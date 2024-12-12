The best Amazon Boxing Day sale deals to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Twixmas – the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day – is, for some, the highlight of the festive period. It’s all about tucking into the leftovers, whacking on a Christmas movie, and, of course, scrolling through Amazon’s Boxing Day sale to find the best deals.

The online giant isn’t alone in offering mega savings. From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Zara, Boots and Net-a-Porter, all our favourite retailers are getting in on the post-Christmas sale event (it’s time to spend the vouchers your grandparents gift you each year).

If there’s one online retailer that’s most well-known for holding huge sales (including not one, but three, Prime Day events this year), it is, of course, Amazon. There are huge discounts to be had on everything from mattresses, tablets and vacuum cleaners to beauty staples and Amazon’s own devices.

The sale is not to be missed, so, our team of shopping experts are here to help you source the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. From dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals start?

The Amazon Boxing Day sale officially kicks off on Thursday 26 December. The bank holiday follows Christmas Day each year, with scenes of queues outside shops and department stores etched in many of our minds. Now, most of the action takes place online and many start their discounts a little earlier, giving last-minute Christmas shoppers the chance to grab a bargain in time for Santa’s arrival.

Amazon has had deals running since Black Friday, so it’s well worth a browse in the run-up to Boxing Day. The bank holiday sale itself will see the heaviest discounts, however.

How long do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals last?

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale officially lasts just one day, but the retailers deals tend to stretch right up until 31 December, before merging with the January sales. It’s said that Boxing Day 2024 promises up to 70 per cent off on fashion, electronics, home appliances, and more.

What are the best Amazon Boxing Day deals to expect?

If last year’s deals are anything to go by, we can expect up to 40 per cent of Ninja kitchen essentials (think air fryers and saucepan sets), as well as 50 per cent off Shark vacuums and 40 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines.

When it comes to Amazon’s own devices, there will be mega discounts on Ring doorbells, Echo dot smart speakers (it was just £19.99 in 2023) and Fire 7 kids’ tablets.

Beauty lovers can look forward to stellar savings on Olaplex haircare, Oral B toothbrushes and ghd hair straighteners while fitness fanatics can safely expect discounts on Garmin and Fitbit smart watches.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale also tends to offer rare savings on Apple products, from Watches and MacBooks to iPhones and Airpods.

The best Amazon Boxing Day deals to shop now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a discount of nearly 50 per cent, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment system for the new year. The nifty gadget allows you to watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, meaning you don’t have to buy a smart TV.

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by a huge 55 per cent, Amazon’s Echo dot is perfect for those on a budget. Tech critic Alex said: “The fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Beauty writer Maisie’s favourite hair straighteners now have 28 per cent off. In her review, she gave this ghd model full marks, noting that they “effectively style your hair in one glide”. She was shocked by how quickly they heated up, too, going on to say: “I can create poker-straight hair in minutes, or add waves and curls to my hair, courtesy of the curved edges.” Nab the hair tool for yourself, while it’s discounted.

