Best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, handpicked by shopping experts

Twixmas – the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day – is, for some, the highlight of the festive period. It’s all about tucking into the leftovers, whacking on a Christmas movie, and, of course, scrolling through the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.

The online giant isn’t the only one offering mega savings. From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Zara, Boots and Net-a-Porter, all our favourite retailers are getting in on the post-Christmas sale event (it’s time to spend the vouchers your grandparents gift you each year).

But if there’s one online retailer that’s most well-known for holding huge sales (including not one, but three, Prime Day events this year), it is, of course, Amazon. With the big day here, it’s dropped huge discounts on everything from mattresses, tablets and vacuum cleaners to beauty staples and Amazon’s own devices.

To help you find the savings worth snapping up, I’ve handpicked the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Boxing Day sale coverage

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the Boxing Day sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, especially when it comes to Amazon, as we cover all three of its Prime Day sales throughout the year, as well as Black Friday. In addition to knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. Within our Amazon Boxing Day sale guide, we will only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

With a discount of nearly 50 per cent, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment system for the new year. The nifty gadget allows you to watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, meaning you don’t have to buy a smart TV.

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a huge 50 per cent, Amazon’s Echo dot is perfect for those on a budget. Tech critic Alex said: “The fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Amazon Fire max 11: Was £249.99, now £164.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our tech writer praised the“exceptional” value of the Amazon Fire max 11. Now, it’s even more of a steal with £85 off. “This is the most powerful in the Amazon range and it has the largest display, matching the size, though not the resolution, of the iPad Air”, they said. It packs in up to 14 hours of battery life while being “good for video playback, especially if you have an Amazon Prime subscription with its TV shows and films” they noted, thanks to its “bright and colourful” display.

Amazon Echo Show 5, 3rd gen smart display: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 has been slashed in price by £40. It’s an “excellent bedside companion” according to our tech critic’s review, as it features a “clock on full display and easily accessible reminders and news snippets”. Plus, when pitted against the previous model, it boasts a step up in terms of sound quality, and doubles as a digital photo frame.

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bolstering your home security system? Ring’s video doorbell is seeing an impressive 30 per cent off. In her review of the best video doorbells, it was Zoe Phillimore’s favourite doorbell overall. It features a HD camera, two-way talk and night vision, and Zoe particularly liked that it was breeze to install, and sensed when packages were on the doorstep.

Beauty deals

Weleda skin food light moisturiser: Was £12, now £7.68, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, Weleda’s budget moisturiser has some hefty A-lister approval. Thanks to Amazon, you can get it for just £7.68 right now. When skincare tester Amy shared her verdict on the formula, she said she loved how easy it was to apply and how her skin “just drank it up.” She added: “Combining, organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, it’s a soothing treat that’s great to reach for when skin is feeling a bit more parched than usual.”

Olaplex no. 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In her review, Indybest editor Eva Waite-Taylor said Olaplex’s no. 3 hair perfector (which is one of the brand’s bestsellers) gave her better results than other at-home treatments she had used in the past. Using it as a weekly treatment, she found it “worked wonders on [her] split ends”, and “made [her] hair visibly more shiny”. With 30 per cent off, I’m sure this bond-building wonder will be flying off the virtual shelves in double time.

CeraVe moisturising lotion: Was £12, now £9.58, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

CeraVe is one of my favourite affordable skincare brands – and its moisturising lotion is a staple in the bathroom cabinet. The lightweight formula is powered by hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration. It’s non-greasy, which is a big plus too. When reviewing it, beauty writer Helen said she liked “the lack of greasiness and speedy absorption” means it’s “ideal to use in a rush”. Invest in your skincare for 2025 and save 20 per cent.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.82, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara has been a sensation on TikTok to say the least. A mainstay in our assistant editor’s make-up bag, the formula can “lengthen even the most stubborn of lashes and provide instant volume”, said Sarah Jones, upon reviewing the cult beauty buy. Anyone wanting to see what all the fuss is about, I’d recommend making the most of this deal which has slashed the price of the mascara by 40 per cent.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £95, now £72.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

Elemis’s pro-collagen range has earned a star-studded fanbase – and our beauty writer, Lucy Smith is also a fan, of the marine cream in particular. In her review, she said it “hydrated and soothed dryness, rejuvenated tired, dull skin, and left [her] face looking and feeling velvety”. Despite containing shea butter and jojoba seed oil, it was non-greasy, feeling “thick without weighing the skin down”. With 30 per cent off right now, it’s time to jump on the pro-collagen train.

Shark flexstyle: Was £299.99, now £242.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon gave Shark’s flexstyle the accolade of best alternative to the Dyson airwrap – which is no mean feat to achieve. Now down to £249.99, it’s even more of a savvy purchase with this deal. Describing it as a “lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool” that makes “drying and styling a breeze”, she said it was easy to "swap between the six attachments, which helped add volume, minimise frizz”, while providing long-lasting hold for her style.

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Beauty writer Maisie’s favourite hair straighteners now have 28 per cent off. In her review, she gave this ghd model full marks, noting that they “effectively style your hair in one glide”. She was shocked by how quickly they heated up, too, going on to say: “I can create poker-straight hair in minutes, or add waves and curls to my hair, courtesy of the curved edges.” Nab the hair tool for yourself, while it’s discounted.

