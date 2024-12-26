Best Boxing Day 2024 deals, chosen by shopping experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The gifts are unwrapped, there’s turkey leftovers for dinner and you’ve got Christmas cash to spend – all that’s left to do is shop the best Boxing Day 2024 deals.

From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers offer Boxing Day discounts. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Charlotte Tilbury make-up or Ganni fashion, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.

The Boxing Days sales are a UK institution, but the queues in shopping centres of yesteryear have now been replaced with a flurry of online discounts, so you can shop from the comfort of your sofa (complete with red wine and mince pies).

Looking to scratch that post-Christmas shopping itch? Fear not, as the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with a curated guide to the best Boxing Day discounts. Keep scrolling for the ones I’d snap up.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Boxing Day sale coverage

IndyBest’s shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered Boxing Day sales and other major shopping events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. Within our Boxing Day sale guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best Boxing Day 2024 deals

AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

According to The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, these are among the best earbuds and offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”. Noise-cancelling is twice as good; you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. Now reduced to their lowest-ever price, trust me, you don’t want to miss this post-Christmas deal.

Dyson airwrap origin: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If Santa didn’t leave a Dyson airwrap under the tree, fear not, as Boots is offering a stellar (and rare) saving on the cult tool for Boxing Day. Available in a limited edition strawberry blush hue, the airwrap boasts six attachments, from two barrels to a coanda smoothing dryer, round volumising bristle brush, flat brush and a diffuser. Helping you create super sleek curly styles with the barrels and a volumious bouncy look thanks to the brushes, there are endless styling options. It’s a non-negotiable in my own routine while beauty tester Louise thought the same, with the tool earning a spot in her round-up of the best hot brushes.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, was noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Dunelm Dorma full forever 15 tog winter duvet, double: Was £85, now £68, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best winter duvets, this 15 tog design from Dunelm now has 20 per cent off. “Cosy and luxurious, this duvet guarantees winter-ready warmth,” said assistant ecommerce editor Sarah when she put the duvet to the test. “While it is synthetic, it is incredibly plush and soft with a down-like feel and has the classic rustle sound you’d expect from a natural filling. Plus, because it’s made with polyester, it’s suitable for anyone looking to avoid feathers.” You can also save on the design in single, king and super king sizes.

Le Creuset signature 20cm cast iron round casserole, navy: Was £239, now £143.40, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Want to upgrade your cookware? Save 40 per cent on the price of this chic Le Creuset casserole dish, which is reduced in both the navy and grey mist colourways at John Lewis. Whether you’re using it in the oven, on the hob or under the grill, this dish will help you serve up mouth-watering meals in style. Even better, the sturdy cast iron design comes with Le Creuset’s lifetime guarantee – what’s not to love?

Glossier limited edition balm dotcom duo: Was £27, now £18, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

Treat yourself to a little pick me up with this duo of Glossier’s bestselling lip balms. The set features two limited edition flavours – biscotti and espresso, perfect for keeping your lips supple and hydrated throughout winter. One balm dotcom costs £16, so for just £2 more, you’ll get an extra to keep in your handbag. What more could you want?

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our resident IndyBest electric toothbrush tester Steve named this the best model in his review, the Oral-B Pro 3 combines great cleaning performance with a budget-friendly price compared to rival brushes. The Oral-B Pro 3 is discounted to around £35 fairly regularly, so this Boxing Day deal might be your last chance to catch it at its cheapest price this year.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £36.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm ( Elemis / Amazon )

One of my favourite beauty cleansers, Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm has reached cult status for very good reason. It even landed a spot in beauty expert Louise’s review of the best cleansing balms, in which she noted, after she’d removed the product from her face, her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”. I’m restocking while the formula is on sale, to give my skin some TLC ahead of the new year.

Samsung Galaxy ring: Was £399, now £319, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s smart ring tracks your health metrics around the clock, offering you wellness tips and insights into your activity, stress levels and sleep quality without the need to wear a watch. When tech critic Alex reviewed the Galaxy Ring review, he said it has “one of the best design choices we’ve seen for a smart ring”. Now, I’ve spotted a major £80 discount at Currys for Boxing Day.

iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB: £39.99 per month, £99 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

The end-of-year sales are one of the best times to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse. The 100GB plan on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying just £99 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £959.76 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said it “is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come”.

