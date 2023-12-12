Best Argos Boxing Day sale deals: What to expect and discounts to shop now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is just around the corner now, with present shopping and food planning in full swing. Whether you’ve decorated your house from top to bottom or have already tucked into the Christmas chocs, this time of year is an ideal opportunity to spoil loved ones (and treat yourself).

The post-Christmas period is synonymous with the Boxing Day sales, and has always been something to look forward to if you fancy bagging a bargain. After the delicious trimmings of Christmas Day, you can browse the discounts without even having to change out of your festive pyjamas.

Should you have Christmas cash to splash or be wanting to save big on a practical purchase, the Argos Boxing Day sale is an excellent place to start. With everything from toys, tech, bedding, home appliances, jewellery and beauty gadgets on offer, the high street stalwart is known for serving up mega deals.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Argos Boxing Day sales, including when the shopping event starts and how long it lasts, the deals to expect for 2023 and top savings we’ve spotted already.

When does the Argos Boxing Day sale start 2023?

While the official Boxing Day sales begin the day after Christmas, on 26 December, festive discounts do start popping up earlier and earlier each year. For example, Argos is already offering up to half price discounts on toys and games, as well as 25 per cent off festive homeware buys, and a third off Christmas decorations.

How long do the Argos Boxing Day sales last for?

The Argos Boxing Day sales tend to run through to the end of January, so you can wade through the bargains at a leisurely pace.

Is the Argos Boxing Day sale better than the Argos January sale?

The Argos Boxing Day sale becomes the Argos January sale, so there isn’t a lot of difference between the two (other than its name changing when coming into the new year). You may be feeling flusher with post-Christmas cash for shopping in the Boxing Day sales, but the good news is some deals will hang around if you want to grab a tempting discount at a later date.

What Argos Boxing Day deals can we expect in 2023?

We’re looking to last year’s savings for a steer on what to expect in the 2023 Argos Boxing Day sales. In 2022, we spotted Shark’s powerfins anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£400, Argos.co.uk) was sliced in price by £150.

Meanwhile, you could nab a tasty £50 off a Ninja foodi max health grill air fryer and dehydrator (£269.99, Argos.co.uk) and there was a £40 saving to grab on an Xbox series S 512GB digital console (£249.99, Argos.co.uk).

We’re hoping for similar steals from big-name brands once the Boxing Day sales roll around again for 2023.

Best Argos deals to shop now

If you can’t wait until Boxing Day, there are some great deals to shop at Argos right now.

Braun Series 8 pro electric shaver: Was £400, now £190, Argos.co.uk

This electric shaver from Braun is all you need for a clean, close and comfortable shave – and it’s currently over £200 off. With its precise head capturing hairs even in the hardest-to-reach places and its special sonic technology, which delivers micro-vibrations for a smooth glide across the skin, this shaver also includes a digital display with a performance dashboard.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts potion mistake castle set: Was £18, now £14.40, Argos.co.uk

Calling all Harry Potter fans – this castle set is now reduced by 20 per cent and it would make an ideal Christmas present for under £15. The 217-piece set depicts Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom and those playing with it can partake in some spell-making. You’ll find Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley minifigures, as well as a golden Harry Potter minifigure. Plus, there are 2 collectible wizard card tiles included and various items including potion bottles.

Habitat Christmas houses placement grey bedding set, double: Was £22, now £16.50, Argos.co.uk

Cosy up for less with this reduced-price Christmas bedding, which currently comes with a 25 per cent discount. The reversible set features star print on one side and houses on the other, all in grey shades. While the village scene does look particularly festive as it comes complete with Christmas trees, you could use the star side post-December – making it an even better bargain.

