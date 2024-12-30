Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re after new workwear, a staple pair of boots or a new handbag, Zara is the best destination on the high street for affordable fashion – especially during the January sales.

A chance to revamp your wardrobe for 2025 with Christmas spending money, Zara’s annual sale is a mega event in the shopping calendar for fashion lovers.

With up to 50 per cent off selected items, you can save on high-value pieces like cashmere knitwear and thick winter coats, while dresses, tops and jeans are reduced to less than £25.

It can be tricky to know where to start when shopping the month-long sale, so I’ve rounded up all the best Zara January 2025 deals below for a seasonal refresh – thank me later.

Why trust IndyBest’s Zara January sales coverage

Our shopping experts track the price of popular products all year round and have covered January and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are all experts in our field. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products to fashion finds. Within the Zara January guide, we only recommend deals on investment pieces that will be a hardworking addition to your wardrobe. We don’t agree with single wear, so put forward clothing that you’ll love for years to come.

Best deals in the Zara January sales

Zara soft buttoned waistcoat: Was £22.79, now £13, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

If there’s one thing that Zara does well, it’s basics. Case in point: this waistcoat. Distinguished by a fitted silhouette, it features a round neckline and sleeveless design. Fastened by covered buttons in the same soft fabric as the top, it’s a laidback take on the traditionally smart waistcoat. Right now, you shop the staple for just £13.

Zara oversized padded water-repellent jacket: Was £49.99, now £15.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This water-repellent padded jacket features a V-neck and long sleeves for a super chic look, that could quite easily be a double of a much higher priced, designer piece. Right now, the jacket is just shy of 50 per cent off, making it just £15.

Zara embellished shoulder bag: Was £35.99, now £13.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This embellished, emerald green shoulder bag is a perfect buy for accessory lovers. The metal studded bag trend is huge at the moment, and while many designers are touting pricey options, Zara’s version is currently at an affordable £13.99.

Zara diamond knit waistcoat: Was £45, now £32, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A statement knit for your cold-weather wardrobe, the sleeveless design of this Zara piece will serve you right through to spring. The relaxed cut is teamed with a round neckline and button down front. Characterised by a vintage feel, it’s finished in a diamond brown and navy print.

Zara belted blazer: Was £79.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

This classic black blazer has been given a modern upgrade in the form of a skinny belt. Characterised by a flattering V-neck, long sleeves and front welt pockets, the jacket boasts a boxy silhouette thanks to built-in shoulder pads. Allowing you to cinch the blazer in, the design is complete with an adjustable faux leather belt and hidden button fastening at the front.

Zara ZW collection contrast collar jacket: Was £79.99, now £27.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara/The Independent )

With a dagger collar and concealed poppers, Zara’s contrast collar jacket is the perfect outer layer to top off your chunky knit and Ugg tasman combo. With a faux shearling interior for extra warmth, plus more than 40 per cent off, now’s the time to cosy up as the temperatures drop into the negatives.

Zara ZW collection barrel mid-rise jeans: Was £29.99, now £11.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A pair of barrel jeans are a must-have in any denim lover’s wardrobe. The design comes in three colour options — light and dark blue, and a true black. Thanks to Zara’s special prices discount, all colours of the jeans are less than £20, and come in sizes XS to XXL. We’d dress a pair down with a pair of chunky black boots and an oversized knit for a Twixmas walk, or glam them up with strappy heels and a glitzy blouse.

Zara denim mini dress: Was £39, now £23, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A denim dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Whether worn witb tights and chunky boots in the winter or ballet flats in the summer, you’ll get your cost-per-wear with this Zara style. Characterised by its flattering V-neckline and A-line silhouette, it looks far more expensive than it’s sub-£25 price.

Zara long shoulder bag: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Reduced by 30 per cent, this premium-looking bag is a steal. Distinguished by a “ludicrously capacious” silhouette, the bag features shoulder straps for easy carrying. The simple black style is elevated by the strap detail with knots on the sides of the top. Plus, there’s an interior zip pocket and zip closure for keeping valuables secure. The perfect tote for the office commute, there’s plenty of room for your laptop, book, umbrella and more. Owing to the black finish, it will go with just about every look.

Zara poplin shirt: Was £27.99, now £10.79, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A striped poplin shirt is a must-have, and I can't get enough of this bubblegum pink. With baby blue stripes, this may be more of a summer piece than a winter staple, but for just £17.99, now is the time to buy yours before they sell out.

Zara Basic blazer: Was £59.99, now £21.59, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

You can’t go wrong with a blazer and Zara has the goods with this basic boxy style. A time-honoured classic that goes with absolutely everything, this khaki iteration is perfect for layering and will see you well into spring in style.

Zara beaded knit cardigan: Was £35.99, now £25.19, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

If you’re looking to add a little sparkle to your wardrobe but full sequins aren’t your thing, look no further. This soft navy cardigan features chrome silver trim around the neck for a little interest. In navy with ribbed trim and cuffed sleeves, it’s now reduced by 30 per cent in the January sales – plus, there’s still time to shop before New Year’s Eve.

When does the Zara January sale finish?

The Zara January sale will run throughout the whole month, with the label discounting items until they reach clearance. If you’re looking to buy a particular piece or see something you love in your size, our advice would be to snap it up quickly, as the sales tend to sell out of all the best bits.

Tips for shopping the Zara January sale

If you’ve got any big ticket items on your list, such as a cashmere jumper, coat, or boots, you should prioritise these items. These pieces tend to sell out pretty quickly, followed by essentials like jeans, t-shirts and loungewear.

I’d also recommend creating an account and then a wish list on the Zara app so that when the sale goes live, you can check the prices straight away, and move them over to your basket.

For more of the best January deals, check out our ultimate guide