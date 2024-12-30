The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
January sales 2025 live: Top early deals to shop today
Currys, Very and M&S are leading the post-Boxing Day sales – these are the best discounts right now
We may be nearing the end of 2024 and the Boxing Day sales, but as one shopping season ends, another begins. The January sales are just on the doorstep, and if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, the early clearance deals are impressive indeed.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, and you can also tick off your fashion and beauty wish list thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest post-Boxing Day and early January sales right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day and January sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves. So, sit back, and enjoy our live guide to the sale.
Read more: The best post-Boxing Day deals we’ve spotted so far
Save £80 on the Dyson airwrap in the Boots sale
Boots is busy slashing prices on beauty in the early January sales, and right now, you can save £80 on Dyson’s cult hair tool.
Dyson airwrap origin: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com
A hair styling gadget that combines drying, curling and smoothing in one, it styles hair without extreme heat, helping to protect your hair. The airwrap is one of the best investments you can make for salon-quality styling at home.
The AirPods 4 have plummeted to an all-time low price
On Boxing Day, Amazon slashed the price of Apple’s premium wireless earbuds AirPods Pro 2 to their all-tine low price. While they’ve shot back up to full price, the retailer has now discounted the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.
AirPods 4 with noise cancellation: Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk
Discounted by £15, the AirPods 4 are Apple’s mid-range earbuds, and boast almost all the same features as the high-end AirPods Pro 2, including active noise cancellation. “The new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are excellent and the price is great. They’re also amazingly small and light, both the earbuds and the Magsafe-compatible case they come in,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.
When do the January sales start?
Officially speaking, the January sales will begin on (surprise, surprise) 1 January 2025, but in reality, the discounts began on Boxing Day, and are really just an extension of those discounts. You’re likely to find the same deals at around the same prices throughout January. You will find a lot more clearance stock throughout January, however – more of the stuff that retailers weren’t able to sell during the Boxing Day sales.
The January sales are nearly here
Good morning shoppers! It’s almost time to pop the champagne, 2025 is nearly here. And with it brings the January sales, retailers’ chance to shift old stock and clear out everything they’ve got out in the back.
Expect deep cuts on all the best products at clearance prices. I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be with you all day, sniffing out the best post-Boxing Day deals and early January savings. Stay tuned!