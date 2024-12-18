Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas Day is next week, and I can already picture the permanent state of lounging that follows – with new Christmas pyjamas, an endless supply of gorgeous food and so much festive TV to watch. Magical, right? But, each year there’s something that will get me out of my festive state of slumber and liven my spirits – the Boxing Day sales.

Without fail, there’s one shop that I make a beeline for every time. The retailer at the top of the high street game, a place where I can buy my favourite pasta and pick up a great pair of jeans, is, of course, Marks and Spencer.

Lucky for Christmas shoppers, the recent Black Friday sales included some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen across the board, but for those who missed out on the deals, another excellent sale event is fast approaching. The Boxing Day sales often see many of the season’s bestselling products discounted to their lowest-ever price, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to that cashmere jumper Santa missed off your list or spend your stack of gift cards.

If M&S is a bit of you (and let’s face it, who can say it isn’t), then keep reading and bookmark this guide, so that when the sale begins, you know exactly what to shop.

When does the M&S Boxing Day sale start?

In previous years, M&S’s Boxing Day sale has seen prices slashed by up to 50 per cent, with the official sale kicking off online on 26 December. Most stores are closed on Boxing Day, so in-store shopping will have to wait until 27 December. Although, in years gone by, you’ll be able to find deals early, on Christmas Eve, so keep your eyes peeled.

How long do M&S Boxing Day sale deals last?

The M&S Boxing Day sale usually lasts the whole of December, before transitioning into the January sales, with prices dropping even further. But as the products discounted are usually end-of-season stock, don’t expect sizes to stay around long.

What are the best M&S Boxing Day deals to expect?

In 2023, Marks and Spencer’s epic Boxing Day sale included discounts on own-brand denim, blankets, other homeware and kids’ fashion, along with deals on stocked brands like Sweaty Betty, Nobody’s Child and Finery. So if last year’s sale is anything to go off, we’re in for a real treat.

Best M&S deals to shop now

If you just can’t wait until Boxing Day, you’re in luck. Throughout December, M&S is offering fantastic savings across women's and kids’ nightwear, beauty, men’s shirts and Christmas decor. Better yet, if you make sure to sign up for a Sparks card, you’ll open a treasure chest of personalised offers.

M&S Collection velvet party zebra stocking: Was £10, now £7, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

It wouldn't be Christmas without a stocking, and whether you fill yours with old-fashioned treats like clementines and sugar mice, or opt for more modern gifts, this velvet zebra stocking is the perfect mix of traditional and fun. With 30 per cent off before Christmas, don’t miss your chance to hang this sweet addition on your fireplace.

M&S pamper weekend wicker hamper: Was £100, now £70, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

It’s no secret that Christmas is the time to enjoy our favourite treats, and in this house, Christmas also means M&S. You can currently save a whopping £30 on this wicker hamper, filled with prosecco, luxury biscuits and pamper favourites, all without the typical festive packaging you’ll see at this time of year. So if you have a December or January birthday to buy for, make use of this saving.

M&S Collection pure cotton flannel shirt: Was £30 each, now two for £50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

These pure cotton flannel shirts are a staple, thanks to their soft and breathable fabric, and are a brilliant choice for laidback days that may call for a visit to the pub. The regular fit makes the shirt easy to wear over a shirt, or on its own. Right now, you can get two for £50, just in time for Christmas.

Hasbro ka-blab board game: Was £25, now £6.25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Looking for something to do during the period between Christmas and New Year? Stock up on some great board games, like Hasbro's ka-blab, which currently has a whopping 75 per cent off at Marks and Spencer. The game has more than 200 categories and a ticking timer, so you simply pick a card and roll the dice, and your chosen player has a small window to blurt out their answers. Such fun!

Nails.Inc Percy Pig phizzy nail polish duo: Was £15 each, now buy one get one free, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Percy Pig has an indelible charm that just keeps getting better. If you're a fan of the M&S mascot, now is the time to buy the Nails.Inc polishes – buy one get one free means one for you and one for a friend. These cute sets also make great stocking stuffers, drying down to release the signature Percy Pig scent that we all know.

M&S Collection women's checked family Christmas pyjama set: Was £30, now £24, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Women’s, men’s, children’s and even dogs are all included in the matching Christmas pyjama fun at Marks and Spencer. In order to make sure you get all the sizes you need, now’s the time to buy yours – and thankfully you can save 20 per cent. This has to be one of the cutest matching sets, with just the right amount of Christmas about them, but still neutral enough to wear year-round.

Clinique for men skincare gift set: Was £110, now £66, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

If you're struggling to find a gift for a man who is impossible to buy for, look no further. This gift set from Clinique contains four full-size favourites to keep skin looking fresh and hydrated, with fragrance-free, allergy-tested products. You'll get a scrub, moisturiser, face wash and anti-ageing eye cream, keeping the routine succinct enough to follow. Right now, it’s got an incredible 40 per cent discount.

Spencer Bear pyjamas: Was £18, now £14.40, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Another M&S icon, Spencer Bear is the beloved brand mascot that often comes in chocolate form, features on dog toys and is splashed across mugs. This Christmas, you can get your little ones a super sweet pair of Spencer Bear pyjamas, with 20 per cent off. These snuggly snowboarding PJs come in sizes from 18 months up to 16 years.

Looking for pre-Christmas bargains? Head over to our IndyBest deals section