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £99, now £59, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, you can invest for nearly half price thanks to John Lewis. Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added. I love the colours available, too, with the blue and yellow brightening up your kitchen surfaces.

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £29, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

This cult brand’s hoodies were rated highly in my review of the best blanket hoodies, where I found the oversized hoodie to be cocooning and warming. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie is a saviour when temperatures plummet. Right now, you can pick one up for less than £30.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package,” Kat said in her review of the fitness device. With six different coloured rings available (from silver to gold), it’s a more stylish choice than a Fitbit or Garmin. When Kat tested the device out, she was impressed with its battery life and sleep insights, as well as fertility and period tracking. Right now, the Oura gen3 ring is the cheapest I’ve ever seen at Amazon. Run, don’t walk.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s nifty AirTag trackers haven’t been this cheap in years. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” tech wizard Alex wrote in his review of the best key finders. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus.” A must-have for travel in 2025, add these to your basket pronto.

Missoma medium molten hoop earrings: Was £115, now £57, Missoma.com

open image in gallery ( Missoma )

Right now, there’s up to 50 per cent off a range of jewellery at Missoma, including these molten hoop earrings. Providing a subtle twist on the classic hoop style, this pair is made with 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver and comes complete with butterfly closures. Whether you’re looking to refresh your everyday ear stack or want something to complete your New Year’s Eve look, this goes-with-everything pair is now less than £60.

Delonghi magnifica evo coffee machine: Was £529.99, now £375, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Delonghi )

One of the top names in coffee makers, Delonghi features in home appliance tester Zoe’s review of the best coffee machines. Here’s a deal on a more compact model at Currys, which offers a simple bean-to-cup extraction thanks to its 13-setting burr grinder and one-touch operation. I’ve just moved house, so this is the perfect choice for my smaller kitchen – it’s gone straight in my basket.

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

IndyBest writer Lois loved Our Place’s always pan when she tested it, owing to its non-stick abilities and how it’s made from “post-consumer recycled aluminium”. She also liked the “satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface”. I’ve got the spice colourway in the always pan and can confirm it’s just as enjoyable to display as it is to cook with. With five hues to choose from, you can tailor it to your kitchen interiors.

Apple MacBook Air (13in, M1, 2020): Was £925, now £649.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Here’s a £275 saving on the MacBook Air from 2020, which is still a powerful, versatile and lightweight laptop with an impressive all-day battery life. This festive deal at Laptops Direct sees Apple’s best-selling laptop reduced to just £650 for Boxing Day.

Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £900.15, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

The post-Christmas sales are prime time to give your interiors a refresh. Case in point, the mega Dusk sale, where you can save an extra 15 per cent right now with the code “FLASH15”. This Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can save £400 – and I’m sold.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.86, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

One of my favourite budget make-up buys, Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara is even more affordable thanks to this Amazon deal. Boasting a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles, it’s ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre with minimal mess. When assistant eCommerce editor Sarah reviewed the mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for just £7 right now.

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently just 99p per month for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). Whether walking the dog or doing the washing up, you can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks (personal favourites include Miriam Margolyes’s This Much is True and Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead). Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after the Boxing Day sales end.

Theragun Pro: Was £499, now £359, Therabody.com

open image in gallery ( Therabody )

Touted as the world’s best massage device, the Theragun Pro is the brand’s most advanced massage gun – and it’s now discounted in the Boxing Day sales. With a second generation proprietary EQ-150 motor, it’s 20 per cent quieter than its predecessors, easy to hold and looks incredibly sleek. Use it to release tension and knots, speed up your post-workout recovery and improve your mobility. Here’s to a healthier 2025.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Once upon a time, the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name, the Boxing Day sales are not really much different to the January sales that follow. The name may change when 1 January swings around, but the deals continue. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January. If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

