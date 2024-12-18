Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

We get it, it may sound a little premature, talking about the Boxing Day sales before the big man in red has even arrived, but for those of us who want to get the best deals when retailers drop their prices before the end of the year, preparation is key.

All the biggest retailers like to get involved in the sale event, but if you’re looking for the place to shop absolutely everything — beauty, fashion, homeware, childrenswear, toys, gifts, and much more, it has to be John Lewis.

The end-of-year sale event is the perfect time to bag a bargain, and with high street giants, including M&S and John Lewis, you can do it from the comfort of your sofa. Whether Santa left you a gift card under the tree or all the Christmas parties reminded you that it’s high time you replace your dining set, John Lewis’ Boxing Day sale is the place to hunt for bargains.

With info on the dates to shop and the best deals to expect, we’ve packed this guide with everything you need to know about John Lewis’ Boxing Day sale, so be sure to keep reading.

When do John Lewis’ Boxing Day sale deals start?

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale goes live online on 24 December, and then in stores on 27 December. The big high street name is known for closing on Boxing Day, giving their partners an extra day off. John Lewis has announced that it will close all standalone stores on Boxing Day, and only the Trafford and Stratford shopping centre shops will be open.

What are the best John Lewis Boxing Day deals to expect?

If last year’s John Lewis Boxing Day sale is anything to go off, there will be incredible deals across all departments. Last year, there were big discounts on Le Creuset casserole dishes, Christmas beauty gift sets, savings on cosy bedding and Nespresso coffee machines, and even designer fashion. Most Boxing Day savings were up to 50 per cent off, and prices continued to drop as the retailer made its way into the January sales, reducing many items to clear.

Best John Lewis deals to shop now

Sweaty Betty all day active emboss 7/8 sports leggings: Was £65, now £32.50, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Sweaty Betty’s leggings are a must-have for sports lovers, and any time there’s a sale, I use it as my chance to stock up. Right now, the black and navy colourways in one of the bestselling styles are reduced by 50 per cent at John Lewis. The exclusive 80 per cent recycled fabric is breathable, quick-drying and squat-proof, and is cut with a high waist for a flattering look.

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Over Black Friday, the Apple AirPods pro 2 were reduced to their lowest price yet, £179, and some retailers have kept the price low for eager bargain hunters. If you’ve been given a Christmas wish list featuring a new pair of earphones, be sure to check out this deal, with a £50 saving.

Crimpit toastie maker: Was £14.99 each, now two for £19.98, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

You may have seen the Crimpet tools plastered over socials, loved for their ability to turn humble bread, butter and cheese into a mess-free toastie in just a few minutes. Thanks to a fantastic deal at John Lewis, you can currently get £10 off when buying two or more Crimpet products. You can mix and match with the toastie maker, mini wrap sealer or thin sealer, using the code “CR2” at checkout.

K by Dolce & Gabbana eau de parfum intense 100ml fragrance gift set: Was £117, now £87.75, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Just in time for Christmas, Dolce & Gabbana has come through with giftable sets, including this K by Dolce & Gabbana set with 25 per cent off at John Lewis. You can get a 100ml bottle of fragrance, along with a small 10ml size, wrapped beautifully for just £87.75, when a 100ml bottle on its own costs £105.

Whittard Christmas wicker hamper: Was £125, now £100, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Treat yourself or someone you love this Christmas with a festive hamper from British tea and coffee brand, Whittard. With £25 off, this is a treasure trove of luxury, with hot chocolates, Christmas coffee, fruit infusions, mulled wine tea, festive biscuits, two glass mugs and more.

Benefit piping hot beauty makeup gift set: Was £20, now £16, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

A great stocking filler, Benefit's piping hot beauty makeup gift set is currently 20 per cent off at John Lewis and contains a mini blusher and mascara. I'd be delighted to open this on Christmas Day, with its cute packaging designed to look like a coffee cup.

Asmodee Dobble card game: Was £13.99, now £11.19, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Get your competition on with a game of Dobble. With 20 per cent off, you can add this must-have tin to your stash of board games, ready for your next family games night. Dobble is a speedy observation game where players race to match the identical symbol between cards and is compact enough to play on the move.

Crew Clothing boxers: Was £38, now £19, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Whether you need to stock up yourself or are looking for a fail-safe Christmas gift, these Crew Clothing boxers in navy, sky blue and navy with a foulard print design are a real bargain at just £19. The pants are made from a soft cotton modal blend, with added stretch for comfort and a stretchy waistband.

Coach lux idol 23 maple handbag: Was £550, now £330, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a designer handbag, now’s your chance. Coach is renowned for its beautiful handbags, and this design has a boxy structure with striking gold hardware. With £220 off, you’ll be adding a forever bag to your wardrobe for a lot less.

Curious as to when the Boxing Day sales start? Plus the best deals to expect — read our guide