Tech deals

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than it was on Black Friday, so don’t sleep on this saving. When tech expert Steve reviewed the headset, he found it to be an “excellent virtual reality headset for the price”. He added: “But PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today.” Treat yourself or another ahead of the new year and snap it up now.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the most talked about pieces of kit in the wellness space, the Oura gen3 horizon smart ring has a whopping £100 off. Our fitness and wellbeing editor recommended it for those who want a sleep tracker or activity tracker, or just want to know as much as they can about their body. Its discreet and it will still gather data even if you close the app or put your phone on airplane mode – just two things that make this our writer’s favourite wearable.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s AirPods pro 2nd have never been cheaper than this. At their lowest-ever price yet, they offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, said our tech critic David Phelan in his review. They were also hailed the best for noise cancellation in our review of the best wireless earbuds, where David also noted their secure in-ear fit. improved sound quality and Find My capabilities so that, should you misplace them, it won’t be a disaster.

Apple iPad air 11in: Was £599, now £559.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

One of the latest Apple iPads of 2024, the iPad Air features a larger screen and powerful performance from Apple’s M2 chip. When tech critic David Phelan put the tablet to the test, he noted that it “offers almost as much as the pro but for a price point that is, frankly, a bargain.” There’s 10 hours of battery life, Touch ID and, with the 13in model, 600 nits “for appealing, immersive viewing”, David praised. Right now, it’s reduced by just shy of £40.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our tech writer’s review, these were dubbed the latest and greatest Sony headphones and the best buy overall. “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and, frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot”, Alex Lee praised. Plus, he said their active noise cancellation is “incredible and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies”.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Fitbit )

In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. “The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey," said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep. Her favourite feature was the smart wake technology which meant it vibrated to wake her during “light-sleep stage rather than a deep one, up to 30 minutes before our actual alarm was set.” It’s been reduced by more than 30 per cent at Amazon at the moment.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In his review of the best GPS trackers, Apple’s AirTag was awarded top marks by our tech writer, Alex Lee. He said that it “really shines when it comes to physically locating your stuff, thanks to its use of ultra-wideband technology”, noting that it provides“extremely accurate turn-by-turn directions to your device” and constant updates of your item’s location. With the NFC (near-field communication) feature, it allows anyone who finds your misplaced belongings to see your contact details, too.

Home deals

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £44.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This sleek compact air fryer landed a coveted spot in our round-up of the best air fryers thanks to its exceptional value for money. Already an affordable machine, this bit of kit just got even better thanks to a 36 per cent discount at Amazon. It was found to make “delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This Tefal air fryer has 44 per cent off in Amazon’s end of year sale. With two different drawer sizes, you can cook two foods, two ways, at once. Ideal for larger households, the air fryer has an 8.3l capacity, cooking meals 40 per cent faster compared to an oven and using 70 per cent less energy. From succulent chicken to crispy chips, there are eight programs that eliminate the guesswork when it comes to cooking. Plus, the sleek black design won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.

Tassimo Bosch my way coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tassimo Bosch )

One of our favourite tried and tested coffee machines has 40 per cent off. In her review, IndyBest writer Zoe Phillimore said it was the best machine for families. This is because you can set up four drinks settings so that everyone’s favourite is saved an ready to go. She was also a fan of the built-in Brita filter – great for those in hard water areas.

Shark stratos corded stick pet pro: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Home appliance whizz Zoe Griffin was impressed with Shark’s corded vacuum cleaner, and with its flexology technology in particular. This means “the hose bends and folds down on itself at a 90 degree angle, so the bottom part can operate parallel to the floor, for easy cleaning under sofas and tables”, she explained in her review. Vacuum cleaners from Shark are a high-end purchase and don’t come cheap, so nabbing a discount is always wise when investing in these appliances.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £37.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

If you’re yet to jump on the far-from-waning air fryer hype, this family size air fryer from Tower was dubbed a “simple and affordable appliance” in our review, where our dedicated air fryer tester, Lauren Cunningham. said it cooked evenly, heated up quickly and didn’t take up alot of space. “Expect delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”, she praised. The best part? It’s nearly half price.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £239, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the most covetable, and luxurious, cookware brands on lots of people’s wish lists is Le Creuset, and I’ve spotted a deal that saves you cash on the brand’s cast iron casserole dish. Dishwasher safe, robust and suitable for use in the oven, these dishes are known for standing the test of time, while lending themselves to varied cooking methods, from simmering to baking. Home chefs, you won’t want to pass up on this discount.

Oral-B iO 3 Ultimate Clean electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Another star in our best electric toothbrush guide, the Oral-B iO3 is the cheapest brush in Oral-B’s premium iO range. That means you get the same great cleaning performance and quiet oscillating motor as the most expensive Oral-B brushes, but with fewer brushing modes and no gimmicky smart features. It’s down to less than £60 at Amazon so make the most of this deal while it lasts.

When do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals start?

The Amazon Boxing Day sale officially kicks off today (Thursday 26 December). The bank holiday follows Christmas Day each year, with scenes of queues outside shops and department stores etched in many of our minds. Now, most of the action takes place online and many start their discounts a little earlier, giving last-minute Christmas shoppers the chance to grab a bargain in time for Santa’s arrival.

How long do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals last?

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale officially lasts just one day, but the retailer’s deals tend to stretch right up until 31 December, before merging with the January sales. It’s said that Boxing Day 2024 promises up to 70 per cent off on fashion, electronics, home appliances, and more.

