a visual ID feature that “makes it more personalised to each household member”. He also liked that it could be used as a digital photo frame. Nab it while it’s reduced by 37 per cent right now, bringing the price down to less than £100.

PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

We’ve spotted a rare deal on the PlayStation portal, Sony’s handheld console. “The PlayStation Portal is a Nintendo Switch-style device that’s effectively a second screen for your PS5,” explains tech critic Steve Hogarty. Now, you can also play games away from home, as long as you have access to a strong internet connection.

Xbox Series S, 1TB: Was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is a relatively modest price cut on the Xbox Series S, but every little helps. IndyBest's senior tech critic, Alex Lee, tested the Xbox Series S for his guide to the best gaming consoles, dubbing it a "good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need 4K resolution".

Google Pixel 9a, 128GB: Was £449, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon is currently offering the lowest price on the Google Pixel 9a, thanks to this £130 price cut. Described as offering “exceptional value” by tech critic Steve Hogarty, this phone boasts speedy performance, fantastic battery life and improved water- and dust-resistance. The cameras aren’t bad for the price, either. “It successfully translates the strengths of the flagship Pixel 9 series into a much more affordable package, and with just the right amount of compromise,” said Steve.

Ring doorbell (2024): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery New Ring products, like its video doorbells, come with a free 30-day trial of Ring Home. ( Alistair Charlton/The Independent )

Bolstering your home security system? In her review of the best video doorbells, the Ring doorbell was Zoe Phillimore’s favourite overall. It features a HD camera, two-way talk and night vision, and Zoe particularly liked that it was breeze to install, and sensed when packages were on the doorstep.

Dreamland hurry home deluxe velvet herringbone heated throw: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dreamland )

Nothing says January like snuggling up on the sofa, and this electric blanket is a reliable way to keep toasty. Home appliance expert Zoe loved this throw from Dreamland when she reviewed it, not only for its warmth but also for its style. “It’s the perfect answer for those of us who are style conscious and want a throw that looks great draped over the sofa,” she wrote, adding that it’s as “soft as a baby bunny”. This was featured in Amazon’s January sale last year, so I’ll be checking for a further price cut come 2026.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £186.59, now £104.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Oura gen3 horizon smart ring was featured in Amazon’s sale in January 2025, but there’s a very good deal on it right now. This discreet gadget will track both your sleep and activity, so it’s a good option if you’re looking to improve your all-round health.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon January sale coverage

IndyBest’s team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the January sales for years, so we know a good deal from a bad one. When it comes to Amazon, we cover all its Prime Day sales as well as Black Friday deals.

In addition to knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. We’ll only recommend deals on brands we trust, so we can bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

How long does Amazon’s January sale last?

Amazon’s January sale will last until 31 January 2026. The deals are part of its ‘New Year, New You’ campaign.

Want more bargains? Here’s everything you need to know about the January sales, plus the best deals to expect