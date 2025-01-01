Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s official, Christmas is over and our attention can now turn to the January 2025 sales. And if you’re looking to save on everything from beauty, fashion and homeware to childrenswear, toys and tech, John Lewis’s end-of-year sale is impressive.

With up to 50 per cent off, the event is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, interiors and beauty collection for the new year. For example, there is 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to £200 off LG TVs, and 30 per cent off skincare, including Hourglass, Elemis and more, so it really is a one-stop shop for all of your needs.

Depending on what else is on your wishlist, the likes of Argos, Amazon, Currys and Boots are all hosting stellar savings events too. But if it’s just John Lewis you care about, we’ve waded through the avalanche of deals to bring you the crème de la crème from the retailer. You’re welcome.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis January sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as theJanuary sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis January sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best John Lewis January deals to shop

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £1,149, Johnlewis.com

The January sales are the ideal time for a new phone update and, if you’re an Apple fan, we’ve got just the thing. This iPhone took the top spot in our best smartphone review thanks to its advancements in photography and video quality, plus the new A18 Pro chip. In our iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max review, our tech expert Andrew called the phones “the most powerful, practical and professional smartphones on the market. Even without the promise of new capabilities, they would be the peak of what is available.”

KitchenAid 185 artisan 4.8l stand food mixer: Was £699, now £499, Johnlewis.com

A deal I’ll be snapping up immediately, this KitchenAid reduction is rare, to say the least. This one, the artisan 4.8l, features an industrial-style black iron base along with all the accessories you’ll need to be a star baker, from a dough hook to fluffy whisk. When testing the bigger 5.6l artisan mixer in her guide, foodie fanatic Alicia Miller remarked how “it’s the most powerful machine in the whole range, so you can really cut through the thickest, heaviest of doughs with ease.” Yes, it’s expensive, but “you can also expect it to be a kitchen staple,” says Alicia – plus, it’s £200 off today!

Coach lux idol 23 maple handbag: Was £550, now £330, Johnlewis.com

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a designer handbag, now’s your chance. Coach is renowned for its beautiful handbags, and this design has a boxy structure with striking gold hardware. With £220 off, you’ll be adding a forever bag to your wardrobe for a lot less.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £39.20, Johnlewis.com

This Elemis balm is so good, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cleansers of 2024. After use, our tester said, “our skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture. We think the luxurious feel and effect of this cleanser make it a great choice for at-home pampering nights.” Now, you can pick it up for less at John Lewis.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69, Johnlewis.com

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at John Lewis. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, who found that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Barbour tomorrow’s archive huntington waxed jacket: Was £359, now £287.20, Johnlewis.com

Barbour jackets are a timeless investment for winter, owing to their stylish yet practical design. This huntington style features the label’s signature wax fabric and cord collar, complete with a longline silhouette, statement cuffs and a D-ring at the chest. Adding the final flourish, the navy outer is contrasted by a tartan interior. Right now, you can save nearly £100.

Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish: Was £63, now £37.80, Johnlewis.com

Turkey did a number on your best oven dishes this year? Upgrade to Le Creuset’s set for less this January with a 40 per cent saving on the cookware brand’s square stoneware oven dishes. The twin trays are stackable and dishwasher-safe and perfect for reheating those leftovers.

Ren radiance gift of glow: Was £55, now £36.85, Johnlewis.com

‘Clean girl’ beauty was all the rage on TikTok this year, and no brand does the pared-back approach better than Ren (it gets its name from the Swedish word for ‘clean’, after all). This trio of bestselling products includes the cult radiance ready steady glow daily AHA tonic, vitamin C serum and vitamin C moisturiser. When reviewing the set, I said the latter was a personal favourite. A dream to apply, it’s non-greasy, fast-drying and immediately softening. Plus, the set includes a handy travel wash bag.

Apple iPad Mini, 6th generation, 2021: Was £649, now £499, Johnlewis.com

With the launch of the new 7th-generation iPad Mini, John Lewis has just discounted the older model from 2021 by a sizeable £150. “The Mini looks like a shrunken version of the iPad Pro or iPad Air from 2020 and includes features common to those bigger tablets, such as a flat-edge design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple pencil (which snaps onto that convenient flat edge magnetically to charge) and an all-screen front,” tech critic David said in his review. “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

John Lewis candi stripe jersey pyjama set, blue: Was £44, now £37.40, Johnlewis.com

Cure those January blues and invest in a new pyjama set for ultimate indulgence. This classic set is crafted from soft cotton with a timeless striped blue design. The button through pyjama shirt features smart piping at the rounded out revere collar, cuffs and a pocket. The matching relaxed fit pyjama bottoms will ensure a better night’s sleep in 2025.

GreenPan aluminium ceramic non-stick rectangular cake tin, 33cm: Was £21, now £14.70, Johnlewis.com

The deeper version of GreenPan’s 33cm baking tray, this cake tin features a PFAS-free makeup and is dishwasher safe. Reviewing the shallower baking tray in her guide, kitchenware expert Emma praised how “the handles made it really easy to get in and out of [her] new hide-and-slide ovens, and the PFAS-free surface gave [her] real peace of mind.” Now, with this 6cm-deep iteration, you’ll be able to bake all sorts of brownies, focaccias and more – with £6.30 off, too.

Levi’s ribcage straight cut ankle grazer jeans, indigo worn in: Was £110, now £77, Johnlewis.com

According to the TikTok fashhuns, wide-leg jeans are out for 2025 and straight legs will prevail. This pair from Levi’s comes in a perfect washed blue, with a flattering high-waist fit and an ankle-grazing cut to showcase all manner of boots, Ugg tasmans and leather loafers. Grab them now with £33 off.

John Lewis lambswool blend crew neck jumper: Was £60, now £30, Johnlewis.com

With 50 per cent off, this crew neck jumper offers stellar value for money. Crafted from a lambswool and recycled nylon blend, it boasts a super soft finish and feel. Plus, the blend is naturally temperature-regulating so you can wear it right through to spring. Finished with a laidback crew neckline and bold purple colourway, it’s an elevated everyday staple.

Charlotte Tilbury magic cream, 50ml: Was £79, now £67.15, Johnlewis.com

Magic cream is a tried and true hero product of the powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury skincare line. Our writer Daisy gave this moisturiser a shining five-star review crediting the cream for making her skin look “plumper, dewier, firmer and, above all, far healthier”. She added: “After a couple of uses of the magic cream, our skin felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer, thanks to the oils and ingredients that flooded our face with moisture.” And with a handy 15 per cent discount on top of that, I’ll take two.

