Every Marc Jacobs daisy perfume ranked by a beauty expert

Marc Jacobs daisy first launched back in 2007, but since then the single scent has expanded its horizons with a range of sweeter and muskier iterations. So much so, that now in 2024, the daisy collection extends beyond a whopping 10 variations.

From the first addition to the range – daisy eau so fresh (£62.40, Lookfantastic.com) in 2011 – to the latest that launched this summer, – daisy wild (£68, Lookfantastic.com) – each scent stays true to its floral namesake, presenting spritzers with notes of everything from jasmine to rosebud and, of course, daisy tree petals.

Naturally, if you’re on the hunt for a new fragrance, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start, especially with ambiguous terms like ‘whimsical’ and ‘complex’ floating around. Here at IndyBest, we’re on-hand to get to the crux of each fragrance, breaking down the notes in a manner that will translate through your device screen. So sit back and scroll on for our honest, unfiltered reviews.

How we tested

We tested six of the Marc Jacobs daisy scents

Ranking the daisy fragrances based off both our initial reactions and those after a full day’s wear on the skin, we paid attention to the written scent notes versus our takeaways; which aromas were most potent; which perfumes did or didn’t have good staying-power; and any changes to the scent when applied on skin. Keep reading to see how we got on.