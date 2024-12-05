When do Boxing Day sales start? Plus best deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas Day is wonderful, there’s no denying that, but for me, much of the festive fun comes in the days that follow. The big day itself can be a busy rush, but on Boxing Day, it’s perfectly acceptable to lay around in new pyjamas, eating cheese and drinking red wine, with Christmas leftovers for days to come and lots of festive films to binge. Now that’s my idea of a holiday. For bargain hunters, though, the bank holiday brings another level of excitement – the chance to shop the best of the Boxing Day sales.

We’ve just wrapped up the Black Friday sale event for another year – which witnessed some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on tech, toys and beauty. But if you missed your chance to bag a bargain on the latest Nintendo Switch or a bottle of your beloved Tom Ford perfume, fear not. The Boxing Day sales come with the chance to shop excellent offers across the board, discounting some of the season’s bestselling products and often seeing them dropped to their lowest-ever price. It’s the perfect time to spend your gift cards that Santa dropped down the chimney.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been covering the Boxing Day sales for years, and with only three weeks to go until the discount extravaganza kicks off, I’ve prepared this handy guide for you to bookmark, so that when the sale swings around, you know just how to shop.

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2024?

The Boxing Day sales start on, well, Boxing Day, of course. The 26 December is etched into all our minds, as the bank holiday that follows Christmas Day each year.

While some retailer will kick off their Boxing Day sales on the date itself, many start their discounts a little earlier, giving last-minute Christmas shoppers the chance to grab a bargain in time for Santa’s arrival. If you’re looking to secure a great deal this side of Boxing Day, you can save up to half price on selected toys from Argos, and enjoy huge savings on fragrances at Boots.

The popular high street retailer, Zara, does things a little differently with their Boxing Day sale. Its discounts always go live late on Christmas Day, with access on the Zara app at 9pm, followed by a 10pm start online. Picture this – you’re sitting with a glass of Baileys in hand, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is on the TV, and you’re able to shop the Boxing Day sale without leaving your house. Bliss.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Once upon a time, the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name, the Boxing Day sales are not really much different to the January sales that follow. The name may change when 1 January swings around, but the deals continue. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January. If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

It would be totally understandable if you believed that Boxing Day is named after the sport – we all heard the tales in our youth. But, Boxing Day’s origins couldn’t be more different to a match in the ring. Most historians today agree that Boxing Day stems back to Queen Victoria’s reign when the rich were encouraged to create boxes of gifts for their staff and give them the day off to celebrate the holidays with their families. The church also gathered donations to share with those in need, marking the day as one of love and generosity.

There are historians who disagree with the day’s origins, instead suggesting its beginning lies with Saint Wenceslas whom we all know from the Christmas carol, or those who worked in service asking for coins from their employers. Whatever the true story behind Boxing Day, it is (almost) universally understood that it lies in kind charity.

What Boxing Day deals can we expect in 2024?

It’s tricky to predict exactly what will be discounted for Boxing Day, but if previous years are anything to go off, much of the season’s winter clothing will drop in price, making space for the spring stock, and highly sought-after toys, tech and beauty gift sets will see reductions. To give you an idea of what you can expect from this year’s Boxing Day sales, I sifted through some of last year’s best buys. Pen and paper at the ready.

Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish was discounted from £455 to £319, while those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) were able to bag a bargain on the Lumie vitamin L SAD lightbox, which was discounted to just £59.99.

Gamers had a real treat in the 2023 Boxing Day sales when the Xbox Series X was reduced from £479.99 to £359.99 at Amazon. Those in the market for fashion and beauty buys saw everything from the Marc Jacobs honey eau de parfum (which was reduced to just £46 at Lookfantastic) to Coach’s shoulder bag (which was slashed in price from £295 to £197.50, thanks to the John Lewis sale) reduced.

We can expect to be greeted with all the same discounts this year and, true to form, the IndyBest team will be working around the clock to bring you the super savings.

Looking for pre-Christmas bargains? Head over to our IndyBest deals section