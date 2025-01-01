Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer or simply want an upgrade – perhaps your current model wasn’t quite up to feeding the masses during the festive period – the January sales are dishing up air fryer deals galore.

The coveted kitchen appliances come with several benefits, from being able to cook with little to no oil to freeing up oven and hob space when you’re serving up a feast for family and friends. Whether you’re after crisp potatoes, succulent salmon, tender chicken or even something sweet, air fryers can help you whip up all manner of tasty meals with ease.

There are myriad models on the market, with different air fryers offering a range of functions and capacities to suit most people’s needs. Not sure where to start? IndyBest’s guide to the best air fryers has the lowdown on top-rated designs from trusted brands. But keep scrolling to shop the best air fryer deals in the January sales, including savings on models and brands that come highly rated by the IndyBest team.

Why trust IndyBest’s air fryer January sales coverage

IndyBest’s team of expert reviewers have put countless air fryers to the test, tracking down trustworthy models and brands that are worth your hard-earned cash. To make your money go even further, the team also keeps tabs on air fryer prices throughout the year and during sale events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, to bring you the genuine deals and help you avoid the duds.

Best air fryer deals in the January sales

Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer: Was £109, now £69, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

This compact design from Russell Hobbs is now just shy of £70 at Very. The ‘satisfry’ scored four out of five stars in IndyBest’s guide to top air fryers, with reviewer Lauren saying: “The front digital display allows you to adjust the time and temperature, and the whole unit will automatically shut down after one hour, giving you extra piece of mind.” With the appliance boasting seven easy pre-set functions, you’ll be whipping up delicious food in no time.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a simple and affordable appliance, this Tower model is the one to choose,” said IndyBest reviewer Lauren in her guide to the best air fryers. Lauren scored the T17021 four out of five stars, and noted this design is “ideal for a two-person household” as the appliance “doesn’t take up too much counter space”. Lauren dubbed this model the best budget buy, and it’s now even cheaper, thanks to this deal.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £155, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

Now, here’s a kitchen appliance you wouldn’t mind having out on display. This stylish ‘wonder oven’ from Our Place is touted as being able to do everything from air frying to roasting and even comes with a steam infusion function. Sound good? Bag the nifty appliance while there’s £40 off the price tag.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Ninja.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Reduced by 30 per cent in the January sales, this Ninja air fryer boasts four functions including air frying, roasting, dehydrating and reheating. It cooks up to 50 per cent quicker than a traditional oven and, when tested by appliance wizz Lauren in her review, she wowed at the fact that “its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken” and dubbed it the best compact air fryer – ideal for smaller households.

Tefal easy fry dual drawer EY901N40 air fryer: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Right now, you can save £70 on this dual air fryer from Tefal at Currys. Featuring seven preset functions, the appliance has a capacity of 8.3l and comes with dishwasher-safe parts, for easy clean-up after meals. The dual drawer design means you can cook different types of food at once, too.

Philips air fryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s another model that made it into IndyBest’s guide to top air fryers. “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa,” said reviewer Lauren. Even better, you can now save more than 50 per cent on the price of the appliance, thanks to the January sales.

Ninja foodi flexdrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £193.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you want an air fryer that can do it all, this is it,” noted our review of this model. “We’ve been seriously impressed with how well, and how quickly, this model cooks such a wide variety of foods,” and it “has an impressive seven cooking modes that can do everything from reheating and dehydrating to baking, roasting and even proving”. A saving worth snapping up if you want to make cooking a whole lot easier in 2025.

Instant vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen in the January sales thus far, this Instant vortex plus device boasts six-way functionality, including baking, air frying, roasting, dehydrating, grilling and reheating. It also affords you two drawers for those bigger family meals and, when foodie fanatic Lauren tested it in her guide, she found it was “incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours”. Grab it now with 50 per cent off.

When do deals on air fryers in the January sales end?

As the name suggests, the January sales tend to run from New Year’s Day (1 January) until the end of the month – or at least the first couple of weeks. Many brands even combine their 2024 and 2025 sale celebrations, taking the reductions through from Boxing Day into the first month of the New Year. Sometimes, retailers will drop prices even further in latter half January; though, of course, items on sale may sell out before then, so, it could well be worth snapping up a New Year’s Day bargain.

